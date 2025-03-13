Intel has appointed industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO, effective March 18, replacing interim co-leaders David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus. The announcement triggered an immediate positive market reaction, with Intel shares jumping up to 11 percent in after-hours trading. Tan, 65, brings over two decades of semiconductor and software industry experience, most notably serving as CEO of Cadence Design Systems from 2009 to 2021, where he doubled revenue and increased share price by more than 3,200 percent. He previously served on Intel's board from 2022 until August 2023, when he resigned amid reported strategic disagreements with then-CEO Pat Gelsinger. In communication with employees, Tan indicated he doesn't plan to split Intel's design and manufacturing operations, expressing confidence in revitalizing the business through unified operations.

Challenges Amid Transformation

The once-dominant chipmaker faces significant headwinds as it attempts to reposition itself in the rapidly evolving, AI-driven semiconductor market. Intel lags behind competitors like NVIDIA in AI infrastructure and faces increasing pressure in its traditional business segments of PC processors and data center chips. Analysts from Stifel view Tan's appointment positively for long-term prospects while warning of continued challenges ahead. The stock, which lost nearly 56 percent of its value last year, recently traded at $20.52, showing signs of recovery as investors place their hopes on Tan's leadership capabilities and successful corporate repositioning.

Ad

Fresh Intel information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Intel analysis...