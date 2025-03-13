Apple's stock continues its downward trajectory, falling to around $217, a significant drop from $240 at the beginning of the week. This represents an additional 1.7% decline in the most recent trading session. The tech giant is particularly suffering amid recent market turbulence, while competitors like Nvidia and Intel posted substantial gains of 6.4% and 4.6% respectively. Morgan Stanley has reduced their price target for Apple from $275 to $252, though they maintain an "overweight" recommendation. Analysts attribute the ongoing weakness primarily to delays in implementing AI features, which the company had heavily relied upon to drive new iPhone purchases. The current price sits approximately 19.91% below the 52-week high of $260.09 reached in December 2024, though it remains 24.35% above the April 2024 low of $164.08.

Market Context and Outlook

The broader market shows cautiously positive sentiment, with the Nasdaq 100 closing up 1.1% at 19,596 points. This optimism stems partly from lower-than-expected U.S. consumer price increases, fueling hopes for potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Despite current stock pressure, Apple's latest quarterly report offered some encouragement, with revenue increasing to $124.30 billion compared to $119.58 billion in the previous year, while earnings per share improved to $2.41 from $2.19. Multiple factors contribute to investor concerns, including delays to planned Siri updates affecting iPhone sales prospects and pressure from new U.S. tariffs. Analysts currently estimate an average price target of $243.48 with a projected dividend of $1.03 for the current year.

Ad

Fresh Apple information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Apple analysis...