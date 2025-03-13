MINISTRY OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY (NRES): FROM BAKU TO BELÉM: MALAYSIA'S COP29 LEADERSHIP DRIVING REGIONAL AND GLOBAL CLIMATE ACTION

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world grapples with the ever-evolving challenges of climate change, Malaysia remains resolute in its commitment to the Paris Agreement even as key global players have chosen to step back from this critical accord. For Malaysia, climate action transcends politics-it is a moral imperative for our people and planet. As a nation, we will continue to honour the principles of the Paris Agreement, setting an example of steadfastness in the global climate dialogue.

Despite contributing just 0.8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Malaysia has consistently sought to lead by example and push the envelope. At COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) reaffirmed Malaysia's leadership role by actively engaging in negotiations, fostering collaborations, and showcasing our determination to push forward bold climate action. These efforts highlight not only our sense of responsibility but our aspiration to inspire and unite the global community towards a sustainable future.

COP29 saw the establishment of a new global climate finance target of USD300 billion annually until 2035-a landmark decision that Malaysia strongly supports and welcomes. The operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund was another critical milestone, ensuring much-needed assistance for vulnerable nations. Malaysia's negotiators were instrumental in advocating for equitable resource distribution, underscoring the need for developed nations to honour their commitments.

Malaysia also leveraged COP29 as an opportunity to enhance regional partnerships, particularly within ASEAN, whose Chairmanship we hold this year. The nation played a crucial role in advancing the ASEAN Common Carbon Framework, which seeks to promote sustainable energy and low-carbon economies across Southeast Asia. This initiative highlights our commitment to proactively strengthen regional collaboration while establishing ASEAN as a cohesive voice in global climate discussions.

Malaysia is likewise finalising its National Climate Change Bill and preparing the third revision of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0) with more ambitious targets, reinforcing its commitment to the Paris Agreement's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Malaysia's National Adaptation Plan (MyNAP), supported by the Green Climate Fund - an operating entity under the Financial Mechanism of the UNFCCC, will further enhance our capacity to address climate vulnerabilities, including flooding and coastal erosion. These initiatives embody the Madani government's commitment to safeguarding both people and ecosystems.

Further cementing Malaysia's climate strategy, the government is developing the National Carbon Market Policy, which will provide strategic direction for carbon trading initiatives. By operationalising Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, Malaysia seeks to become a leader in compliance-based carbon markets, aligning economic growth with emissions reductions.

As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia aims to amplify the region's collective voice on climate action, emphasising inclusivity and sustainability. At COP30 in Belem, Brazil, we will present the ASEAN Joint Statement on Climate Change, advocating for regional solidarity, sustainable development, and financial support. Malaysia will also advance the development of the Southeast Asia Alliance negotiation bloc (Group SEA) to strengthen ASEAN's influence in global climate negotiations. Our nation is committed to operationalising the ASEAN Carbon Framework to guide member states toward carbon neutrality while ensuring no one is left behind. Malaysia continues to uphold its responsibility as a leader in global climate action, guided by the principles of justice, sustainability, and regional solidarity, in line with Malaysia's Madani framework for shared prosperity. In short, we remain committed to regional solidarity, shaping global climate policies, and achieving the net-zero target together.

Looking ahead to COP30, Malaysia is resolutely focused on advancing ambitious climate goals, strengthening global partnerships, and highlighting the intrinsic link between climate action and biodiversity conservation. As one of the world's most biodiverse nations, Malaysia recognises that protecting our natural ecosystems is integral to our climate strategy. The upcoming global conference provides a pivotal opportunity to consolidate our achievements, reinforce our commitment to safeguarding biodiversity, and outline the next steps in our sustainability journey.

Malaysia's journey underscores the importance of collective action in combating climate change. While we have made significant strides, developed nations must step up to provide the necessary resources, technology, and capacity-building support. Only through equitable collaboration can we achieve a just transition that leaves no one behind.

Climate change is a challenge we cannot ignore, regardless of geopolitical rivalries or political partisanship. As such, the world must continue to unite and act if there is to be any hope for the human race at all.

As we prepare for COP30, Malaysia remains steadfast in its mission to lead with purpose and integrity. Although others may waver, our commitment to the Paris Agreement is sacrosanct, and our vision for a sustainable future remains clear. Still, if all nations can unite, we can hope to create a world that honours the principles of equity, resilience, and hope for generations to come.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640871/COP29_Malaysia_Pavilion_Horizontal_Full_Colour.jpg

