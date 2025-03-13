LeVeL33 Microbrewery: Singapore's LeVeL33 Recognized by Guinness World Records as World's Highest Microbrewery in a Building

149.32m-High ContemBrewery Experience Sets Global Benchmark in Craftsmanship and Sustainability

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 12, LeVeL33 was awarded the title of Highest Microbrewery in a Building by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS. Official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator Emi Saito, presented the record and confirmed that LeVeL33, standing at 149.32 metres, has set a global benchmark.

Founded in 2010 by Dr. Martin Bém, LeVeL33 was built on a bold vision: merging old-world brewing traditions with an excellent wine-and-dining experience within an elevated urban setting. Constructing a fully operational microbrewery 33 floors above Singapore's Central Business District was a feat of engineering, requiring 8,000 kg of brewing equipment to be hoisted into Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1. Nearly 15 years later, LeVeL33 remains the only premium microbrewery concept of its kind in the world.

Dr. Bém says, "We are thrilled to be recognised by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS just ahead of our 15th anniversary. We see this as an important achievement for LeVeL33 as well as an opportunity to showcase the Singapore story of odds-defying innovation, record-breaking growth, and unique, world-class sustainable experiences."

LeVeL33's brewmaster Gabriel Garcia blends state-of-the-art European brewing techniques with heritage recipes to produce a range of fresh beers, including Ales, Lagers, Irish Stouts, and the signature Czech Pilsner, crafted from organic ingredients, served unfiltered straight from tank to tap. LeVeL33 is an official ambassador of Barons de Rothschild Champagnes and serves ContemBrewery cuisine, which creatively infuses beer brewing elements into modern dishes.

This year LeVeL33 will introduce new partnerships, sustainable collaborations, and an exciting lineup of dining experiences, as well as exploring opportunities to bring its elevated microbrewery experience to international audiences.

About LeVeL33

LeVeL33 seamlessly melds craftsmanship, artistry and hospitality for a truly elevated experience across three distinct spaces: The intimate Baron de Rothschild private dining room, LeVeL33 Social and the Terrace, all with breathtaking skyline views of Singapore and delivering varying ambiences from refined privacy to social revelry. Centrally anchoring these spaces is the bar and copper brewery, where craft beers are made by Resident Brewmaster Gabriel Garcia in strict adherence to authentic recipes and traditional techniques and perfectly complemented by Executive Chef Jake Kowalewski's contemporary beer-centric cuisine.

Address:

8 Marina Boulevard

#33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1

Singapore 018981



