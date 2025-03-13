As spring blossoms across France, it's the perfect moment to refresh your home! Tineco, a pioneer in innovative cleaning solutions, invites you to embrace this season of renewal with sleek, high-performance tools designed to create a pristine, allergen-free sanctuary-effortlessly.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250313143380/en/

Tineco: Spring Cleaning That Makes a Difference! (Photo: Business Wire)

Spring: A Time for Freshness and Clarity

With warmer days comes a wave of renewal-light floods in, spirits lift, and homes beg for a touch of care. Yet, spring also stirs up challenges: pollen drifts through open windows, dust mites linger, and winter's dust settles in corners. In France, nearly 43% of people face seasonal allergies, making a thorough spring clean essential for comfort and well-being.

A Spotless Home, a French Essential

In France, a clean home is more than practicality-it's a way of life. A dust-free space enhances air quality, soothes the mind, and reflects the elegance of everyday living. It's about creating an environment where you can unwind, sleep soundly, and feel truly at ease. But who has time for endless chores? Tineco transforms spring cleaning into a swift, stylish affair, blending smart technology with powerful results. Wave goodbye to tedious scrubbing and welcome a home that sparkles with minimal effort.

Tineco: Innovation Meets French Flair

Tineco's cutting-edge designs bring sophistication and ease to your cleaning routine. Our vacuums and floor washers boast anti-allergy filters that capture tiny particles, keeping allergens at bay. The intelligent iLoop sensors adjust suction to match the mess, delivering flawless performance while conserving energy. And with self-cleaning features, maintenance is a breeze-bacteria and grime vanish without a second thought.

Discover Tineco's elegant lineup:

Pure ONE Station 5 : A cordless masterpiece with robust suction and enduring power, ideal for a thorough seasonal refresh.

: A cordless masterpiece with robust suction and enduring power, ideal for a thorough seasonal refresh. Pure ONE A50S : A chic, lightweight vacuum perfect for quick touch-ups with effortless grace.

: A chic, lightweight vacuum perfect for quick touch-ups with effortless grace. FLOOR ONE Stretch S6: A vacuum-washer duo that polishes hard floors in a single, seamless stroke-efficiency redefined.

Revive Your Home This Spring

From banishing pollen to rejuvenating rugs or giving tiles a flawless finish, Tineco elevates your home into a haven of freshness and style. Make this spring a celebration of renewal-efficient, chic, and utterly satisfying. Revel in a space that's as vibrant and inviting as the season itself!

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner. In 2019, it became the first brand to launch an intelligent vacuum cleaner. Today, the brand has innovated to become a global leader, offering smart devices across various home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and continually innovates to develop new devices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250313143380/en/

Contacts:

Contacts presse

Chris.lxg@tineco.com