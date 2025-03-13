Allergens such as house dust, pollen and animal dander are a daily burden for many people especially when they accumulate unnoticed in corners, on upholstery or in the air. Particularly in the allergy season, those affected suffer from itchy eyes, sneezing attacks or breathing problems, even within their own four walls. Thorough cleaning is therefore essential to remove allergy-causing particles and improve air quality in the long term.

This is exactly where Tineco comes in: The specialist for smart household appliances offers innovative cleaning solutions that not only clean superficially, but also bind and remove allergens in depth. With advanced suction, wiping and filter technology, the appliances ensure a hygienic environment without allergy sufferers coming into contact with dust and pollen again.

Powerful trio against allergens

Three powerful models take center stage: The PURE ONE STATION 5 Plus with its sealed dust container prevents allergens from re-entering the room air a decisive advantage for sensitive airways. The PURE ONE A50S removes even deep-seated dust in hard-to-reach corners and nooks with its specially developed brush roller. And the FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 removes dirt and fine dust even from under furniture thanks to innovative wet cleaning for an all-round clean and allergy-friendly home.

Under the motto "Remove hidden dirt and feel good", Tineco is launching a spring campaign to coincide with the allergy season and is presenting these three high-performance helpers for more effective and healthier cleaning.

Three solutions for an allergy-friendly home:

PURE ONE STATION 5 Plus Sealed dust, free breathing

The cordless smart vacuum cleaner does not need to be emptied after every clean, as it can hold dust for up to 45 days with its 2.5-liter eco dust container. The appliance is simply returned to the station after each cleaning, where it automatically cleans and recharges itself. This process prevents allergens from entering the air in the first place.

The self-cleaning system ensures that the appliance cleans itself thoroughly after each use, from the brush to the tube and the filter to the dust container without the need for manual disassembly. So it stays as good as new and is always ready for dust emergencies.

The 12-stage, SGS-certified filter system captures 99.99 percent of dust particles down to a size of 0.3 µm (micrometers). The appliance therefore offers a highly reliable solution for healthier indoor air.

PURE ONE A50S Intelligent technology beats allergens

Thanks to its 185 W suction power and a specially developed brush roller, the cordless stick vacuum cleaner takes on dust, heavy dirt and pet hair with ease without clogging or tangling. Allergy sufferers can clean carpets and hard floors every day without any problems.

The 3D Sense power brush technology has three things going for it: DustSense removes hidden allergens such as pollen or animal hair on carpets and hard floors and automatically adjusts the suction power. EdgeSense removes allergens that occur in frequent trigger zones such as corners. LightSense also illuminates dust in dark areas, making it easier to carry out a thorough spring clean. Overall, the cleaning efficiency of the 3D Sense Power brush has been increased by a full 66 percent.

The PURE ONE A50S has an improved 6-stage filter system that captures 99.99 percent of dust and dirt particles down to a size of 0.3 µm. A fresh air option for allergy sufferers who might want a pet after all.

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 cleaning under furniture made easy

Thanks to its 180° lay-flat design, the smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner can be easily maneuvered at a flat angle under almost any sofa, cupboard or in tight spaces. Even hidden dust and dirt is tracked down and completely removed.

The FlashDry self-cleaning and self-drying system enables automatic deep cleaning of the appliance with 70°C hot fresh water from the pipe to the brush roller. The subsequent drying at 70? effectively prevents the formation of odors and bacteria.

Tineco's unique MHCBS technology ensures that the FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 constantly cleans with fresh water. This keeps the brush clean during the cleaning process. Bacteria and allergens have no chance of spreading around the house.

Anyone who takes part in the Tineco spring promotion on the Tineco landing page on March 13, 2025 can use the code TinecoSpring2025DE to receive a 50% discount voucher on all Tineco accessories in the official Tineco store. The promotion is expected to end on March 28, 2025

Note: The discount voucher can be redeemed once per user, is valid indefinitely and can be combined with other Tineco spring promotions.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 and launched the world's first smart vacuum cleaner in 2019. Today, the brand has become one of the world's leading suppliers of smart household appliances, with products in the areas of floor care, kitchen and body care. Tineco is committed to its brand vision of making life easier through intelligent technologies and constantly developing new appliances.

