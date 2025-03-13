German fertilizer manufacturer K&S exceeded market expectations in 2024 despite facing significant headwinds. The MDAX-listed company reported an operating profit (EBITDA) of €558 million, surpassing both its own forecast of approximately €540 million and analyst consensus of €542 million. While this represents a nearly 20% decline from the previous year's €712 million, the drop was less severe than anticipated. Revenue fell by around €200 million to €3.7 billion. The company's adjusted net income after taxes plummeted to just €3.6 million from €162 million a year earlier, resulting in earnings per share of merely €0.02 compared to €1.12 in 2023. Consequently, shareholders will receive a significantly reduced dividend of €0.15 per share, down from €0.70 previously. Free cash flow decreased to €62 million (previous year: €311 million), primarily due to substantial investments in the "Werra 2060" conversion project and capacity expansion at the Canadian potash site in Bethune.

Cautiously Optimistic Outlook for 2025

For the current fiscal year, K&S projects an operating result between €500 million and €620 million, potentially maintaining 2024's performance level. The wide forecast range reflects market uncertainties, with the company's outlook contingent on potash price developments. To achieve the upper end of the guidance, K&S would need a significant spring price increase in Brazil that extends to other markets and persists throughout the first half of the year, alongside a sales increase of 100,000 tons to 7.7 million tons. However, with stable prices at year-end 2024 levels and 7.5 million tons in sales, results would likely fall at the lower end of the forecast range. The company expects at least a balanced adjusted free cash flow for 2025, with current market expectations still below the company's projected range.

Ad

Fresh K&S information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated K&S analysis...