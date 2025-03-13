Two Dutch manufacturers have teamed with TNO's perovskite solar cell experts to integrate spatial atomic layer deposition equipment to produce ultra-thin, high-quality nickel-oxide hole transport layers in a roll-to-roll process. The team targeting production integration in mid-2027, with full-scale production by 2030. Two Dutch manufacturers have teamed with perovskite solar cell experts at the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) to integrate spatial atomic layer deposition (ALD) in a roll-to-roll process. They will use the deposition process to fabricate ultra-thin, ...

