A strong market exists for wholesale secondary market solar modules, says EnergyBin. From pv magazine USA EnergyBin, an exchange platform for secondary market solar panels in the United States, released its annual pricing and trends report. The company facilitates direct trading between buyers and sellers of solar panels that have fallen out of traditional distribution channels. This includes selling equipment that has been used or is near end-of-life and can be refurbished or recycled. It also connects traders of new solar equipment that was not purchased via traditional distribution channels ...

