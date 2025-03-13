Simply Contact Expands European Reach with Strategic Growth in the UK and CEE

LONDON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses navigate shifting economic conditions and increasing customer expectations, the demand for high-quality outsourcing solutions continues to grow. Companies seek partners that can not only optimise costs but also enhance customer experience, drive efficiency, and provide scalable support.

Simply Contact, a leading European customer service outsourcing provider, is accelerating its expansion with strategic moves in both new and established markets. The company has entered the UK , strengthened its leadership team, and deepened its presence in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) with a new office in Bucharest. Each step supports the company's mission to deliver high-quality, scalable customer support solutions to meet evolving business needs.

Entering the UK marks a major milestone for Simply Contact. As a new member of The UK Contact Centre Forum, the company is now part of a premier network of industry professionals, strengthening its ability to engage with key decision-makers. To drive success in the region, Simply Contact has appointed John Cole as Regional Head of CX Client Solutions for the UK and Ireland.

With over 17 years of experience in business development, BPO, and customer experience, John has led revenue growth and operational improvements at various customer service agencies. His expertise spans logistics, finance, retail, and technology, giving him a broad understanding of what businesses need to deliver outstanding customer experiences.

Simply Contact has also reinforced its leadership team by appointing Anna Bielikova as Chief Operating Officer. With a background in contact centre operations, she has vast experience managing complex client relationships and company-wide processes. Now, at Simply Contact, she will oversee operational strategy and ensure the company's services continue to scale effectively.

Simply Contact's expansion is not just about entering new markets, but also about solidifying its position in regions where it already has a strong presence. The company has opened a new office in Bucharest and is actively expanding its team in Romania, reinforcing its capabilities in a well-established outsourcing hub. This investment enhances Simply Contact's ability to provide multilingual support and flexible, cost-effective customer service solutions to European businesses.

With its UK market entry, new leadership, and a more substantial presence in CEE, Simply Contact is positioning itself for long-term growth. These strategic moves reflect a clear commitment to providing businesses with the expertise and infrastructure needed to deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale.

About Simply Contact

Founded in 2013, Simply Contact specialises in customer service outsourcing, offering multilingual and multichannel support to businesses worldwide. With six countries of presence (Poland, the UK, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova), the company is continually growing its reach to new locations.

Trusted by leading global brands, Simply Contact leverages over 11 years of expertise and 600+ skilled agents to handle more than 10 million customer requests annually.

