Bangladesh's tenders for 41 solar power plants totaling 2. 63 GW have failed to draw any bids, as investors are holding back from projects launched between December and January. The 41 solar power projects tendered by the Bangladesh Power Development Bank (BPDB) between December and January have failed to attract a single bid, forcing the state-run utility to repeatedly extend submission deadlines. The solar plants, ranging in capacity from 10 MW to 100 MW, are expected to generate a combined 2. 633 GW of electricity. BPDB extended the bid deadline for its first tender, launched on Dec. 5, twice, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...