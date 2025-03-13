Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company" or "Provenance") is pleased to announce the addition of Mackenzie ("Mac") Watson to the advisory board as senior exploration advisor. Watson brings over 50 years of experience in the Canadian exploration, mining and development industry and has been involved in the discovery of numerous mineral deposits in Canada.

Watson graduated with a B.Sc. in geology from the University of New Brunswick in 1959. Watson was awarded Canada's Prospector of the Year award in 1991 for his involvement in the discovery of the Holloway Gold Mine (Ontario). Freewest Resources, of which Mac was President, sold its thirty-five (35%) interest to Noranda for $100 million. Mac also discovered or assisted in the discovery of the Icon-Sullivan copper mine (Chibougamau, Quebec) the Long Lake zinc mine (Ontario), the Ellison gold deposit and the Hebecourt copper deposit (Quebec). In l992, he was also awarded the Quebec Prospector of the Year award for the discovery of the Pusticamica and Verneuil gold deposits in Quebec.

Watson is a Canadian Mining Hall of Fame Inductee and two-time co-recipient of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Bill Dennis Award, for a Canadian discovery or prospecting success, and his contributions, among others, to the mineral discoveries in the Ring of Fire area of Northern Ontario, Canada. Watson is the first person to have received the Bill Dennis prospecting success award twice: for numerous discoveries in 1991; and in 2009, as part of the team responsible for chromite discoveries in the Ring of Fire by Freewest Resources, which was sold to Cliff Natural resources for $239 million. His success owes much to his tenacity and thoroughness as a geologist and zest for mining discoveries.

Rauno Perttu, Provenance's CEO states "Mac's foresight into fast-tracking exploration and development is a great asset at this juncture for our Eldorado project. We look forward to utilizing his experience and knowledge to help expedite our exploration efforts."

The Company also announces that it has granted 500,000 stock options to certain advisors and consultants of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.20 per share, have a thirty-six (36) month term from the date of the grant and vest immediately.

