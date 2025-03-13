Demonstration of Quantum Timing with Partners Qubitrium and QuDef

Xairos Systems, Inc. (Xairos UK, Ltd.), a space-based quantum technology company, announces its selection by the Materiel and IT Command (COMMIT), a division of the Netherlands Ministry of Defence, to be part of the Purple NECtar Quantum Challenges initiative. This recognition underscores the importance of quantum technology in strengthening security and innovation.

Together with partners QuDef, a leader in quantum security, and Qubitrium, developer of compact space-qualified quantum hardware, Xairos is creating a demonstration of groundbreaking solutions that push the boundaries of quantum-secure communications and applications to address increasing needs for security and resilience in Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT).

Over the next eight months, the team will participate in live exercises of Quantum Time Transfer (QTT) using secure clock syntonization (frequency) and synchronization (time) for GNSS- and RF-denied areas to address the needs outlined by COMMIT, culminating in a real-time demonstration at Purple NECtar/Innovation in Defence in November 2025, where the best solutions will earn a follow-up assignment.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Netherlands Ministry of Defence, and to work with Qubitrium on creating a smaller hardware quantum payload for UAS applications in the future, and with QuDef to evaluate and improve the security of this critical system," said David Mitlyng, CEO of Xairos.

"Our team has been evaluating quantum communication systems, so we look forward to working with Qubitrium and Xairos on developing quantum timing designs that are resilient in the toughest RF- and GNSS-denied environments," said Bob Dirks, CEO of QuDef.

"Qubitrium has a long heritage with miniaturized quantum communication systems, for cubesats in particular, so we appreciate the opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities and deliver on our promise at the Purple NECtar event," said Kadir Durak, CEO of Qubitrium.

About Xairos

Xairos is developing a global resilient space-based timing architecture using Quantum Time Transfer (QTT), a protocol invented, patented, and perfected by the Xairos team. Accurate timing synchronization is critical for the world's transportation, networks, financial transactions, data centers, and power grids. Xairos is commercializing QTT to develop the next generation of Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT), with sub-nanosecond-level accuracy (1000 times better) and the security needed for future networks and applications. For more information, visit Xairos.com.

About QuDef

QuDef is a pioneering firm specializing in quantum technology security. Its mission is to shape the future of secure information technology by providing innovative services and products that enable the seamless integration of quantum communication and computing into existing classical infrastructure. It focuses on delivering secure integration and advanced solutions tailored to the challenges of quantum communication and computing. For more information, visit QuDef.com.

About Qubitrium

Qubitrium is a deep-tech company developing innovative solutions in quantum communication, quantum cryptography and quantum sensing. The company's vision is building a global quantum internet, with its space-qualified quantum modules, which will play a vital role in safeguarding critical infrastructures such as banking, e-commerce, digital signatures, and the defence sector from advanced cyber-attacks and the growing threats posed by quantum computing. For more information, visit Qubitrium.tech.

