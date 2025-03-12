Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust ("Flagship" or the "REIT") (TSX: MHC.U; MHC.UN) today released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. The financial results of the REIT are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB"). Results are shown in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Rental revenue was $23.8 million, an increase of 26.6% compared to $18.8 million

Same Community Revenue 1 was $20.4 million, up 15.5% compared to $17.7 million

was $20.4 million, up 15.5% compared to $17.7 million Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) was $25.2 million compared to $(1.5) million

Net Operating Income ("NOI") was $16.0 million, up 28.1% compared to $12.4 million

Same Community NOI 1 was $14.0 million, an increase of 17.7%, compared to $11.9 million

was $14.0 million, an increase of 17.7%, compared to $11.9 million NOI Margin 1 was 67.1% compared to 66.3%

was 67.1% compared to 66.3% Same Community NOI Margin 1 was 68.8% compared to 67.5%

was 68.8% compared to 67.5% Funds from operations ("FFO") per unit (diluted) 2 was $0.384 compared to $0.294, which was an increase of $0.090 per unit, or 30.6%

was $0.384 compared to $0.294, which was an increase of $0.090 per unit, or 30.6% FFO adjusted per unit (diluted) 2 was $0.310 compared to $0.294 which was an increase of $0.016 per unit, or 5.4%

was $0.310 compared to $0.294 which was an increase of $0.016 per unit, or 5.4% Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") per unit (diluted) 2 was $0.375 compared to $0.258, which was an increase of $0.117 per unit, or 45.3%

was $0.375 compared to $0.258, which was an increase of $0.117 per unit, or 45.3% AFFO adjusted per unit (diluted) 2 was $0.301 compared to $0.258 which was an increase of $0.043 per unit, or 16.7%

was $0.301 compared to $0.258 which was an increase of $0.043 per unit, or 16.7% Rent Collections1 were 98.9%, a decrease from 99.6%

Full Year 2024 Results

Compared to Full Year 2023 Results

Rental revenue was $88.1 million, an increase of 24.0% compared to $71.1 million

Same Community Revenue 1 was $78.1 million, up 13.3% compared to $69.0 million

was $78.1 million, up 13.3% compared to $69.0 million Net income and comprehensive income was $103.5 million, a 59.0% increase from $65.1 million

NOI was $58.4 million, an increase of 24.6% compared to $46.9 million

Same Community NOI 1 was $52.6 million, an increase of $6.7 million or 14.6% compared to $45.9 million

was $52.6 million, an increase of $6.7 million or 14.6% compared to $45.9 million NOI Margin 1 was 66.3% compared to 66.0%

was 66.3% compared to 66.0% Same Community NOI Margin 1 was 67.3%, an increase of 0.8% compared to 66.5%

was 67.3%, an increase of 0.8% compared to 66.5% FFO per unit (diluted) 2 was $1.290 compared to $1.185, which was an increase of $0.105 per unit, or 8.9%

was $1.290 compared to $1.185, which was an increase of $0.105 per unit, or 8.9% FFO adjusted per unit (diluted) 2 was $1.265 compared to $1.185 which was an increase of $0.080 per unit, or 6.8%

was $1.265 compared to $1.185 which was an increase of $0.080 per unit, or 6.8% AFFO per unit (diluted) 2 was $1.167 compared to $1.038 which was an increase of $0.129 per unit, or 12.4%

was $1.167 compared to $1.038 which was an increase of $0.129 per unit, or 12.4% AFFO adjusted per unit (diluted) 2 was $1.142 compared to $1.038 which was an increase of $0.104 per unit, or 10.0%

was $1.142 compared to $1.038 which was an increase of $0.104 per unit, or 10.0% Rent Collections1 were 99.0%, which was a decrease from 99.4%

As at December 31, 2024

NAV 1 and NAV per Unit 1 was $670.8 million and $26.71, respectively, compared to $525.2 million and $24.89 as at December 31, 2023, respectively

and NAV per Unit was $670.8 million and $26.71, respectively, compared to $525.2 million and $24.89 as at December 31, 2023, respectively Debt to Gross Book Value 1 was 38.1% compared to 40.3% as at December 31, 2023

was 38.1% compared to 40.3% as at December 31, 2023 Total portfolio Occupancy was 83.5%, which is comparable to total portfolio Occupancy as at December 31, 2023, which was 83.6%

Same Community1 Occupancy was 84.8%, comparable to Same Community Occupancy as at December 31, 2023, which was 84.7%

Subsequent to Year-End

Flagship borrowed $27.1 million as a supplemental borrowing on its Fannie Mae credit facility with an interest rate of 6.03% for 10 years with all payments being interest only for the full term. Also subsequent to year-end, Flagship borrowed $22.7 million with an interest rate of 5.76% for 10 years with all payments being interest only for the full term. The proceeds from these borrowings enabled Flagship to repay the $45 million outstanding on the May 2024 Bridge Note, which had an interest rate of 6.82% at the time of payoff

1See "Other Real Estate Industry Metrics"

2See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

"2024 was a record year for Flagship, which included the largest acquisition in our REIT's history, the successful refinancing of our debt and notable improvements in many of our Same Community metrics," said Kurt Keeney, President and CEO. "As we enter 2025, we are optimistic about the future of our business. We continue to make significant progress advancing our lot expansion strategy and integrating the newly acquired Tennessee and West Virginia assets. Manufactured homes remain a viable option for many Americans, given persistently limited new housing supply, coupled with rising home ownership costs that continue to be a burden for many homeowners."

Financial Summary

($000s except per unit amounts) For the three

months ended

Dec. 31, 2024 For the three

months ended

Dec. 31, 2023 Variance For the

Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2024 For the

Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2023 Variance Rental revenue and related income 23,750 18,761 26.6% 88,130 71,052 24.0% Same Community Revenue1 20,388 17,656 15.5% 78,138 68,978 13.3% Acquisitions Revenue1 3,362 1,105 204.3% 9,992 2,074 381.8% Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 25,151 (1,488) 1,790.3% 103,518 65,098 59.0% NOI, total portfolio 15,939 12,439 28.1% 58,438 46,917 24.6% Same Community NOI1 14,017 11,914 17.7% 52,580 45,878 14.6% Acquisitions NOI1 1,922 525 266.1% 5,858 1,039 463.8% NOI Margin1, total portfolio 67.1% 66.3% 1.2% 66.3% 66.0% 0.5% Same Community NOI Margin1 68.8% 67.5% 1.9% 67.3% 66.5% 1.2% Acquisitions NOI Margin1 57.2% 47.5% 20.4% 58.6% 50.1% 17.0% FFO2 9,649 6,224 55.0% 30,771 24,627 24.9% FFO per unit2 0.384 0.294 30.6% 1.290 1.185 8.9% FFO adjusted2 7,794 6,224 25.2% 30,176 24,627 22.5% FFO adjusted per unit2 0.310 0.294 5.4% 1.265 1.185 6.8% AFFO2 9,424 5,450 72.9% 27,831 21,561 29.1% AFFO per unit2 0.375 0.258 45.3% 1.167 1.038 12.4% AFFO Payout Ratio2 40.4% 55.2% (26.8)% 50.7% 54.1% (6.3)% AFFO adjusted2 7,569 5,450 38.9% 27,236 21,561 26.3% AFFO adjusted per unit2 0.301 0.258 16.7% 1.142 1.038 10.0% AFFO adjusted Payout Ratio2 50.3% 55.2% (8.9)% 51.8% 54.1% (4.3)% Weighted average units (diluted) 25,111,335 21,144,151 3,967,184 23,850,671 20,779,060 3,071,611 1. See "Other Real Estate Industry Metrics"

2. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

Financial Overview

Rental revenue and related income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $23.8 million, up 26.6% compared to the same period last year. This increase was primarily driven by Acquisitions as well as lot rent increases and Occupancy increases across the REIT's portfolio. Rental revenue and related income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $88.1 million, or a 24.0% increases compared to the prior year, driven by the same factors.

Same Community Revenue for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 was $20.4 million and $78.1 million, respectively, exceeding those for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 by approximately $2.7 million and $9.2 million or 15.5% and 13.3%, respectively. The increase in Same Community Revenue was a result of increasing monthly lot rent year over year, growth in Same Community Occupancy, and increased utility reimbursements. Ancillary revenues, which is comprised of amenity fees including cable and internet fees, also contributed.

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $26.6 million more than the same period last year, as a result of the fair value adjustments on investment properties and Class B Units being $23.2 million more than in the same period in 2023. Net income and comprehensive income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $103.5 million, an increase of $38.4 million from the prior period as a result of the fair value adjustments on investment properties.

NOI and NOI Margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $15.9 million and 67.1%, respectively, compared to $12.4 million and 66.3% during the fourth quarter of 2023. NOI and NOI Margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $58.4 million and 66.3%, respectively, compared to $46.9 million and 66.0% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Same Community NOI Margins for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 were 68.8% and 67.3% respectively, which increased 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively, over the same periods of time last year.

While NOI and Same Community NOI saw an increase from ancillary services, NOI Margins and Same Community NOI Margins were negatively impacted due to these ancillary services having a lower margin than what has historically been achieved by the REIT.

Same Community Occupancy was 84.8% as at December 31, 2024, comparable to the prior year, which was 84.7%.

FFO for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.6 million, an increase of 55.0% from the fourth quarter of 2023. FFO per unit (diluted) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $0.384 and $0.294, respectively, resulting in an increase of 30.6%. FFO and FFO per unit for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $30.8 million and $1.290, a 24.9% and 8.9% increase, respectively, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

FFO adjusted was $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a 25.2% increase compared to the same period last year. FFO adjusted per unit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.310, a 5.4% increase compared to the same period in 2023. FFO adjusted and FFO adjusted per unit for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $30.2 million and $1.265, respectively, a 22.5% and 6.8% increase, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

AFFO for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.4 million, an increase of 72.9% from the fourth quarter of 2023. AFFO per unit for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $0.375 and $0.258, respectively, resulting in an increase of 45.3%. AFFO and AFFO per unit for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $27.8 million and $1.167, a 29.1% and 12.4% increase, respectively, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

AFFO adjusted was $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a 38.9% increase compared to the same period last year. AFFO adjusted per unit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.301, a 16.7% increase compared to the same period in 2023. AFFO adjusted and AFFO adjusted per unit for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $27.2 million and $1.142, a 26.3% and 10.0% increase, respectively, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Rent Collections for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 98.9%, a decrease from the same period in 2023.

As at December 31, 2024 the REIT's Weighted Average Mortgage and Note Interest Rate (see "Other Real Estate Industry Metrics" for more information) was 4.41%. The REIT's Weighted Average Mortgage and Note Term (see "Other Real Estate Industry Metrics" for more information) to maturity was 9 years. Flagship has no substantial debt maturities until 2030.

Flagship's Liquidity (see "Other Real Estate Industry Metrics" for more information) as at December 31, 2024 was approximately $14.3 million consisting of cash, cash equivalents, and available capacity on lines of credit.

Subsequent to year-end, Flagship borrowed $27.1 million as a supplemental borrowing on its Fannie Mae credit facility. The interest rate on this note is 6.03% for 10 years with all payments being interest only for the full term. Also subsequent to year-end, Flagship borrowed $22.7 million with an interest rate of 5.76% for 10 years with all payments being interest only for the full term. The proceeds for these borrowings enabled Flagship to repay the $45 million outstanding on the May 2024 Bridge Note, which had an interest rate of 6.82% at the time of payoff. The REIT now has no substantial debt maturities until 2030.

Operations Overview

The REIT continues to advance the integration process and home expansion strategy for the seven new Manufactured Housing Communities ("MHC") Flagship acquired in Tennessee and West Virginia, as well as its lot expansion strategy across the portfolio. During 2024, the lot expansion strategy resulted in the addition of 112 lots to Flagship's portfolio. The REIT has the ability to add 638 additional lots on approximately 300 acres over the next few years.

As at December 31, 2024, the REIT owned a 100% interest in a portfolio of 80 MHCs with 14,667 lots as well as two recreational vehicle ("RV") resort communities with 470 sites, located in eight contiguous states. The table below provides a summary of the REIT's portfolio as of December 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023:

($000s except per unit and Weighted Average Lot Rent

amounts) As at December 31, 2024

As at December 31, 2023

Total communities (#) 82 75 Total lots (#) 15,137 13,780 Weighted Average Lot Rent1 (US$) 448 414 Total portfolio occupancy (%) 83.5 83.6 NAV1 (US$) 670,784 526,166 NAV per unit1 (US$) 26.71 24.89 Debt to Gross Book Value1 (%) 38.1 40.3 Weighted Average Mortgage and Note Interest Rate1 (%) 4.41 4.08 Weighted Average Mortgage and Note Term1 (Years) 9 10.3 1. See "Other Real Estate Industry Metrics"

Outlook

Flagship maintains a positive outlook for the MHC industry and believes it offers significant upside potential to investors. This is primarily due to the MHC industry's consistent track record of historical outperformance relative to other real estate classes. Rising home ownership costs and limited new supply, have led to greater housing unaffordability for many Americans. Additionally, the lack of supply of new manufactured housing communities given the various layers of regulatory restrictions, competing land uses and scarcity of land zoned has created high barriers to entry for new market entrants.

Other macro and MHC industry-specific characteristics and trends that support Flagship's positive outlook include:

Increasing household formations;

Lower housing and rental affordability;

Declining single-family residential homeownership rates

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In this news release, the REIT uses certain financial measures that are not defined under IFRS including certain non-IFRS ratios, to measure, compare and explain the operating results, financial performance and cash flows of the REIT. These measures are commonly used by entities in the real estate industry as useful metrics for measuring performance. However, they do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other publicly traded entities. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations

Funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") are calculated in accordance with the definition provided by the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC").

FFO is defined as IFRS consolidated net income (loss) adjusted for items such as distributions on redeemable or exchangeable units (including distributions on the Class B Units), unrealized fair value adjustments to Class B Units, unrealized fair value adjustments to investment properties, unrealized fair value adjustments to unit based compensation, loss on extinguishment of acquired mortgages payable, gain on disposition of investment properties, and depreciation. FFO should not be construed as an alternative to consolidated net income (loss) or consolidated cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's method of calculating FFO is substantially in accordance with REALPAC's recommendations but may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable to FFO reported by other issuers. Refer to section "Reconciliation of FFO, FFO per unit, FFO adjusted, FFO adjusted per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit, AFFO adjusted and AFFO adjusted per unit" for a reconciliation of FFO and FFO adjusted to net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss).

"FFO per unit (diluted)" is defined as FFO for the applicable period divided by the diluted weighted average unit count (including Units, Class B Units, vested Restricted Units ("RUs") and vested Deferred Trust Units ("DTUs")) during the period.

"FFO adjusted" is defined as FFO adjusted for non-real estate industry specific operating transactions. FFO adjusted presents FFO in a normalized manner that is substantially in accordance with REALPAC's recommendations. FFO adjusted may, as transactions occur, include adjustments that were not included in the definition of FFO adjusted in a previous period but are included in the current period to present FFO in a normalized manner that is substantially in accordance with REALPAC's recommendations. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, adjustments included non-recurring general and administrative expenses related to non-real estate industry specific operating transactions and (Gain) on mortgages payable settlement, which includes any mark-to-market adjustment remaining at the time of refinance and payoff of associated mortgages payable prior to maturity (new to FFO adjusted for the period). Adjustments also included mortgages payable settlement expense, which is comprised of prepayment penalties, defeasance, amortization of financing costs, and other costs associated with the refinance and payoff of certain mortgages payable prior to maturity; and insurance proceeds related to covered damage of investment property.

"FFO adjusted per unit (diluted)" is defined as FFO adjusted for the applicable period divided by the diluted weighted average unit count (including Units, Class B Units, vested RUs and vested DTUs) during the period.

AFFO is defined as FFO adjusted for items such as maintenance capital expenditures, and certain non-cash items such as amortization of intangible assets, and premiums and discounts on debt and investments. AFFO should not be construed as an alternative to consolidated net income (loss), or consolidated cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's method of calculating AFFO is substantially in accordance with REALPAC's recommendations. The REIT uses a capital expenditure reserve of $75 per lot per year and $1,100 per rental home per year, for the year ended December 31, 2024, ($60 per lot per year and $1,000 per rental home per year, for the year ended December 31, 2023) in the AFFO calculation. This reserve is based on management's best estimate of the cost that the REIT may incur related to maintaining the investment properties. This may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable to AFFO reported by other issuers. Refer to section "Reconciliation of FFO, FFO per unit, FFO adjusted, FFO adjusted per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit, AFFO adjusted and AFFO adjusted per unit" for a reconciliation of AFFO and AFFO adjusted to net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss).

"AFFO Payout Ratio" is defined as total cash distributions of the REIT (including distributions on Class B Units) divided by AFFO.

"AFFO per unit (diluted)" is defined as AFFO for the applicable period divided by the diluted weighted average unit count (including Units, Class B Units, vested RUs and vested DTUs) during the period.

"AFFO adjusted" is defined as AFFO adjusted for transactions that are not considered recurring measures of economic earnings with the goal of presenting AFFO in a normalized manner that is substantially in accordance with REALPAC's recommendations. AFFO adjusted may, as transactions occur, include adjustments that were not included in the definition of AFFO adjusted in a previous period but are included in the current period to present AFFO in a normalized manner that is substantially in accordance with REALPAC's recommendations. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, adjustments included non-recurring general, administrative expenses related to non-real estate industry specific operating transactions and (Gain) on mortgages payable settlement, which includes any mark-to-market adjustment remaining at the time of refinance and payoff of associated mortgages payable prior to maturity (new to FFO adjusted for the period). Adjustments also included mortgages payable settlement expense, which is comprised of prepayment penalties, defeasance, amortization of financing costs, and other costs associated with the refinance and payoff of certain mortgages payable prior to maturity; and insurance proceeds related to covered damage of investment property.

"AFFO adjusted Payout Ratio" is defined as total cash distributions of the REIT (including distributions on Class B Units) divided by AFFO adjusted.

"AFFO adjusted per unit (diluted)" is defined as AFFO adjusted for the applicable period divided by the diluted weighted average unit count (including Units, Class B Units, vested RUs and vested DTUs) during the period.

The REIT believes these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in measuring the operating performance, financial performance and financial condition of the REIT. The REIT also uses AFFO and AFFO adjusted in assessing its distribution paying capacity.

Other Real Estate Industry Metrics

Additionally, this news release contains several other real estate industry financial metrics:

"Acquisitions" means the REIT's properties, excluding Same Community (as defined below) (i.e., Acquisitions Revenue, as well as Acquisitions net operating income ("NOI"), and Acquisitions NOI Margin (as defined below)), and such measure is used by management to evaluate period-over-period performance of such investment properties throughout both respective periods. These results reflect the impact of acquisitions of investment properties.

"Debt to Gross Book Value" is calculated by dividing indebtedness, which consists of the total principal amounts outstanding under mortgages and note payable, net and credit facilities, by Gross Book Value (as defined below). Refer to section "Calculation of Other Real Estate Industry Metrics - Debt to Gross Book Value."

"Gross Book Value" means, at any time, the greater of: (a) the value of the assets of the REIT and its consolidated subsidiaries, as shown on its then most recent consolidated statement of financial position prepared in accordance with IFRS, less the amount of any receivable reflecting interest rate subsidies on any debt assumed by the REIT; and (b) the historical cost of the investment properties, plus (i) the carrying value of cash and cash equivalents, (ii) the carrying value of mortgages receivable; and (iii) the historical cost of other assets and investments used in operations.

"Liquidity" is defined as (a) cash and cash equivalents, plus (b) borrowing capacity available under any existing credit facilities.

"Net Asset Value" or "NAV" is calculated by taking unitholders' equity plus Class B Units, vested RUs and vested DTUs. NAV provides an indication of the total value of the REIT's investment properties, after accounting for outstanding mortgages and note payable. NAV also provides an indication of the changes in the REIT's overall value resulting from the performance of its assets.

"Net Asset Value per Unit" or "NAV per Unit" is defined as NAV divided by the total number of units (including Units, Class B Units, vested RUs and vested DTUs) outstanding.

"NOI Margin" is defined as NOI divided by total revenue. Refer to section "Calculation of Other Real Estate Industry Metrics - NOI and NOI Margin".

"Occupancy" is defined as the number of economically occupied lots divided by the total lots in that community.

"Rent Collections" is defined as the total cash collected in a period divided by total revenue charged in that same period.

"Same Community" means all properties which have been owned and operated continuously since the first day of the preceding calendar year by the REIT and such measures (i.e., Same Community Revenue, as well as Same Community NOI, Same Community NOI Margin, and Same Community Occupancy) are used by management to evaluate period-over-period performance.

"Weighted Average Lot Rent" means the lot rent for each individual community multiplied by the total lots in that community summed for all communities divided by the total number of lots for all communities.

"Weighted Average Mortgage and Note Interest Rate" is calculated by the interest rate of each outstanding mortgage and note by the mortgage and note balance (as applicable) and dividing the sum by the total mortgage and note balance.

"Weighted Average Mortgage and Note Term" is calculated by multiplying the remaining term of each mortgage and note by the mortgage and note balance (as applicable) and dividing the sum by the total mortgage and note balance.

Reconciliation of FFO, FFO per unit, FFO adjusted, FFO adjusted per unit, AFFO and AFFO per unit, AFFO adjusted and Affo adjusted per unit

($000s, except per unit amounts) For the three

months ended

December 31,

2024 For the three

months ended

December 31,

2023 For the year

ended December

31, 2024 For the year

ended December

31, 2023 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 25,151 (1,488) 103,518 65,098 Adjustments to arrive at FFO Depreciation 132 111 485 399 (Gain) on sale of investment properties - (50) - (50) Fair value adjustment - Class B Units (1,562) 5,309 (5,805) (1,917) Distributions on Class B Units 865 811 3,336 3,148 Fair value adjustment - investment properties (14,890) 1,450 (70,641) (42,045) Fair value adjustment - unit based compensation (47) 81 (122) (6) Funds from Operations ("FFO") 9,649 6,224 30,771 24,627 FFO per unit (diluted) 0.384 0.294 1.290 1.185 Adjustments to arrive at FFO adjusted Non-recurring general and administrative expenses 422 - 598 - Mortgages payable settlement expense - - 2,523 - Gain on mortgages payable settlement (2,277) - (2,277) - Insurance proceeds - - (1,440) - FFO adjusted 7,794 6,224 30,176 24,627 FFO adjusted per unit (diluted) 0.310 0.294 1.265 1.185 Adjustments to arrive at AFFO Accretion of mark-to-market adjustment on mortgage payable 482 (257) (290) (1,029) Capital Expenditure Reserves (707) (517) (2,650) (2,037) Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") 9,424 5,450 27,831 21,561 AFFO per unit (diluted) 0.375 0.258 1.167 1.038 Adjustments to arrive at AFFO adjusted Non-recurring general and administrative expenses 422 - 598 - Mortgages payable settlement expense - - 2,523 - Gain on mortgages payable settlement (2,277) - (2,277) - Insurance proceeds - - (1,440) - AFFO adjusted 7,569 5,450 27,236 21,561 AFFO adjusted per unit (diluted) 0.301 0.258 1.142 1.038

Calculation of Other Real Estate Industry Metrics

NOI and NOI Margin

($000s) For the three

months ended

December 31, 2024 For the three

months ended

December 31, 2023 For the year ended

December 31, 2024 For the year ended

December 31, 2023 Rental revenue and related income 23,750 18,761 88,130 71,052 Property operating expenses 7,811 6,322 29,692 24,135 Net Operating Income ("NOI") 15,939 12,439 58,438 46,917 NOI Margin 67.1% 66.3% 66.3% 66.0%

NAV and NAV per Unit

($000s, except per unit amounts) As at Dec. 31, 2024

As at Dec. 31, 2023

Unitholders Equity 585,651 436,074 Class B Units 83,159 89,042 Vested DTU 626 163 Vested RU 1,348 887 NAV 670,784 526,166 Total Units1 25,111,891 21,140,557 NAV per Unit 26.71 24.89 1. See "Other Real Estate Industry Metrics." Total Units includes Units, Class B Units, vested RUs and vested DTUs



Debt to Gross Book Value

($000s) As at Dec. 31, 2024 As at Dec. 31, 2023 Total Debt Line of Credit 3,000 10,000 Mortgages and note payable, net (current portion) 45,271 21,521 Mortgages and note payable, net (non-current portion) 374,552 331,848 422,823 363,369 Gross Book Value Cash and cash equivalents 7,264 7,814 Tenant and other receivables, net 1,984 951 Prepaids and other assets 3,344 3,104 Lender escrow deposits 3,206 3,989 Other non-current assets 615 134 Investment properties 1,087,348 880,310 Property and equipment, net 3,274 3,839 Note receivable - related party 2,460 2,460 1,109,495 902,601 Debt to Gross Book Value 38.1% 40.3%

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that include forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws). Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "can", "could", "would", "must", "estimate", "target", "objective", and other similar expressions, or negative versions thereof, and include statements herein concerning: the REIT's investment strategy, objectives and creation of long-term value; the REIT's intention to continue to expand in its existing operational footprint, increasing its presence in core markets to enhance efficiencies and achieve economies of scale, and target growth markets, the REIT's intention to convert rental homes to tenant owned homes as opportunities allow; expected sources of funding for future acquisitions and the expected performance of acquisitions; macro characteristics and trends in the United States real estate and housing industry, as well as the manufactured housing community ("MHC") industry specifically; the REIT's distribution policy and intended sources of cash therefor; and the REIT's target indebtedness as a percentage of Gross Book Value. These statements are based on the REIT's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in such forward-looking statements. While considered reasonable by management of the REIT as at the date of this news release, any of these expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate, and as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, or assumptions could be incorrect. Material factors and assumptions used by management of the REIT to develop the forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to, the REIT's current expectations about: vacancy and rental growth rates in MHCs and the continued receipt of rental payments in line with historical collections; demographic trends in areas where the MHCs are located; further MHC acquisitions by the REIT; the applicability of any government regulation concerning MHCs and other residential accommodations; the availability of debt financing and future interest rates, as there is no guarantee that the future Federal Reserve will continue to hold or decrease interest rates; increasing expenditures and fees, in connection with the ownership of MHCs, driven by inflation or tariffs; and tax laws. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as they are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed or referenced under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the REIT's most recent Management's Discussion & Analysis or otherwise disclosed in the Annual Information Form. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Further, certain forward-looking statements included in this news release may be considered as "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable Canadian securities laws, and as such, the financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than to understand management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, as disclosed in this news release. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

DATE: Thursday, March 13, 2025 TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET JOIN BY PHONE: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3b9b8596204d4fc9963f8c575075ba3c

(Click the URL to join the conference call by phone)

Please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. Upon registration, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call.

LIVE WEBCAST: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9oj57nir

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U; MHC.UN) is a leading operator of affordable residential Manufactured Housing Communities primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit www.flagshipcommunities.com .

For further information, please contact:

Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390