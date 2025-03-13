Nokia Oyj: Nokia selected to upscale Vodafone Idea's IP backhaul network for superior 4G and 5G experience

Press Release

Nokia selected to upscale Vodafone Idea's IP backhaul network for superior 4G and 5G experience

Nokia's trusted performance in critical network infrastructure strengthens its partnership with Vodafone Idea to deliver robust IP backhaul expansion through high-performance IP/MPLS solutions.

Nokia to deploy products from the 7750 SR and 7250 IXR series, upgrading Vodafone Idea's transport network to deliver superfast speeds and unparalleled customer experience across multiple telecom circles in India.

13 March 2025

New Delhi, India - Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), to enhance and expand its IP backhaul network. Under the three-year agreement, Nokia will be deploying its cutting-edge IP/MPLS solutions across multiple telecom circles in India. With emerging data-hungry services like AI and immersive gaming, as well as the continued need for business video conferencing and access to digital services, connectivity demands are always increasing. To ensure people and enterprises can live and work without interruption, this vital upgrade will strengthen and future-proof the network's capacity and reliability.

As part of this partnership, Nokia will supply its latest portfolio of IP/MPLS products, including the 7750 SR and 7250 IXR series, to modernize VIL's transport network. The deployment will help improve VIL's core, aggregation and access layers, creating a robust, scalable and future ready network to handle the increasing data traffic and deliver superior connectivity for both mobility and enterprise services.

By incorporating the advanced solutions from Nokia, VIL aims to densify its network with a significant deployment of IP routers and replace its legacy networks. This upgrade will enable lower operational costs, faster deployment and seamless scalability for future technologies, ensuring a more efficient and cost-effective network infrastructure. The deployment also integrates advanced planning, design, installation, and migration services, supported by automation-based documentation. The upgraded network will address Vodafone Idea's growing demand for high-capacity and resilient connectivity while ensuring sustainability through reduced Opex and energy-efficient solutions.

"Partnering with Nokia truly aligns with our vision to enhance customer experience and support the growth of data traffic in the country. The state-of-the-art solutions from Nokia and their proven deployment capabilities will enable us to build a future ready transport network. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering superior connectivity and services to our customers," said Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vodafone Idea Limited.

"We are delighted to partner with Vodafone Idea to enable the next phase of its network transformation. Our innovative IP/MPLS portfolio, in-depth understanding of 4G and 5G requirements and trusted performance across all network domains will ensure a high-performance network that delivers exceptional customer experiences for Vodafone Idea. This partnership underscores Nokia's commitment to driving digitalization and supporting India's telecom growth," added Prashant Malkani, Head of Network Infrastructure at Nokia India.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Vodafone Idea Limited

Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst India's leading telecom service providers. The Company provides pan India Voice and Data services across 2G and 4G platforms. Company holds a large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles. To support the growing demand for data and voice, the Company is committed to delivering delightful customer experiences and contributing towards creating a truly 'Digital India' by enabling millions of citizens to connect and build a better tomorrow. The Company is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings, conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence. The Company's equity shares are listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE in India.

