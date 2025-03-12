Anzeige
WKN: A2QGHH | ISIN: US69291A1007 | Ticker-Symbol: 5AH
Stuttgart
13.03.25
08:03 Uhr
3,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHX MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHX MINERALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5003,62011:53
3,5003,62010:20
PR Newswire
12.03.2025 22:15 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PHX MINERALS INC.: PHX Minerals Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended Dec. 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

Summary of Results for the Quarter and Year Ended Dec. 31, 2024

  • Net income in the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024 was $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, and $2.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, respectively, compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, and net income of $13.9 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024 was $5.4 million and $21.3 million, respectively, compared to $4.9 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 and $22.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.
  • Adjusted pretax net income(1) in the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024 was $1.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, and $7.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, respectively, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, and $14.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.
  • Royalty production volumes for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024 remained flat at 2,096 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, and increased 8% to 8,760 Mmcfe for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 compared to the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.
  • Total production volumes for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024 remained flat at 2,379 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, and increased 5% to 9,841 Mmcfe for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 compared to the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.
  • Converted 71 gross (0.22 net) and 255 gross (1.11 net) wells to producing status in the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024, respectively, compared to 46 gross (0.18 net) wells converted to producing status during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 and 314 gross (1.03 net) converted during the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.
  • Inventory of 225 gross (0.91 net) wells in progress and permits as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared to 278 gross (0.93 net) wells in progress and permits as of Sept. 30, 2024 and 263 gross (1.29 net) wells in progress and permits as of Dec. 31, 2023.
  • Total debt was $29.5 million at Dec. 31, 2024, down $3.25 million since Dec. 31, 2023, and the debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.38x at Dec. 31, 2024.

Subsequent Events

  • PHX announced a $0.04 per share quarterly dividend, payable on Mar. 28, 2025, to stockholders of record on Mar. 17, 2025.
  • On Jan. 31, 2025, PHX closed on the divestiture of 165,326 net mineral acres for approximately $8.0 million.
  • Since Dec. 31, 2024, PHX has paid down an additional $9.8 million of debt, bringing the balance to $19.8 million as of Mar. 5, 2025.

(1)This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "PHX delivered solid results in 2024. Notably, we achieved our highest total corporate production volumes for a full calendar year since 2019. We also recorded our two highest royalty production volume quarters in company history during 2024, specifically the second and third calendar quarters. The strength of our asset base allowed us to generate strong cash flow, reduce debt and return capital to stockholders through our dividend." Mr. Stephens added, "We are continuing our previously announced process with RBC to evaluate possible strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value.

"As referenced in our subsequent events, we closed on the sale of approximately 165,000 net mineral acres for $8.0 million. These minerals are old legacy minerals located in the U.S. on the margins of various basins with little to no near-term developmental resource potential, have no cash flow or reserve value associated with them and have had no leasing activity over the last 6 years," concluded Mr. Stephens.

Financial Highlights




Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended




Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023


Royalty Interest Sales


$

7,874,377



$

7,378,650



$

29,851,728



$

31,593,351


Working Interest Sales


$

1,011,545



$

1,170,133



$

3,838,924



$

4,942,934


Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales


$

8,885,922



$

8,548,783



$

33,690,652



$

36,536,285















Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts


$

(998,129)



$

3,211,410



$

299,608



$

6,859,589


Lease Bonuses and Rental Income


$

135,589



$

22,780



$

580,804



$

1,068,022


Total Revenue


$

8,023,382



$

11,782,973



$

34,571,064



$

44,463,896















Lease Operating Expense













per Working Interest Mcfe


$

1.09



$

1.07



$

1.14



$

1.27


Transportation, Gathering and













Marketing per Mcfe


$

0.43



$

0.42



$

0.46



$

0.39


Production and Ad Valorem Tax













per Mcfe


$

0.12



$

0.20



$

0.17



$

0.20


G&A Expense per Mcfe


$

1.22



$

1.36



$

1.19



$

1.28


Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)


$

0.99



$

1.10



$

0.93



$

1.02


Interest Expense per Mcfe


$

0.24



$

0.32



$

0.26



$

0.25


DD&A per Mcfe


$

1.10



$

1.09



$

0.98



$

0.91


Total Expense per Mcfe


$

3.24



$

3.53



$

3.18



$

3.20















Net Income (Loss)


$

109,400



$

2,513,444



$

2,321,866



$

13,920,800


Adjusted EBITDA (2)


$

5,385,515



$

4,504,288



$

21,324,050



$

22,652,263















Cash Flow from Operations (3)


$

2,870,001



$

3,361,455



$

18,077,853



$

24,171,139


CapEx (4)


$

22,951



$

4,587



$

87,579



$

325,983


CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions


$

2,524,136



$

4,351,757



$

7,796,983



$

29,735,516















Borrowing Base








$

50,000,000



$

50,000,000


Debt








$

29,500,000



$

32,750,000


Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)









1.38




1.45




(1)

Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table in the non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

(2)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

(3)

GAAP cash flow from operations.

(4)

Includes legacy working interest expenditures and fixtures and equipment.

Operating Highlights



Three Months
Ended



Three Months
Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023


Gas Mcf Sold


1,906,552




1,775,577




7,969,948




7,457,084


Average Sales Price per Mcf before the












effects of settled derivative contracts

$

2.64



$

2.53



$

2.19



$

2.61


Average Sales Price per Mcf after the












effects of settled derivative contracts

$

2.92



$

2.76



$

2.75



$

2.96


% of sales subject to hedges


46

%



44

%



47

%



46

%

Oil Barrels Sold


43,571




39,768




178,357




182,916


Average Sales Price per Bbl before the












effects of settled derivative contracts

$

69.82



$

78.66



$

74.59



$

76.76


Average Sales Price per Bbl after the












effects of settled derivative contracts

$

69.50



$

75.37



$

73.49



$

74.21


% of sales subject to hedges


39

%



36

%



33

%



42

%

NGL Barrels Sold


35,099




38,422




133,609




137,484


Average Sales Price per Bbl(1)

$

23.01



$

24.00



$

21.95



$

22.18














Mcfe Sold


2,378,569




2,244,717




9,841,746




9,379,484


Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the












effects of settled derivative contracts

$

8,885,922



$

8,548,783



$

33,690,652



$

36,536,285


Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the












effects of settled derivative contracts

$

9,397,454



$

8,823,534



$

37,988,255



$

38,719,598




(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2024 and 2023 periods.


Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended


Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold


12/31/2024



1,906,552




43,571




35,099




2,378,569


9/30/2024



1,898,442




45,698




34,332




2,378,622


6/30/2024



2,464,846




51,828




31,994




2,967,779


3/31/2024



1,700,108




37,260




32,184




2,116,776


The percentage of total production volumes attributable to natural gas was 80% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024.

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended


Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold


12/31/2024



1,728,225




39,592




21,778




2,096,435


9/30/2024



1,724,635




41,170




21,011




2,097,722


6/30/2024



2,304,176




47,024




20,461




2,709,090


3/31/2024



1,533,580




33,083




20,844




1,857,147


The percentage of royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas was 82% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024.

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended


Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold


12/31/2024



178,327




3,979




13,321




282,134


9/30/2024



173,807




4,528




13,321




280,900


6/30/2024



160,670




4,804




11,533




258,689


3/31/2024



166,528




4,177




11,340




259,629


Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Results

The Company recorded net income of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, as compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023. The change in net income was principally the result of an increase in losses associated with our derivative contracts, and an increase in depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) expenses, partially offset by an increase in natural gas, oil, and NGL sales, a decrease in production and ad valorem taxes, a decrease in interest expense, and a decrease in general and administrative (G&A) expenses.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $0.3 million, or 4%, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, due to an increase in natural gas and oil volumes of 7% and 10%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas prices of 4%, partially offset by decreases in oil, and NGL prices of 11%, and 4%, respectively, and a decrease in NGL volumes of 9%.

The increase in royalty production volumes during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, as compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, resulted primarily from new wells being brought online in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP plays.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of ($1.0) million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, comprised of a ($1.5) million unrealized non-cash loss on derivatives and a $0.5 million gain on settled derivatives, as compared to a net gain of $3.2 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Dec. 31, 2024 pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

Year Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Results

The Company recorded net income of $2.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, as compared to a net income of $13.9 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023. The change in net income was principally the result of a decrease in natural gas, oil and NGL sales, a decrease in gains associated with our derivative contracts, a decrease in gains on asset sales, an increase in transportation, gathering and marketing expenses, and an increase in depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, partially offset by a decrease in the income tax provision.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue decreased $2.8 million, or 8%, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, compared to the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, due to a decreases in natural gas, oil, and NGL prices of 16%, 3%, and 1%, respectively, and decreases in oil and NGL volumes of 2% and 3%, respectively, partially offset by an increase in gas volumes of 7%.

The production increase in royalty volumes during the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, as compared to the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, resulted primarily from new wells in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP plays coming online. The production decrease in working interest volumes during the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, as compared to the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, resulted from natural production decline and 2023 working interest divestitures.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $0.3 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, comprised of a $4.3 million gain on settled derivatives and a $4.0 million non-cash loss on derivatives, as compared to a net gain of $6.9 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023. The change in net gain on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Dec. 31, 2024 pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

Operations Update

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, the Company converted 71 gross (0.22 net) wells to producing status, including 21 gross (0.03 net) wells in the Haynesville and 43 gross (0.18 net) wells in the SCOOP, compared to 46 gross (0.10 net) wells converted in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023.

At Dec. 31, 2024, the Company had a total of 225 gross (0.91 net) wells in progress and permits across its mineral positions, compared to 278 gross (0.93 net) wells in progress and permits at Sept. 30, 2024. As of Feb. 3, 2025, 16 rigs were operating on the Company's acreage and 62 rigs were operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage.








Bakken/





















Three



Arkoma












SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Haynesville



Other



Total


As of Dec. 31, 2024:





















Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)


58




13




5




3




63




8




150


Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)


0.194




0.022




0.006




0.015




0.320




0.042




0.599


Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage


28




9




8




4




23




3




75


Net Active Permits on PHX Acreage


0.068




0.083




0.040




0.030




0.077




0.014




0.312























As of Feb. 3, 2025:





















Rigs Present on PHX Acreage


10




-




2




-




3




1




16


Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage


19




4




10




-




13




16




62




(1)

Wells in progress includes drilling wells and drilled but uncompleted wells, or DUCs.

Leasing Activity

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, the Company leased 265 net mineral acres to third-party exploration and production companies for an average bonus payment of $760 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 23%.

Acquisition and Divestiture Update

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, the Company purchased 363 net royalty acres for approximately $2.5 million and had no significant divestitures.



Acquisitions




SCOOP



Haynesville



Other


Total


During Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024:












Net Mineral Acres Purchased



-




222



-



222


Net Royalty Acres Purchased



-




363



-



363


Royalty Reserves Update

At Dec. 31, 2024, proved royalty reserves decreased 9% to 52.5 Bcfe compared to 57.8 Bcfe at Dec. 31, 2023. Proved developed royalty reserves increased by 0.1 Bcfe from Dec. 31, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2024 due to execution of our acquisition strategy and conversion of high interest undeveloped reserves to producing in the Haynesville and SCOOP. Proved undeveloped royalty reserves decreased by 5.4 Bcfe from Dec. 31, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2024 primarily due to transfers to proved developed royalty reserves, and those transferred proved undeveloped royalty reserves were not replaced due to reduced permitting activity in the Haynesville shale as a result of lower gas prices.


Proved Royalty Interest



Reserves SEC Pricing



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023


Proved Developed Reserves:



Mcf of Gas


35,404,847




36,156,363


Barrels of Oil


800,965




731,527


Barrels of NGL


796,840




715,683


Mcfe (1)


44,991,676




44,839,623


Proved Undeveloped Reserves:






Mcf of Gas


6,757,726




11,508,969


Barrels of Oil


98,825




134,497


Barrels of NGL


25,951




99,712


Mcfe (1)


7,506,382




12,914,223


Total Proved Reserves:






Mcf of Gas


42,162,573




47,665,332


Barrels of Oil


899,790




866,024


Barrels of NGL


822,791




815,395


Mcfe (1)


52,498,058




57,753,846








10% Discounted Estimated Future






Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):






Proved Developed

$

60,879,737



$

73,448,070


Proved Undeveloped


11,019,175




23,525,572


Total

$

71,898,912



$

96,973,642




(1) Crude oil and NGL converted to natural gas on a one barrel of crude oil or NGL equals six Mcf of natural gas basis.


Total Reserves Update

At Dec. 31, 2024, proved reserves were 63.7 Bcfe, as calculated by Cawley, Gillespie and Associates, Inc. ("CG&A"), the Company's independent consulting petroleum engineering firm. This was an 11% decrease, compared to the 71.2 Bcfe of proved reserves at Dec. 31, 2023. Total proved developed reserves decreased 4% to 56.2 Bcfe, as compared to Dec. 31, 2023 reserve volumes, mainly due to pricing. SEC prices used for the Company's Dec. 31, 2024 reserve report prepared by CG&A averaged $2.05 per Mcf for natural gas, $73.48 per barrel for oil and $20.97 per barrel for NGL, compared to $2.67 per Mcf for natural gas, $76.85 per barrel for oil and $21.98 per barrel for NGL for the Company's Dec. 31, 2023 reserve report prepared by CG&A. These prices reflect net prices received at the wellhead.


Proved Reserves SEC Pricing



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023


Proved Developed Reserves:



Mcf of Gas


42,549,110




44,479,988


Barrels of Oil


948,078




937,465


Barrels of NGL


1,322,146




1,362,944


Mcfe (1)


56,170,454




58,282,442


Proved Undeveloped Reserves:






Mcf of Gas


6,757,726




11,508,969


Barrels of Oil


98,825




134,497


Barrels of NGL


25,951




99,712


Mcfe (1)


7,506,382




12,914,223


Total Proved Reserves:






Mcf of Gas


49,306,836




55,988,957


Barrels of Oil


1,046,903




1,071,962


Barrels of NGL


1,348,097




1,462,656


Mcfe (1)


63,676,836




71,196,665








10% Discounted Estimated Future






Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):






Proved Developed

$

68,623,088



$

86,694,012


Proved Undeveloped


11,018,931




23,325,572


Total

$

79,642,019



$

110,019,584


SEC Pricing






Gas/Mcf

$

2.05



$

2.67


Oil/Barrel

$

73.48



$

76.85


NGL/Barrel

$

20.97



$

21.98








Proved Reserves - Projected Future Pricing (2)








10% Discounted Estimated Future

Proved Reserves


Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):

Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023


Proved Developed

$

109,165,292



$

107,635,503


Proved Undeveloped


17,439,516




29,439,523


Total

$

126,604,808



$

137,075,026




(1) Crude oil and NGL converted to natural gas on a one barrel of crude oil or NGL equals six Mcf of natural gas basis.


(2) Projected futures pricing as of Dec. 31, 2024 and Dec. 31, 2023 basis adjusted to Company wellhead price.


Quarterly Conference Call

PHX will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET on Mar. 13, 2025. Management's discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with investors.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (toll-free domestic) or 201-389-0927. A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13751358.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investors" section of PHX's website at https://phxmin.com/events. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days.

FINANCIAL RESULTS


Statements of Income



Three Months Ended Dec. 31,



Year Ended Dec. 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023



Revenues:








Natural gas, oil and NGL sales

$

8,885,922



$

8,548,783



$

33,690,652



$

36,536,285



Lease bonuses and rental income


135,589




22,780




580,804




1,068,022



Gains (losses) on derivative contracts


(998,129)




3,211,410




299,608




6,859,589





8,023,382




11,782,973




34,571,064




44,463,896



Costs and expenses:













Lease operating expenses


307,330




319,113




1,228,813




1,598,944



Transportation, gathering and marketing


1,017,501




945,788




4,513,381




3,674,832



Production and ad valorem taxes


284,406




457,058




1,703,305




1,881,737



Depreciation, depletion and amortization


2,605,809




2,443,154




9,606,444




8,566,185



Provision for impairment


52,673




-




52,673




38,533



Interest expense


573,920




723,685




2,563,268




2,362,393



General and administrative


2,905,229




3,050,828




11,670,328




11,970,182



Losses (gains) on asset sales and other


194,665




84,443




83,799




(4,285,170)



Total costs and expenses


7,941,533




8,024,069




31,422,011




25,807,636



Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes


81,849




3,758,904




3,149,053




18,656,260
















Provision (benefit) for income taxes


(27,551)




1,245,460




827,187




4,735,460
















Net income (loss)

$

109,400



$

2,513,444



$

2,321,866



$

13,920,800










































Basic earnings per common share

$

0.00



$

0.07



$

0.06



$

0.39
















Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.00



$

0.07



$

0.06



$

0.39
















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic


36,398,660




36,036,270




36,329,735




35,980,309



Diluted


36,944,330




36,083,449




36,412,270




35,980,309
















Dividends per share of













common stock paid in period

$

0.0400



$

0.0300



$

0.1400



$

0.0975
















Balance Sheets



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023


Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,242,102



$

806,254


Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables (net of $0


6,128,954




4,900,126


allowance for uncollectable accounts)






Refundable income taxes


328,560




455,931


Derivative contracts, net


-




3,120,607


Other


857,317




878,659


Total current assets


9,556,933




10,161,577








Properties and equipment at cost, based on






successful efforts accounting:






Producing natural gas and oil properties


223,043,942




209,082,847


Non-producing natural gas and oil properties


51,806,911




58,820,445


Other


1,361,064




1,360,614




276,211,917




269,263,906


Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization


(122,835,668)




(114,139,423)


Net properties and equipment


153,376,249




155,124,483








Derivative contracts, net


-




162,980


Operating lease right-of-use assets


429,494




572,610


Other, net


553,090




486,630


Total assets

$

163,915,766



$

166,508,280








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

804,693



$

562,607


Derivative contracts, net


316,336




-


Current portion of operating lease liability


247,786




233,390


Accrued liabilities and other


1,866,930




1,215,275


Total current liabilities


3,235,745




2,011,272








Long-term debt


29,500,000




32,750,000


Deferred income taxes, net


7,286,315




6,757,637


Asset retirement obligations


1,097,750




1,062,139


Derivative contracts, net


398,072




-


Operating lease liability, net of current portion


448,031




695,818


Total liabilities


41,965,913




43,276,866








Stockholders' equity:






Common Stock, $0.01666 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized and






36,796,496 issued at Dec. 31, 2024; 54,000,500 shares authorized






and 36,121,723 issued at Dec. 31, 2023


613,030




601,788


Capital in excess of par value


44,029,492




41,676,417


Deferred directors' compensation


1,323,760




1,487,590


Retained earnings


77,073,332




80,022,839




123,039,614




123,788,634


Less treasury stock, at cost; 279,594 shares at Dec. 31,






2024, and 131,477 shares at Dec. 31, 2023


(1,089,761)




(557,220)


Total stockholders' equity


121,949,853




123,231,414


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

163,915,766



$

166,508,280


Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023


Operating Activities






Net income

$

2,321,866



$

13,920,800


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided






by operating activities:






Depreciation, depletion and amortization


9,606,444




8,566,185


Impairment of producing properties


52,673




38,533


Provision for deferred income taxes


528,678




4,303,731


Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage


(580,805)




(1,067,992)


Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage


597,389




1,213,913


Net (gain) loss on sales of assets


(518,816)




(4,728,758)


Directors' deferred compensation expense


185,082




228,017


Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts


(299,608)




(6,859,589)


Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts


4,297,603




2,743,475


Restricted stock award expense


2,287,927




2,205,910


Other


98,104




136,412


Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:






Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables


(1,228,828)




4,883,870


Income taxes receivable


127,371




(455,931)


Other current assets


(3,064)




(45,869)


Accounts payable


252,386




69,228


Other non-current assets


(22,985)




206,292


Income taxes payable


-




(576,427)


Accrued liabilities


376,436




(610,661)


Total adjustments


15,755,987




10,250,339


Net cash provided by operating activities


18,077,853




24,171,139








Investing Activities






Capital expenditures


(87,579)




(325,983)


Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests


(7,796,983)




(29,735,516)


Net proceeds from sales of assets


527,167




9,614,194


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


(7,357,395)




(20,447,305)








Financing Activities






Borrowings under credit facility


3,000,000




19,500,000


Payments of loan principal


(6,250,000)




(20,050,000)


Payments on off-market derivative contracts


-




(560,162)


Purchases of treasury stock


(805,063)




(402,704)


Payments of dividends


(5,229,547)




(3,520,366)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(9,284,610)




(5,033,232)








Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


1,435,848




(1,309,398)


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


806,254




2,115,652


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

2,242,102



$

806,254








Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:












Interest paid (net of capitalized interest)

$

2,611,089



$

2,405,361


Income taxes paid (net of refunds received)

$

318,789



$

1,464,087








Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:












Dividends declared and unpaid

$

155,271



$

113,443








Gross additions to properties and equipment

$

7,893,036



$

30,761,578


Net increase (decrease) in accounts receivable for properties






and equipment additions


(8,474)




(700,079)


Capital expenditures and acquisitions

$

7,884,562



$

30,061,499


Derivative Contracts as of Dec. 31, 2024




Production volume





Contract period


covered per month


Index


Contract price








Natural gas costless collars







January - June 2025


30,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.00 floor / $5.00 ceiling

January - March 2025


90,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.25 floor / $5.25 ceiling

January - March 2025


25,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.00 floor / $3.37 ceiling

January - March 2025


30,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.50 floor / $5.15 ceiling

January 2025


55,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.50 floor / $4.40 ceiling

February 2025


25,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.50 floor / $4.40 ceiling

March 2025


35,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.50 floor / $4.40 ceiling

April 2025 - September 2025


55,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.00 floor / $3.75 ceiling

November 2025 - March 2026


100,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.50 floor / $4.85 ceiling

November 2025 - March 2026


75,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.50 floor / $4.72 ceiling

November 2025 - March 2026


50,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.50 floor / $3.87 ceiling

November 2025 - March 2026


15,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.50 floor / $5.15 ceiling

April - June 2026


75,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.00 floor / $3.60 ceiling

July - September 2026


100,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.00 floor / $3.60 ceiling

Natural gas fixed price swaps







January - March 2025


60,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$4.16

January - March 2025


50,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.51

April - May 2025


25,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.23

April - August 2025


125,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.01

April - October 2025


100,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.28

June 2025


10,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.23

July 2025


45,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.23

August 2025


40,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.23

September 2025


50,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.23

September - October 2025


100,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.01

October 2025


100,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.23

November - January 2026


25,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$4.21

February 2026


15,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$4.21

March 2026


25,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$4.21

April - June 2026


50,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.10

Oil costless collars







December 2024


500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$67.00 floor / $77.00 ceiling








Oil fixed price swaps







December 2024 - August 2025


1,000 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$68.80

December 2024 - March 2025


1,600 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$64.80

December 2024


500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$74.94

December 2024


2,000 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$69.50

January 2025


500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$74.48

January - March 2025


500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$69.50

January - June 2025


2,000 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$70.90

February 2025


500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$74.10

March 2025


500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$73.71

April 2025


500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$73.30

April - June 2025


750 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$69.50

April - June 2025


1,000 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$68.00

May 2025


500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$72.92

June 2025


500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$72.58

July 2025


500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$72.24

July - August 2025


1,250 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$70.81

July - September 2025


500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$69.50

July - December 2025


1,500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$68.90

August 2025


500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$71.88

September 2025


500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$71.60

September 2025


1,500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$68.80

October 2025


750 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$71.12

October 2025


2,000 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$68.80

November 2025


750 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$70.99

November 2025 - March 2026


1,500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$68.80

December 2025


750 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$70.66

January 2026


1,500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$70.53

February 2026


1,500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$71.28

March 2026


1,500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$70.42

April - June 2026


1,000 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$68.80

April - June 2026


1,000 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$65.80

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in the Company's financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes thereto), included in the Company's SEC filings and posted on its website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The Company defines "adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense. The Company has included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because it recognizes that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and evaluating its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the quarters indicated:


Three Months
Ended



Three Months
Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



Three Months
Ended



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023



Sept. 30, 2024


Net Income

$

109,400



$

2,513,444



$

2,321,866



$

13,920,800



$

1,100,310


Plus:















Income tax expense


(27,551)




1,245,460




827,187




4,735,460




457,255


Interest expense


573,920




723,685




2,563,268




2,362,393




622,480


DD&A


2,605,809




2,443,154




9,606,444




8,566,185




2,376,025


Impairment expense


52,673




-




52,673




38,533




-


Less:















Non-cash gains (losses)















on derivatives


(1,509,661)




2,936,659




(3,997,995)




4,302,531




157,086


Gains (losses) on asset sales


-




57,505




518,391




4,728,759




6,708


Plus:















Cash payments on off-market















derivative contracts


-




-




-




(373,745)




-


Restricted stock and deferred















director's expense


561,603




572,709




2,473,008




2,433,927




513,059


Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,385,515



$

4,504,288



$

21,324,050



$

22,652,263



$

4,905,335

















Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation

"Adjusted pretax net income (loss)" is defined as earnings before taxes, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives. The Company has included a presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) because it recognizes that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and evaluating its financial performance. Adjusted pretax net income (loss) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted pretax net income (loss) for the periods indicated:


Three Months Ended



Twelve Months
Ended



Twelve Months
Ended



Three Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023



Sept. 30, 2024


Net Income (Loss)

$

109,400



$

2,321,866



$

13,920,800



$

1,100,310


Plus:












Income tax expense (benefit)


(27,551)




827,187




4,735,460




457,255


Less:












Non-cash gains (losses)












on derivatives


(1,509,661)




(3,997,995)




4,302,531




157,086


Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)

$

1,591,510



$

7,147,048



$

14,353,729



$

1,400,479














Weighted average shares outstanding












Basic


36,398,660




36,329,735




35,980,309




36,316,742


Diluted


36,944,330




36,412,270




35,980,309




36,983,669














Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)












per basic share

$

0.04



$

0.20



$

0.40



$

0.04


Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)












per diluted share

$

0.04



$

0.20



$

0.40



$

0.04














Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation

"Debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM)" is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. The Company has included a presentation of debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because it recognizes that certain investors consider such ratios to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and for evaluating its financial performance. The debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis and of the resulting debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:


TTM Ended



TTM Ended



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023


Net Income

$

2,321,866



$

13,920,800


Plus:






Income tax expense


827,187




4,735,460


Interest expense


2,563,268




2,362,393


DD&A


9,606,444




8,566,185


Impairment expense


52,673




38,533


Less:






Non-cash gains (losses)






on derivatives


(3,997,995)




4,302,531


Gains (losses) on asset sales


518,391




4,728,759


Plus:






Cash payments on off-market derivative






contracts


-




(373,745)


Restricted stock and deferred






director's expense


2,473,008




2,433,927


Adjusted EBITDA

$

21,324,050



$

22,652,263








Debt

$

29,500,000



$

32,750,000


Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)


1.38




1.45








PHX Minerals Inc. Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's operational outlook; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Rob Fink / Stephen Lee
FNK IR
646.809.4048
[email protected]

Corporate Contact:
405.948.1560
[email protected]

SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.

