PHX MINERALS INC.: PHX Minerals Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended Dec. 31, 2024

Summary of Results for the Quarter and Year Ended Dec. 31, 2024

Net income in the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024 was $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, and $2.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, respectively, compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, and net income of $13.9 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024 was $5.4 million and $21.3 million, respectively, compared to $4.9 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 and $22.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.

Adjusted pretax net income (1) in the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024 was $1.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, and $7.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, respectively, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, and $14.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.

in the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024 was $1.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, and $7.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, respectively, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, and $14.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023. Royalty production volumes for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024 remained flat at 2,096 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, and increased 8% to 8,760 Mmcfe for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 compared to the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.

Total production volumes for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024 remained flat at 2,379 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, and increased 5% to 9,841 Mmcfe for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 compared to the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.

Converted 71 gross (0.22 net) and 255 gross (1.11 net) wells to producing status in the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024, respectively, compared to 46 gross (0.18 net) wells converted to producing status during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 and 314 gross (1.03 net) converted during the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.

Inventory of 225 gross (0.91 net) wells in progress and permits as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared to 278 gross (0.93 net) wells in progress and permits as of Sept. 30, 2024 and 263 gross (1.29 net) wells in progress and permits as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Total debt was $29.5 million at Dec. 31, 2024, down $3.25 million since Dec. 31, 2023, and the debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.38x at Dec. 31, 2024.

Subsequent Events

PHX announced a $0.04 per share quarterly dividend, payable on Mar. 28, 2025, to stockholders of record on Mar. 17, 2025.

On Jan. 31, 2025, PHX closed on the divestiture of 165,326 net mineral acres for approximately $8.0 million.

Since Dec. 31, 2024, PHX has paid down an additional $9.8 million of debt, bringing the balance to $19.8 million as of Mar. 5, 2025.

(1)This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "PHX delivered solid results in 2024. Notably, we achieved our highest total corporate production volumes for a full calendar year since 2019. We also recorded our two highest royalty production volume quarters in company history during 2024, specifically the second and third calendar quarters. The strength of our asset base allowed us to generate strong cash flow, reduce debt and return capital to stockholders through our dividend." Mr. Stephens added, "We are continuing our previously announced process with RBC to evaluate possible strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value.

"As referenced in our subsequent events, we closed on the sale of approximately 165,000 net mineral acres for $8.0 million. These minerals are old legacy minerals located in the U.S. on the margins of various basins with little to no near-term developmental resource potential, have no cash flow or reserve value associated with them and have had no leasing activity over the last 6 years," concluded Mr. Stephens.

Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended





Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023

Royalty Interest Sales

$ 7,874,377



$ 7,378,650



$ 29,851,728



$ 31,593,351

Working Interest Sales

$ 1,011,545



$ 1,170,133



$ 3,838,924



$ 4,942,934

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$ 8,885,922



$ 8,548,783



$ 33,690,652



$ 36,536,285



























Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts

$ (998,129)



$ 3,211,410



$ 299,608



$ 6,859,589

Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$ 135,589



$ 22,780



$ 580,804



$ 1,068,022

Total Revenue

$ 8,023,382



$ 11,782,973



$ 34,571,064



$ 44,463,896



























Lease Operating Expense























per Working Interest Mcfe

$ 1.09



$ 1.07



$ 1.14



$ 1.27

Transportation, Gathering and























Marketing per Mcfe

$ 0.43



$ 0.42



$ 0.46



$ 0.39

Production and Ad Valorem Tax























per Mcfe

$ 0.12



$ 0.20



$ 0.17



$ 0.20

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$ 1.22



$ 1.36



$ 1.19



$ 1.28

Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)

$ 0.99



$ 1.10



$ 0.93



$ 1.02

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.24



$ 0.32



$ 0.26



$ 0.25

DD&A per Mcfe

$ 1.10



$ 1.09



$ 0.98



$ 0.91

Total Expense per Mcfe

$ 3.24



$ 3.53



$ 3.18



$ 3.20



























Net Income (Loss)

$ 109,400



$ 2,513,444



$ 2,321,866



$ 13,920,800

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 5,385,515



$ 4,504,288



$ 21,324,050



$ 22,652,263



























Cash Flow from Operations (3)

$ 2,870,001



$ 3,361,455



$ 18,077,853



$ 24,171,139

CapEx (4)

$ 22,951



$ 4,587



$ 87,579



$ 325,983

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$ 2,524,136



$ 4,351,757



$ 7,796,983



$ 29,735,516



























Borrowing Base













$ 50,000,000



$ 50,000,000

Debt













$ 29,500,000



$ 32,750,000

Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)















1.38





1.45







(1) Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table in the non-GAAP Reconciliation section. (2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section. (3) GAAP cash flow from operations. (4) Includes legacy working interest expenditures and fixtures and equipment.

Operating Highlights



Three Months

Ended



Three Months

Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023

Gas Mcf Sold

1,906,552





1,775,577





7,969,948





7,457,084

Average Sales Price per Mcf before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 2.64



$ 2.53



$ 2.19



$ 2.61

Average Sales Price per Mcf after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 2.92



$ 2.76



$ 2.75



$ 2.96

% of sales subject to hedges

46 %



44 %



47 %



46 % Oil Barrels Sold

43,571





39,768





178,357





182,916

Average Sales Price per Bbl before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 69.82



$ 78.66



$ 74.59



$ 76.76

Average Sales Price per Bbl after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 69.50



$ 75.37



$ 73.49



$ 74.21

% of sales subject to hedges

39 %



36 %



33 %



42 % NGL Barrels Sold

35,099





38,422





133,609





137,484

Average Sales Price per Bbl(1) $ 23.01



$ 24.00



$ 21.95



$ 22.18

























Mcfe Sold

2,378,569





2,244,717





9,841,746





9,379,484

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 8,885,922



$ 8,548,783



$ 33,690,652



$ 36,536,285

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 9,397,454



$ 8,823,534



$ 37,988,255



$ 38,719,598







(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2024 and 2023 periods.



Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

12/31/2024



1,906,552





43,571





35,099





2,378,569

9/30/2024



1,898,442





45,698





34,332





2,378,622

6/30/2024



2,464,846





51,828





31,994





2,967,779

3/31/2024



1,700,108





37,260





32,184





2,116,776



The percentage of total production volumes attributable to natural gas was 80% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024.

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

12/31/2024



1,728,225





39,592





21,778





2,096,435

9/30/2024



1,724,635





41,170





21,011





2,097,722

6/30/2024



2,304,176





47,024





20,461





2,709,090

3/31/2024



1,533,580





33,083





20,844





1,857,147



The percentage of royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas was 82% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024.

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

12/31/2024



178,327





3,979





13,321





282,134

9/30/2024



173,807





4,528





13,321





280,900

6/30/2024



160,670





4,804





11,533





258,689

3/31/2024



166,528





4,177





11,340





259,629



Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Results

The Company recorded net income of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, as compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023. The change in net income was principally the result of an increase in losses associated with our derivative contracts, and an increase in depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) expenses, partially offset by an increase in natural gas, oil, and NGL sales, a decrease in production and ad valorem taxes, a decrease in interest expense, and a decrease in general and administrative (G&A) expenses.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $0.3 million, or 4%, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, due to an increase in natural gas and oil volumes of 7% and 10%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas prices of 4%, partially offset by decreases in oil, and NGL prices of 11%, and 4%, respectively, and a decrease in NGL volumes of 9%.

The increase in royalty production volumes during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, as compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, resulted primarily from new wells being brought online in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP plays.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of ($1.0) million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, comprised of a ($1.5) million unrealized non-cash loss on derivatives and a $0.5 million gain on settled derivatives, as compared to a net gain of $3.2 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Dec. 31, 2024 pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

Year Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Results

The Company recorded net income of $2.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, as compared to a net income of $13.9 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023. The change in net income was principally the result of a decrease in natural gas, oil and NGL sales, a decrease in gains associated with our derivative contracts, a decrease in gains on asset sales, an increase in transportation, gathering and marketing expenses, and an increase in depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, partially offset by a decrease in the income tax provision.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue decreased $2.8 million, or 8%, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, compared to the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, due to a decreases in natural gas, oil, and NGL prices of 16%, 3%, and 1%, respectively, and decreases in oil and NGL volumes of 2% and 3%, respectively, partially offset by an increase in gas volumes of 7%.

The production increase in royalty volumes during the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, as compared to the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, resulted primarily from new wells in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP plays coming online. The production decrease in working interest volumes during the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, as compared to the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, resulted from natural production decline and 2023 working interest divestitures.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $0.3 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, comprised of a $4.3 million gain on settled derivatives and a $4.0 million non-cash loss on derivatives, as compared to a net gain of $6.9 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023. The change in net gain on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Dec. 31, 2024 pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

Operations Update

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, the Company converted 71 gross (0.22 net) wells to producing status, including 21 gross (0.03 net) wells in the Haynesville and 43 gross (0.18 net) wells in the SCOOP, compared to 46 gross (0.10 net) wells converted in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023.

At Dec. 31, 2024, the Company had a total of 225 gross (0.91 net) wells in progress and permits across its mineral positions, compared to 278 gross (0.93 net) wells in progress and permits at Sept. 30, 2024. As of Feb. 3, 2025, 16 rigs were operating on the Company's acreage and 62 rigs were operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage.















Bakken/







































Three



Arkoma





















SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Haynesville



Other



Total

As of Dec. 31, 2024:







































Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)

58





13





5





3





63





8





150

Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)

0.194





0.022





0.006





0.015





0.320





0.042





0.599

Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage

28





9





8





4





23





3





75

Net Active Permits on PHX Acreage

0.068





0.083





0.040





0.030





0.077





0.014





0.312











































As of Feb. 3, 2025:







































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage

10





-





2





-





3





1





16

Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage

19





4





10





-





13





16





62







(1) Wells in progress includes drilling wells and drilled but uncompleted wells, or DUCs.

Leasing Activity

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, the Company leased 265 net mineral acres to third-party exploration and production companies for an average bonus payment of $760 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 23%.

Acquisition and Divestiture Update

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, the Company purchased 363 net royalty acres for approximately $2.5 million and had no significant divestitures.





Acquisitions





SCOOP



Haynesville



Other

Total

During Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024:





















Net Mineral Acres Purchased



-





222



-



222

Net Royalty Acres Purchased



-





363



-



363



Royalty Reserves Update

At Dec. 31, 2024, proved royalty reserves decreased 9% to 52.5 Bcfe compared to 57.8 Bcfe at Dec. 31, 2023. Proved developed royalty reserves increased by 0.1 Bcfe from Dec. 31, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2024 due to execution of our acquisition strategy and conversion of high interest undeveloped reserves to producing in the Haynesville and SCOOP. Proved undeveloped royalty reserves decreased by 5.4 Bcfe from Dec. 31, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2024 primarily due to transfers to proved developed royalty reserves, and those transferred proved undeveloped royalty reserves were not replaced due to reduced permitting activity in the Haynesville shale as a result of lower gas prices.



Proved Royalty Interest



Reserves SEC Pricing



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023

Proved Developed Reserves:



Mcf of Gas

35,404,847





36,156,363

Barrels of Oil

800,965





731,527

Barrels of NGL

796,840





715,683

Mcfe (1)

44,991,676





44,839,623

Proved Undeveloped Reserves:









Mcf of Gas

6,757,726





11,508,969

Barrels of Oil

98,825





134,497

Barrels of NGL

25,951





99,712

Mcfe (1)

7,506,382





12,914,223

Total Proved Reserves:









Mcf of Gas

42,162,573





47,665,332

Barrels of Oil

899,790





866,024

Barrels of NGL

822,791





815,395

Mcfe (1)

52,498,058





57,753,846













10% Discounted Estimated Future









Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):









Proved Developed $ 60,879,737



$ 73,448,070

Proved Undeveloped

11,019,175





23,525,572

Total $ 71,898,912



$ 96,973,642







(1) Crude oil and NGL converted to natural gas on a one barrel of crude oil or NGL equals six Mcf of natural gas basis.



Total Reserves Update

At Dec. 31, 2024, proved reserves were 63.7 Bcfe, as calculated by Cawley, Gillespie and Associates, Inc. ("CG&A"), the Company's independent consulting petroleum engineering firm. This was an 11% decrease, compared to the 71.2 Bcfe of proved reserves at Dec. 31, 2023. Total proved developed reserves decreased 4% to 56.2 Bcfe, as compared to Dec. 31, 2023 reserve volumes, mainly due to pricing. SEC prices used for the Company's Dec. 31, 2024 reserve report prepared by CG&A averaged $2.05 per Mcf for natural gas, $73.48 per barrel for oil and $20.97 per barrel for NGL, compared to $2.67 per Mcf for natural gas, $76.85 per barrel for oil and $21.98 per barrel for NGL for the Company's Dec. 31, 2023 reserve report prepared by CG&A. These prices reflect net prices received at the wellhead.



Proved Reserves SEC Pricing



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023

Proved Developed Reserves:



Mcf of Gas

42,549,110





44,479,988

Barrels of Oil

948,078





937,465

Barrels of NGL

1,322,146





1,362,944

Mcfe (1)

56,170,454





58,282,442

Proved Undeveloped Reserves:









Mcf of Gas

6,757,726





11,508,969

Barrels of Oil

98,825





134,497

Barrels of NGL

25,951





99,712

Mcfe (1)

7,506,382





12,914,223

Total Proved Reserves:









Mcf of Gas

49,306,836





55,988,957

Barrels of Oil

1,046,903





1,071,962

Barrels of NGL

1,348,097





1,462,656

Mcfe (1)

63,676,836





71,196,665













10% Discounted Estimated Future









Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):









Proved Developed $ 68,623,088



$ 86,694,012

Proved Undeveloped

11,018,931





23,325,572

Total $ 79,642,019



$ 110,019,584

SEC Pricing









Gas/Mcf $ 2.05



$ 2.67

Oil/Barrel $ 73.48



$ 76.85

NGL/Barrel $ 20.97



$ 21.98













Proved Reserves - Projected Future Pricing (2)













10% Discounted Estimated Future Proved Reserves

Net Cash Flows (before income taxes): Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023

Proved Developed $ 109,165,292



$ 107,635,503

Proved Undeveloped

17,439,516





29,439,523

Total $ 126,604,808



$ 137,075,026







(1) Crude oil and NGL converted to natural gas on a one barrel of crude oil or NGL equals six Mcf of natural gas basis.

(2) Projected futures pricing as of Dec. 31, 2024 and Dec. 31, 2023 basis adjusted to Company wellhead price.



Quarterly Conference Call

PHX will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET on Mar. 13, 2025. Management's discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with investors.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (toll-free domestic) or 201-389-0927. A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13751358.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investors" section of PHX's website at https://phxmin.com/events. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Statements of Income



Three Months Ended Dec. 31,



Year Ended Dec. 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023



Revenues:













Natural gas, oil and NGL sales $ 8,885,922



$ 8,548,783



$ 33,690,652



$ 36,536,285



Lease bonuses and rental income

135,589





22,780





580,804





1,068,022



Gains (losses) on derivative contracts

(998,129)





3,211,410





299,608





6,859,589







8,023,382





11,782,973





34,571,064





44,463,896



Costs and expenses:























Lease operating expenses

307,330





319,113





1,228,813





1,598,944



Transportation, gathering and marketing

1,017,501





945,788





4,513,381





3,674,832



Production and ad valorem taxes

284,406





457,058





1,703,305





1,881,737



Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,605,809





2,443,154





9,606,444





8,566,185



Provision for impairment

52,673





-





52,673





38,533



Interest expense

573,920





723,685





2,563,268





2,362,393



General and administrative

2,905,229





3,050,828





11,670,328





11,970,182



Losses (gains) on asset sales and other

194,665





84,443





83,799





(4,285,170)



Total costs and expenses

7,941,533





8,024,069





31,422,011





25,807,636



Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

81,849





3,758,904





3,149,053





18,656,260





























Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(27,551)





1,245,460





827,187





4,735,460





























Net income (loss) $ 109,400



$ 2,513,444



$ 2,321,866



$ 13,920,800

















































































Basic earnings per common share $ 0.00



$ 0.07



$ 0.06



$ 0.39





























Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.00



$ 0.07



$ 0.06



$ 0.39





























Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic

36,398,660





36,036,270





36,329,735





35,980,309



Diluted

36,944,330





36,083,449





36,412,270





35,980,309





























Dividends per share of























common stock paid in period $ 0.0400



$ 0.0300



$ 0.1400



$ 0.0975































Balance Sheets



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,242,102



$ 806,254

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables (net of $0

6,128,954





4,900,126

allowance for uncollectable accounts)









Refundable income taxes

328,560





455,931

Derivative contracts, net

-





3,120,607

Other

857,317





878,659

Total current assets

9,556,933





10,161,577













Properties and equipment at cost, based on









successful efforts accounting:









Producing natural gas and oil properties

223,043,942





209,082,847

Non-producing natural gas and oil properties

51,806,911





58,820,445

Other

1,361,064





1,360,614





276,211,917





269,263,906

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(122,835,668)





(114,139,423)

Net properties and equipment

153,376,249





155,124,483













Derivative contracts, net

-





162,980

Operating lease right-of-use assets

429,494





572,610

Other, net

553,090





486,630

Total assets $ 163,915,766



$ 166,508,280













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 804,693



$ 562,607

Derivative contracts, net

316,336





-

Current portion of operating lease liability

247,786





233,390

Accrued liabilities and other

1,866,930





1,215,275

Total current liabilities

3,235,745





2,011,272













Long-term debt

29,500,000





32,750,000

Deferred income taxes, net

7,286,315





6,757,637

Asset retirement obligations

1,097,750





1,062,139

Derivative contracts, net

398,072





-

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

448,031





695,818

Total liabilities

41,965,913





43,276,866













Stockholders' equity:









Common Stock, $0.01666 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized and









36,796,496 issued at Dec. 31, 2024; 54,000,500 shares authorized









and 36,121,723 issued at Dec. 31, 2023

613,030





601,788

Capital in excess of par value

44,029,492





41,676,417

Deferred directors' compensation

1,323,760





1,487,590

Retained earnings

77,073,332





80,022,839





123,039,614





123,788,634

Less treasury stock, at cost; 279,594 shares at Dec. 31,









2024, and 131,477 shares at Dec. 31, 2023

(1,089,761)





(557,220)

Total stockholders' equity

121,949,853





123,231,414

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 163,915,766



$ 166,508,280



Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023

Operating Activities









Net income $ 2,321,866



$ 13,920,800

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided









by operating activities:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization

9,606,444





8,566,185

Impairment of producing properties

52,673





38,533

Provision for deferred income taxes

528,678





4,303,731

Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage

(580,805)





(1,067,992)

Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage

597,389





1,213,913

Net (gain) loss on sales of assets

(518,816)





(4,728,758)

Directors' deferred compensation expense

185,082





228,017

Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts

(299,608)





(6,859,589)

Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts

4,297,603





2,743,475

Restricted stock award expense

2,287,927





2,205,910

Other

98,104





136,412

Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:









Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables

(1,228,828)





4,883,870

Income taxes receivable

127,371





(455,931)

Other current assets

(3,064)





(45,869)

Accounts payable

252,386





69,228

Other non-current assets

(22,985)





206,292

Income taxes payable

-





(576,427)

Accrued liabilities

376,436





(610,661)

Total adjustments

15,755,987





10,250,339

Net cash provided by operating activities

18,077,853





24,171,139













Investing Activities









Capital expenditures

(87,579)





(325,983)

Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests

(7,796,983)





(29,735,516)

Net proceeds from sales of assets

527,167





9,614,194

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(7,357,395)





(20,447,305)













Financing Activities









Borrowings under credit facility

3,000,000





19,500,000

Payments of loan principal

(6,250,000)





(20,050,000)

Payments on off-market derivative contracts

-





(560,162)

Purchases of treasury stock

(805,063)





(402,704)

Payments of dividends

(5,229,547)





(3,520,366)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(9,284,610)





(5,033,232)













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,435,848





(1,309,398)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

806,254





2,115,652

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,242,102



$ 806,254













Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





















Interest paid (net of capitalized interest) $ 2,611,089



$ 2,405,361

Income taxes paid (net of refunds received) $ 318,789



$ 1,464,087













Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:





















Dividends declared and unpaid $ 155,271



$ 113,443













Gross additions to properties and equipment $ 7,893,036



$ 30,761,578

Net increase (decrease) in accounts receivable for properties









and equipment additions

(8,474)





(700,079)

Capital expenditures and acquisitions $ 7,884,562



$ 30,061,499



Derivative Contracts as of Dec. 31, 2024





Production volume







Contract period

covered per month

Index

Contract price













Natural gas costless collars











January - June 2025

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $5.00 ceiling January - March 2025

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.25 floor / $5.25 ceiling January - March 2025

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $3.37 ceiling January - March 2025

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $5.15 ceiling January 2025

55,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.40 ceiling February 2025

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.40 ceiling March 2025

35,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.40 ceiling April 2025 - September 2025

55,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $3.75 ceiling November 2025 - March 2026

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.85 ceiling November 2025 - March 2026

75,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.72 ceiling November 2025 - March 2026

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $3.87 ceiling November 2025 - March 2026

15,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $5.15 ceiling April - June 2026

75,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $3.60 ceiling July - September 2026

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $3.60 ceiling Natural gas fixed price swaps











January - March 2025

60,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.16 January - March 2025

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.51 April - May 2025

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.23 April - August 2025

125,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.01 April - October 2025

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.28 June 2025

10,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.23 July 2025

45,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.23 August 2025

40,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.23 September 2025

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.23 September - October 2025

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.01 October 2025

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.23 November - January 2026

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.21 February 2026

15,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.21 March 2026

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.21 April - June 2026

50,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.10 Oil costless collars











December 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$67.00 floor / $77.00 ceiling













Oil fixed price swaps











December 2024 - August 2025

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.80 December 2024 - March 2025

1,600 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$64.80 December 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$74.94 December 2024

2,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 January 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$74.48 January - March 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 January - June 2025

2,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.90 February 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$74.10 March 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$73.71 April 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$73.30 April - June 2025

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 April - June 2025

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.00 May 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$72.92 June 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$72.58 July 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$72.24 July - August 2025

1,250 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.81 July - September 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$69.50 July - December 2025

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.90 August 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$71.88 September 2025

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$71.60 September 2025

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.80 October 2025

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$71.12 October 2025

2,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.80 November 2025

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.99 November 2025 - March 2026

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.80 December 2025

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.66 January 2026

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.53 February 2026

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$71.28 March 2026

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.42 April - June 2026

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$68.80 April - June 2026

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.80

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in the Company's financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes thereto), included in the Company's SEC filings and posted on its website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The Company defines "adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense. The Company has included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because it recognizes that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and evaluating its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the quarters indicated:



Three Months

Ended



Three Months

Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



Three Months

Ended



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023



Sept. 30, 2024

Net Income $ 109,400



$ 2,513,444



$ 2,321,866



$ 13,920,800



$ 1,100,310

Plus:



























Income tax expense

(27,551)





1,245,460





827,187





4,735,460





457,255

Interest expense

573,920





723,685





2,563,268





2,362,393





622,480

DD&A

2,605,809





2,443,154





9,606,444





8,566,185





2,376,025

Impairment expense

52,673





-





52,673





38,533





-

Less:



























Non-cash gains (losses)



























on derivatives

(1,509,661)





2,936,659





(3,997,995)





4,302,531





157,086

Gains (losses) on asset sales

-





57,505





518,391





4,728,759





6,708

Plus:



























Cash payments on off-market



























derivative contracts

-





-





-





(373,745)





-

Restricted stock and deferred



























director's expense

561,603





572,709





2,473,008





2,433,927





513,059

Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,385,515



$ 4,504,288



$ 21,324,050



$ 22,652,263



$ 4,905,335

































Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation

"Adjusted pretax net income (loss)" is defined as earnings before taxes, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives. The Company has included a presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) because it recognizes that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and evaluating its financial performance. Adjusted pretax net income (loss) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted pretax net income (loss) for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months

Ended



Twelve Months

Ended



Three Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023



Sept. 30, 2024

Net Income (Loss) $ 109,400



$ 2,321,866



$ 13,920,800



$ 1,100,310

Plus:





















Income tax expense (benefit)

(27,551)





827,187





4,735,460





457,255

Less:





















Non-cash gains (losses)





















on derivatives

(1,509,661)





(3,997,995)





4,302,531





157,086

Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss) $ 1,591,510



$ 7,147,048



$ 14,353,729



$ 1,400,479

























Weighted average shares outstanding





















Basic

36,398,660





36,329,735





35,980,309





36,316,742

Diluted

36,944,330





36,412,270





35,980,309





36,983,669

























Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)





















per basic share $ 0.04



$ 0.20



$ 0.40



$ 0.04

Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)





















per diluted share $ 0.04



$ 0.20



$ 0.40



$ 0.04



























Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation

"Debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM)" is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. The Company has included a presentation of debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because it recognizes that certain investors consider such ratios to be a useful means of measuring the Company's ability to meet its debt service obligations and for evaluating its financial performance. The debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis and of the resulting debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended



TTM Ended



Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023

Net Income $ 2,321,866



$ 13,920,800

Plus:









Income tax expense

827,187





4,735,460

Interest expense

2,563,268





2,362,393

DD&A

9,606,444





8,566,185

Impairment expense

52,673





38,533

Less:









Non-cash gains (losses)









on derivatives

(3,997,995)





4,302,531

Gains (losses) on asset sales

518,391





4,728,759

Plus:









Cash payments on off-market derivative









contracts

-





(373,745)

Restricted stock and deferred









director's expense

2,473,008





2,433,927

Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,324,050



$ 22,652,263













Debt $ 29,500,000



$ 32,750,000

Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)

1.38





1.45















PHX Minerals Inc. Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's operational outlook; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

