International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.: International Tower Hill Mines Approves 2025 Livengood Gold Project Work Plan and Files 2024 Year End Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) today announced the approval of the 2025 work program of $3.7 million. This work will begin metallurgical study of the massive stibnite antimony mineralization at the Livengood Gold Project, advance the baseline environmental data collection in critical areas of hydrology and waste rock geochemical characterization needed to support future permitting, and continue community engagement.

The Company also announced that it has filed its audited Year-End Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

On March 4, 2025, the Company announced that it had completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") pursuant to which it issued common shares to existing major shareholders to raise gross proceeds of approximately US$3.9 million. The Private Placement consisted of 8,192,031 common shares of the Company at a price of US$0.4801 per common share.

Shareholders can obtain copies of the Company's audited Year-End Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Form 10-K on SEDAR+ at: www.sedarplus.ca, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at: www.ithmines.com. The Company will also provide hard copies of these documents, free of charge, to shareholders who request a copy directly from the Company.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 100% interest in its Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

On behalf of

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) Karl L. Hanneman

Chief Executive Officer

This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

