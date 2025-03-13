Aris Mining Corporation: Aris Mining Reports Record Q4 2024 Financial Results With Strong Ebitda Growth And Announces 25% Capacity Expansion At Marmato

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Aris Mining Corporation (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) announces its financial and operating results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2024 (Q4 2024 and 2024, respectively). All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights:

Highest Quarterly Gold Production : 57,364 ounces (oz), highest quarterly production in 2024.

: 57,364 ounces (oz), highest quarterly production in 2024. Record Quarterly Financial Results : $22 million of net income 1 and $67 million of EBITDA 2 and in Q4 2024.

: $22 million of net income and $67 million of EBITDA and in Q4 2024. Strong AISC Margin Growth: Segovia reduced its All-in Sustaining Cost per Ounce Sold (AISC/oz) to $1,485 /oz in Q4 2024 and generated an AISC margin of $58 million, up 32% from $44 million in Q3 2024.

Segovia reduced its All-in Sustaining Cost per Ounce Sold (AISC/oz) to $1,485 /oz in Q4 2024 and generated an AISC margin of $58 million, up 32% from $44 million in Q3 2024. Segovia Expansion on Track : Expanded processing facility set for commissioning in Q2 2025.

: Expanded processing facility set for commissioning in Q2 2025. Enhancing Marmato: Assessments completed to expand the in-construction Lower Mine by 25% to 5,000 tonnes per day (tpd), up from the initial 4,000 tpd. The updated cost to complete construction is $290 million, inclusive of the scope change which requires acceleration of certain project components into the initial capital phase. The Marmato production ramp up is scheduled to start in H2 2026.

Assessments completed to expand the in-construction Lower Mine by 25% to 5,000 tonnes per day (tpd), up from the initial 4,000 tpd. The updated cost to complete construction is $290 million, inclusive of the scope change which requires acceleration of certain project components into the initial capital phase. The Marmato production ramp up is scheduled to start in H2 2026. Balance Sheet Strength: Growing cash flow generation and refinancing of our Senior Notes contributed to a cash balance of $253 million as of December 31, 2024.



Q4 2024 Q3 2024 2024 Gold production (ounces) 57,364 53,608 210,955 Segovia AISC/oz $1,485 $1,540 $1,507 EBITDA $66.6M $27.8M $147.5M Adjusted EBITDA $55.6M $43.0M $163.1M Net earnings (loss) $21.7M or $0.13/share $(2.1)M or ($0.01)/share $24.6M or $0.16/share Adjusted earnings $24.7M or $0.14/share $13.1M or $0.08/share $55.9M or $0.35/share

Neil Woodyer, CEO of Aris Mining, commented: "Q4 2024 was a standout quarter for Aris Mining, delivering our highest gold production of the year at 57,364 oz and our strongest financial results, with $55.6 million in Adjusted EBITDA and $24.7 million in Adjusted Earnings. At Segovia, we achieved a three-year high in AISC margin of $58.3 million, a 32% increase over Q3, reflecting our continued focus on improving operational efficiency and cost controls.

For the full year, we generated $163 million in Adjusted EBITDA, reinforcing our financial strength as we advance our major expansion projects. We remain on track to commission the expanded processing facility at Segovia in Q2 2025 with the installation of the second ball mill currently underway. As a result of the ramp-up to 3,000 tpd capacity by year-end, Segovia is expected to produce 210,000 to 250,000 ounces this year and in the range of 300,000 ounces per year from 2026 onwards.

We have also been exploring opportunities to scale up Marmato into a higher-capacity operation. We are upgrading the design of the new Lower Mine carbon-in-pulp (CIP) processing facility to 5,000 tpd by using the major components from the current 4,000 tpd design and integrating select higher-capacity components and additional equipment to achieve the increased capacity. Construction remains on track, with $75 million invested to the end of February. The Company also plans to expand our Contract Mining Partner (CMP) business model, increasing the feed to the existing Upper Mine flotation processing facility. Marmato's production is expected to start ramping up in H2 2026, potentially increasing annual gold production to over 200,000 ounces."

_____________________________ 1 Net earnings represents net earnings attributable to owners of the company, as presented in the annual and interim financial statements for the relevant period. 2 All references to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (net) earnings, cash cost and AISC are non-GAAP financial measures in this document. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under GAAP, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section in this document for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements.

Segovia Operations Review

Higher Gold Production: A modest increase in tonnes milled and a 7% increase in average gold grade processed to 9.84 g/t in Q4 2024, driving an 8% increase in gold production over Q3 2024.

A modest increase in tonnes milled and a 7% increase in average gold grade processed to 9.84 g/t in Q4 2024, driving an 8% increase in gold production over Q3 2024. Lower Costs : Owner Mining AISC costs improved to $1,386 per ounce in Q4 2024 from $1,451 per ounce in Q3 2024, while the CMP segment generated the highest quarterly AISC sales margin of 39%.

: Owner Mining AISC costs improved to $1,386 per ounce in Q4 2024 from $1,451 per ounce in Q3 2024, while the CMP segment generated the highest quarterly AISC sales margin of 39%. Strong AISC Margin at Segovia: Improved to $58.3 million in Q4 2024, up 32% from $44.1 million in Q3 2024, driven by higher gold prices, increased production, and lower costs.

Total Segovia Operating Information Q4 2024 Q3 2024 % Change 2024 Average realized gold price ($/ounce sold) 2,642 2,457 8 % 2,378 Tonnes milled (t) 167,649 166,868 0.5 % 644,854 Average tonnes milled per day (tpd) 1,949 1,940

1,885 Average gold grade processed (g/t) 9.84 9.23 7 % 9.41 Gold produced (ounces) 51,477 47,493 8 % 187,583 Cash costs ($/ounce sold) 1,199 1,257 -5 % 1,228 AISC - total ($/ounce sold) 1,485 1,540 -4 % 1,507 AISC Margin - $M 58.3 44.1 32 % 163.0

Segovia Operating Information by Segment Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 2024











Owner Mining









Gold sold (ounces) 28,149 22,952 20,183 22,445 93,729 Cash costs per ounce sold - ($ per oz sold) 1,042 1,081 1,222 1,191 1,121 AISC/oz sold - ($ per oz sold) 1,386 1,451 1,616 1,553 1,486 AISC margin ($'000) 35,340 23,093 14,075 11,423 83,931 Contract Mining Partners (CMPs)









Gold sold (ounces) 22,260 25,107 23,183 22,843 93,393 Cash costs per ounce sold - ($ per oz sold) 1,399 1,417 1,367 1,133 1,336 AISC/oz sold - ($ per oz sold) 1,610 1,622 1,532 1,316 1,527 AISC sales margin (%) 39 % 34 % 34 % 36 % 36 % AISC margin ($'000) 22,958 20,972 18,098 17,044 79,072 Total: Owner Mining & CMP Margin ($'000) 58,298 44,065 32,173 28,467 163,003

* Aris Mining operates its own mines and collaborates with community-based mining partners, referred to as Contract Mining Partners (CMPs), to increase total gold production. Some partners work within Aris Mining's infrastructure, while others manage their own mining operations on Aris Mining's titles. In addition, Aris Mining purchases high grade mill feed from third-party contractors operating off-title, which further optimizes production and increases operating margins.

Segovia Expansion Project

As announced in Q4 2023, the Segovia expansion project aims to increase processing capacity from 2,000 to 3,000 tpd and is progressing as scheduled.

Phase 1 of the Segovia expansion is complete with the newly expanded receiving area for our CMPs fully commissioned and handed over to operations. The new facility began receiving material in October 2024.

Phase 2 involves installing a second ball mill in the former contractor receiving area, and is underway with commissioning scheduled in Q2 2025, followed by a ramp-up period to reach a production rate of 3,000 tpd by the end of 2025.

The total cost of the processing plant expansion project is estimated at $15 million, with $8.5 million spent as of December 31, 2024.

Enhanced Marmato Expansion

The pre-feasibility study 3 of the Lower Mine contemplated a processing rate of 4,000 tpd, producing gold at an average rate of 117,000 ounces per year over an 18-year mine life. Combined with the Upper Mine, the average expected life of mine gold production was 162,000 ounces per year over a 20-year period.

of the Lower Mine contemplated a processing rate of 4,000 tpd, producing gold at an average rate of 117,000 ounces per year over an 18-year mine life. Combined with the Upper Mine, the average expected life of mine gold production was 162,000 ounces per year over a 20-year period. Aris Mining has been exploring opportunities to expand Marmato into a higher-capacity operation, increasing production and reducing unit costs. As a result of the expansion plans described below, new Marmato has the potential to produce over 200,000 ounces of gold per year.

In Q1 2025, the Company initiated engineering assessments to expand the CIP processing facility currently under construction. The upgraded 5,000 tpd design will use the major components from the current 4,000 tpd design while integrating higher-capacity components and additional equipment. Key enhancements include the installation of a secondary crushing circuit and an extra leach tank to support the increased throughput while also requiring the acceleration of certain project components into the initial capital phase, such as the backfill plant, rather than the previous plan where they were funded over time during operations.

The Company also plans to expand our CMP business model, increasing the feed and average grade to our existing Upper Mine flotation processing facility and thereby further increasing gold production.

The estimated cost to complete construction, including the 25% throughput increase to 5,000 tpd, is $290 million. The Company has spent $75 million on construction to February 2025, resulting in a total construction cost of $365 million, which compares to the previous estimate of $280 million. The majority of the initial capital cost increase of $85 million is a result of the acceleration of certain project components and the decision to internally fund the $20 million grid power line, rather than use an independent contractor.

Aris Mining's construction funding amount is reduced to $208 million, after the remaining stream funding of $82 million.

Meanwhile, construction continues to progress: access roads to the Lower Marmato process facility and accommodation camp are now 100% complete; decline development is underway with 200 metres completed to the end of February 2025; and process plant foundation earthworks 12% ahead of schedule as of the end of February 2025.

With new Marmato and the expansion at Segovia, Aris Mining is targeting an annual production rate of more than 500,000 ounces of gold.

_______________________ 3 Refer to the pre-feasibility study on the Marmato Lower Mine Project with an effective date of June 30, 2022, see Section "Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure"

2025 Production and Cost Guidance4

During 2025, Aris Mining expects consolidated gold production of between 230,000 and 275,000 ounces, with in-progress expansion projects to contribute to production growth in 2025 and beyond.

Segovia Operations 2024 Guidance 2024 Actual 2025 Guidance Gold production (oz) 185,000 to 195,000 187,583 210,000 to 250,000 Cash cost - Combined Owner & CMP $1,125 to $1,225 $1,228

AISC (US$/oz) - Combined Owner & CMP $1,400 to $1,500 $1,507

Cash cost (US$/oz) - Owner Mining segment

$1,121 $1,050 to $1,150 AISC (US$/oz) - Owner Mining segment

$1,486 $1,450 to $1,600 AISC sales margin (%) - CMP segment

36 % 35% to 40%

____________________________ 4 2025 cash cost and AISC forecasts are based on a gold price of US$2,600/oz and a USD to Colombian peso exchange rate of 4,200.

With a total of 187,122 ounces sold in 2024, Segovia generated an AISC margin of $163.0 million, including $83.9 million from the Owner Mining segment and $79.1 million from the CMP segment. With 2025 gold production expected to range between 210,000 and 250,000 ounces, the Company anticipates a significant increase in Segovia's AISC margin this year of more than $230 million (using the mid-point of our 2025 guiding ranges at a gold price of $2,600 /oz).

In 2025, production from the Segovia Operations will be sourced approximately 50% to 55% from Owner Mining and 45% to 50% from mill-feed purchased from CMPs. For the Owner Mining segment, AISC per ounce sold is expected to range between $1,450 and $1,600 and the CMP segment is expected to achieve an AISC sales margin of 35% to 40%.

The 2025 cash cost and AISC guidance have been provided separately for the two segments-Owner Mining and CMPs-given their distinct primary cost drivers. Owner Mining costs are primarily driven by conventional expenses such as labour, consumables such as explosives and fuel, and power. In contrast, CMP costs are mainly influenced by the cost of purchasing mill feed, which depends on material volume, recoverable gold grade, and the spot gold price. Distinguishing between Owner Mining and CMP cost metrics is necessary given the current rise in gold prices and resulting challenge in forecasting CMP costs. As a result, we believe the CMP segment is best presented on a sales margin basis to provide a clearer representation of its financial performance.

The Marmato Upper Mine is an historic small-scale, narrow vein operation with a 1,000 tpd processing facility that produced 23,372 ounces in 2024 and a similar production level is expected for 2025, while construction of the new large scale Lower Mine, which will access wider porphyry mineralization, continues.

Marmato Upper Mine 2024 Guidance 2024 Actual 2025 Guidance Gold production (oz) 20,000 to 25,000 23,372 20,000 to 25,000

Aris Mining will resume providing cash cost and AISC guidance for the Marmato Mine when the Lower Mine achieves commercial production, which is expected in 2026.

Aris Mining's Audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and related MD&A are available on SEDAR+, in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) and in the Financials section of Aris Mining's website here. Hard copies of the financial statements are available free of charge upon written request to [email protected].

Q4 2024 Conference Call Details

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT to discuss the results.

Participants may gain expedited access to the conference call by registering at Diamond Pass Registration (dpregister.com). Once registered, call in details will be displayed on screen which can be used to bypass the operator and avoid the call queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the live conference call.

Webcast

Link: Webcast | FY 2024 Conference Call

Conference Call

Toll-free North America: +1-844-763-8274

International: +1-647-484-8814

Audio Recording

After the call, an audio recording will be available via telephone until the end of day on March 20, 2025.

Toll-free in the US and Canada: +1-855-669-9658

International: +1-412-317-0088; and using the access code: 2571874

A replay of the event will be archived at Events & Presentations - Aris Mining Corporation.

About Aris Mining

Founded in September 2022, Aris Mining was established with a vision to build a leading Latin America -focused gold mining company. Our strategy blends current production and cashflow generation with transformational growth driven by expansions of our operating assets, exploration and development projects. Aris Mining is listed on the TSX (ARIS) and the NYSE-A (ARMN) and is led by an experienced team with a track record of value creation, operational excellence, financial discipline and good corporate governance in the gold mining industry.

Aris Mining operates two underground gold mines in Colombia: the Segovia Operations and the Marmato Upper Mine, which together produced 210,955 ounces of gold in 2024. With expansions underway, Aris Mining is targeting an annual production rate of more than 500,000 ounces of gold following the ramp-up of the Segovia mill expansion, expected during the second half of 2025, and the new Marmato Mine, which is expected to start ramping up in H2 2026. In addition, Aris Mining operates the 51% owned Soto Norte joint venture, where studies are underway on a new, smaller scale development plan, with results expected in mid-2025. In Guyana, Aris Mining owns the Toroparu gold/copper project, further diversifying its asset portfolio.

Colombia is rich in high-grade gold deposits and Aris Mining is actively pursuing partnerships with the Country's dynamic small-scale mining sector. With these partnerships, we enable safe, legal, and environmentally responsible operations that benefit both local communities and the industry.

Aris Mining intends to pursue acquisitions and other growth opportunities to unlock value through scale and diversification.

Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at www.aris-mining.com, www.sedarplus.ca, and on www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Language

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (net) earnings, cash cost and AISC are non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS or by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the United States, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. For full details on these measures and ratios refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (MD&A). The MD&A is incorporated by reference into this news release and is available at www.aris-mining.com, on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in its filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release for the current and comparative periods to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Cash costs per ounce

Reconciliation of total cash costs by business unit at Segovia to the cash costs as disclosed above.



Three months ended Dec 31, 2024 Three months ended Sept 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces) 50,409 5,925 56,334 48,059 5,710 53,769 Cost of sales1 68,078 15,111 83,189 66,570 16,673 83,243 Less: materials and supplies inventory provision (965) (225) (1,190) - - - Less: royalties1 (4,342) (1,406) (5,748) (3,506) (1,343) (4,849) Add: by-product revenue1 (2,308) (255) (2,563) (2,665) (613) (3,278) Total cash costs 60,463 13,225 73,688 60,399 14,717 75,116 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold) $1,199



$1,257



Total cash costs including royalties 64,805



63,905



Total cash costs including royalties ($ per oz gold sold) $1,286



$1,330









Year ended Dec 31, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts)





Segovia Marmato1 Total Total gold sold (ounces)





187,122 23,494 210,616 Cost of sales1





254,879 59,880 314,759 Less: materials and supplies inventory provision





(965) (225) (1,190) Less: royalties1





(13,934) (4,959) (18,893) Add: by-product revenue1





(10,153) (1,133) (11,286) Total cash costs





229,827 53,563 283,390 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)





$1,228



Total cash costs including royalties





243,761



Total cash costs including royalties ($ per oz gold sold)





$1,303



1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

















Cash costs per ounce - Business Units (Segovia)





Three months ended Dec 31, 2024 Three months ended Sept 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts)

Owner CMPs Total Owner CMPs Total Total gold sold (ounces)

28,149 22,260 50,409 22,952 25,107 48,059 Cost of sales1

34,518 33,560 68,078 28,820 37,751 66,570 Less: materials and supplies inventory provision

(717) (248) (965) - - - Less: royalties1

(2,754) (1,588) (4,342) (1,999) (1,507) (3,506) Add: by-product revenue1

(1,727) (581) (2,308) (2,000) (665) (2,665) Total cash costs

29,320 31,143 60,463 24,821 35,579 60,399 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)

$1,042 $1,399 $1,199 $1,081 $1,417 $1,257



Three months ended June 30, 2024 Three months ended Mar 31, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts)

Owner CMPs Total Owner CMPs Total Total gold sold (ounces)

20,183 23,183 43,366 22,445 22,843 45,288 Cost of sales1

28,530 33,752 62,282 30,083 27,865 57,948 Less: royalties1

(1,720) (1,358) (3,078) (1,677) (1,331) (3,008) Add: by-product revenue1

(2,151) (711) (2,862) (1,663) (655) (2,318) Total cash costs

24,659 31,683 56,342 26,743 25,879 52,624 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)

$1,222 $1,367 $1,299 $1,191 $1,133 $1,162









Year ended Dec 31, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts)







Owner CMPs Total Total gold sold (ounces)







93,729 93,393 187,122 Cost of sales1







121,450 133,429 254,879 Less: materials and supplies inventory provision







(717) (248) (965) Less: royalties1







(8,151) (5,783) (13,934) Add: by-product revenue1







(7,540) (2,613) (10,153) Total cash costs







105,042 124,785 229,827 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)







$1,121 $1,336 $1,228

1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC)

Reconciliation of total AISC by business unit at Segovia to the AISC as disclosed above.



Three months ended Dec 31, 2024 Three months ended Sept 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces) 50,409 5,925 56,334 48,059 5,710 53,769 Total cash costs 60,463 13,225 73,688 60,399 14,717 75,116 Add: royalties1 4,342 1,406 5,748 3,506 1,343 4,849 Add: social programs1 4,063 165 4,228 4,294 185 4,479 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 5,426 931 6,357 5,423 938 6,361 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 567 - 567 389 - 389 Total AISC 74,861 15,727 90,588 74,011 17,183 91,194 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) $1,485



$1,540





















Year ended Dec 31, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts)





Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces)





187,122 23,494 210,616 Total cash costs





229,827 53,563 283,390 Add: royalties1





13,934 4,959 18,893 Add: social programs1





12,766 1,667 14,433 Add: sustaining capital expenditures





23,569 3,475 27,044 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital





1,826 - 1,826 Total AISC





281,922 63,664 345,586 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold)





$1,507



















1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) - Segovia by Business Unit



Three months ended Dec 31, 2024 Three months ended Sept 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Owner CMPs Total Owner CMPs Total Total gold sold (ounces) 28,149 22,260 50,409 22,952 25,107 48,059 Total cash costs 29,320 31,143 60,463 24,820 35,579 60,399 Add: royalties1 2,754 1,588 4,342 1,999 1,507 3,506 Add: social programs1 2,558 1,505 4,063 2,449 1,845 4,294 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 3,818 1,607 5,426 3,640 1,783 5,423 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 567 - 567 389 - 389 Total AISC 39,018 35,843 74,861 33,297 40,714 74,011 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) $1,386 $1,610 $1,485 $1,451 $1,622 $1,540















Three months ended June 30, 2024 Three months ended March 31, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Owner CMPs Total Owner CMPs Total Total gold sold (ounces) 20,183 23,183 43,366 22,446 22,842 45,289 Total cash costs 24,660 31,682 56,342 26,745 25,878 52,623 Add: royalties1 1,720 1,358 3,078 1,677 1,331 3,008 Add: social programs1 1,185 935 2,120 1,276 1,013 2,289 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 4,677 1,547 6,224 4,659 1,837 6,496 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 364 - 364 506 - 506 Total AISC 32,606 35,522 68,128 34,863 30,059 64,922 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) $1,616 $1,532 $1,571 $1,553 $1,316 $1,434





















Year ended Dec 31, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts)





Owner CMPs Total Total gold sold (ounces)





93,729 93,393 187,122 Total cash costs





105,042 124,785 229,827 Add: royalties1





8,151 5,783 13,934 Add: social programs1





7,468 5,298 12,766 Add: sustaining capital expenditures





16,794 6,775 23,569 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital





1,826 - 1,826 Total AISC





139,281 142,641 281,922 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold)





$1,486 $1,527 $1,507















1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

Additions to mineral interests, plant and equipment



Three months ended, Year ended, ($'000) Dec 31, 2024 Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2024 Sustaining capital









Segovia Operations 5,426 5,423 6,224 6,496 23,569 Marmato Upper Mine 931 938 782 824 3,475 Total 6,357 6,361 7,006 7,320 27,044 Non-sustaining capital









Marmato Lower Mine 18,998 18,135 19,143 14,865 71,141 Segovia Operations 21,041 16,962 16,284 11,023 65,310 Marmato Upper Mine 5,369 2,965 1,046 2,278 11,658 Soto Norte Project 3,604 5,033 - - 8,637 Toroparu Project 1,719 1,970 2,079 1,939 7,707 Juby Project 34 1 1 3 39 Total 50,765 45,066 38,553 30,108 164,492 Corporate Assets - - 3,895 - 3,895 Additions to mining interest, plant and equipment1 57,121 51,427 49,454 37,428 195,431

















Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA





Three months ended, Year ended, ($000s)

Dec 31, 2024 Sept 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2024 Earnings (loss) before tax1

37,513 13,603 79,330 Add back:







Depreciation and depletion1

9,530 9,019 34,150 Finance income1

(1,606) (1,351) (6,894) Interest and accretion1

21,165 6,493 40,957 EBITDA

66,602 27,764 147,543 Add back:







Share-based compensation1

(483) 2,533 5,265 (Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1

14 17 2,884 (Gain) loss on financial instruments1

(6,561) 12,842 16,167 Other (income) expense1

1,116 (428) 3,369 Foreign exchange (gain) loss1

(5,113) 311 (12,122) Adjusted EBITDA

55,575 43,039 163,106

1.As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share





Three months ended, Year ended, ($000s except shares amount)

Dec 31, 2024 Sept 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2024 Basic weighted average shares outstanding

170,900,890 169,873,924 157,727,394 Net loss1

21,687 (2,074) 24,582 Add back:







Share-based compensation1

(483) 2,533 5,265 (Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1

14 17 2,884 (Gain) loss on financial instruments1

(6,561) 12,842 16,167 Other (income) expense1

1,116 (428) 3,369 Loss on extinguishment of Senior Notes

11,463 - 11,463 Foreign exchange (gain) loss1

(5,113) 311 (12,122) Income tax effect on adjustments

2,536 (109) 4,243 Adjusted net (loss) / earnings

24,659 13,092 55,851 Per share - basic ($/share)

0.14 0.08 0.35

1.As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

Pamela De Mark, P.Geo., Senior Vice President Geology and Exploration of Aris Mining, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101), and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Unless otherwise indicated, the scientific disclosure and technical information included in this news release is based upon information included in the NI 43-101 compliant technical report entitled "Technical Report for the Marmato Gold Mine, Caldas Department, Colombia, Pre-Feasibility Study of the Lower Mine Expansion Project" dated November 23, 2022 with an effective date of September 30, 2022 (the "2022 Marmato Pre-Feasibility Study). The 2022 Marmato Pre-Feasibility Study was prepared by Ben Parsons, MAusIMM (CP), Anton Chan, Peng, Brian Prosser, PE, Joanna Poeck, SME-RM, Eric J. Olin, SME-RM, MAusIMM, Fredy Henriquez, SME, ISRM, David Hoekstra, PE, NCEES, SME-RM, Mark Allan Willow, CEM, SME-RM, Vladimir Ugorets, MMSA, Colleen Crystal, PE, GE, Kevin Gunesch, PE, Tommaso Roberto Raponi, P.Eng, David Bird, PG, SME-RM, and Pamela De Mark, P.Geo., each of whom is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101, and with the exception of Pamela De Mark of Aris Mining, are independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the operational focus of management of the Company and expected growth strategy, the Segovia expansion project and the timing thereof, the timing, implementation and potential benefit of the Phase 2 expansions at Segovia, the timing, projected costs and potential benefit of the enhanced Marmato expansion, the Company's targeted annual production rate, the development and expansion of the Soto Norte and Toroparu projects and the timing thereof and the Company's 2025 production and cost guidance are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "will continue" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward looking information or statements are disclosed throughout this news release.

Forward looking information and forward looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aris Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward looking statements, including but not limited to those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Aris Mining's annual information form dated March 12, 2025 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the Company's filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Although Aris Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The Company has and continues to disclose in its Management's Discussion and Analysis and other publicly filed documents, changes to material factors or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and to the validity of the information, in the period the changes occur. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Aris Mining disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

This news release contains information that may constitute future-orientated financial information or financial outlook information (collectively, FOFI) about the Company's prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows, all of which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise or inaccurate and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, FOFI. The Company has included FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on the Company's future operations and management's current expectations relating to the Company's future performance. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. FOFI contained herein was made as of the date of this news release. Unless required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any FOFI statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Aris Mining Corporation