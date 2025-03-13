MetaKing Studios Launches LORDCHAIN

Advancing Onchain Gaming on Base

MetaKing Studios proudly announces the mainnet launch of LORDCHAIN, one of the first Layer-3 appchains on Base, engineered to deliver ultra-fast transactions, low fees, and unparalleled scalability for blockchain gaming.

LORDCHAIN is designed to redefine GameFi, providing players and developers with a high-performance, decentralized infrastructure that eliminates traditional blockchain limitations. With near-instant transactions and minimal fees, LORDCHAIN ensures a seamless gaming experience for millions of users.

A New Era for Blockchain Gaming

The launch of LORDCHAIN marks a significant step forward in the evolution of onchain gaming. Built on OP Enclave, LORDCHAIN offers:

Blazing-Fast Transactions - Targeting a throughput of up to 30 million gas per second, ensuring smooth and efficient gameplay.

Near-Instant Bridging - With a sub-10 second bridge to Base, users can transfer assets quickly and securely.

Minimal Fees - All transactions on LORDCHAIN are settled using $LRDS, significantly reducing costs and enhancing in-game economy dynamics.

Massive Scalability - Designed to support millions of users, and handle billions of transactions, making it one of the most advanced gaming blockchains to date.

Why LORDCHAIN? Addressing Scalability and Performance Needs

Following the overwhelming success of BLOCKLORDS Dynasty, which onboarded 1.85 million players and processed over 80 million transactions on Base, the need for a more scalable blockchain infrastructure became clear.

LORDCHAIN directly addresses the biggest pain points in blockchain gaming: scalability, speed, and cost. By operating as a Layer-3 solution, it provides a dedicated and optimized environment for gaming, ensuring high transaction throughput without

Congestion. With a Gas target of 15Mgas/s, and a gas limit of 30Mgas/s, transaction costs will be always low, and bridging will take seconds.

BLOCKLORDS ecosystem developers can now build on a blockchain that supports high-frequency transactions, eliminating delays and excessive fees. Players benefit from a frictionless experience where in-game interactions-such as trades, battles, and asset transfers-are executed instantly and affordably.

Elisa Revard, the first of many AI agents.

In this second iteration of AI-driven game , which will become Live in the weeks following LORDCHAIN launch on mainnet, players interacting with Elisa through chat, will reach for the goal to increase her affection towards them.

The ultimate prize is her heart, once achieved, you obtain the unique hero, and share in the many rewards

Get Involved: Become a Validator and Shape the Future

As LORDCHAIN rolls out, players, developers, and investors have the opportunity to actively participate in its growth:

Join the Validator Network - Secure the blockchain and earn rewards.

Engage in Early Adoption - Experience near-instant, low-cost transactions in BLOCKLORDS.

Contribute to Development - Help shape the future of onchain gaming through community-driven governance.

The Future is Here

LORDCHAIN isn't just a new blockchain-it's a revolution in Web3 gaming. By delivering unmatched speed, efficiency, and scalability, it paves the way for the next generation of decentralized, play-to-own experiences.

Contact Information

Press Contact

MetaKing Studios

vladimir@metakingstudios.com

Vladimir Ionita

Chief Product & People Officer

vladimir@seascape.network

+40766101244

SOURCE: MetaKing Studios

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire