Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness brand has successfully secured a real estate location in Windermere, Alberta, alongside the imminent signing of a franchisee. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR").

Windermere has an affluent, health-conscious demographic, rapid residential and commercial growth, and strong retail presence. This upscale neighborhood attracts professionals, families, and fitness enthusiasts who prioritize healthy eating and premium dining experiences. With a higher-than-average household income, residents are willing to invest in nutritious, high-quality food options, making smoothies and açaí bowls a perfect fit. Windermere is also home to numerous fitness centers, yoga studios, and recreational facilities, creating a built-in customer base seeking convenient, nutrient-dense meals before or after workouts. Additionally, the area's proximity to outdoor spaces like Terwillegar Park encourages an active lifestyle, further driving demand for fresh, on-the-go options. Windermere offers high foot traffic and excellent visibility, making it an attractive location for a QSR concept.

"The expansion of our retail footprint in Western Canada is rapidly gaining momentum, with our first mover advantage beginning to yield strong results. We've witnessed robust franchise interest across the nation-from both franchisees and landlords-setting the stage for steady predictable growth," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "With over 30 years of building solid business and franchise relationships across Canada has been crucial in securing premium locations for our brands. Possession for this location will be early 2026, as we build the pipeline for consistent growth over the next 12-24 months."

"The steady stream of new franchise agreements and the securing of strategic real estate across Canada reinforces our expansion strategy while generating long-term value for our shareholders. Our vision remains clear-to establish Heal Wellness as the leading acai bowl and smoothie brand in Canada."



"As we progress into 2025, our priority remains accelerating both organic and inorganic growth. Currently, 5 of our QSR brands are under construction across Canada, and we anticipate announcing additional developments throughout the year as we secure new franchise agreements and prime real estate nationwide. This marks another stride in our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company. Happy Belly now boasts 521 contractually committed retail franchise locations across our emerging brands-whether in development, under construction, or already open. We are diligently expanding this pipeline throughout 2025 and 2026 with our methodical approach to growth. Continuously selecting the right franchise partners and optimal real estate remains key to achieving our brands' development goals."

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

