Researchers from UNSW and Longi have found that the silicon nitride layers used in TOPCon cell rear-side are particularly prone to chemical degradation from sodium contaminants. This can lead to significant open-circuit voltage losses and reduce cell efficiency. A research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and Chinese solar module maker Longi has investigated sodium-induced degradation of TOPCon solar cells under damp-heat exposure and has found that the silicon nitride (SiNx ) layer on the cell rear-side is particularly vulnerable to chemical degradation from sodium (Na) contaminants. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...