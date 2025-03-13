SmartFrame Technologies: Brentford FC become the third Premier League football club to integrate SmartFrame's technology to own, protect, and monetize their online images

LONDON, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartFrame Technologies, a leading UK-based tech provider redefining the digital image standard, has today announced that Brentford FC is the latest sports organization to implement its revolutionary streaming technology for its official images.

Images captured at Brentford FC games and other official events will be published online in the new Brentford FC Official Photography Library. These images and their associated rights will be fully owned by Brentford FC, providing maximum control and unlocking commercialization opportunities. They will also be made available to publishing partners at no cost, with both parties entitled to a share of revenues from advertising that is occasionally displayed in these images.



Today's announcement sees Brentford FC become the third Premier League club to adopt SmartFrame's technology, following Manchester City FC and Everton FC. Other prominent sports organizations now using SmartFrame's platform for their official image libraries include New Zealand Rugby and Six Nations Rugby. These collections are part of more than 660 million images that SmartFrame makes available in its proprietary format, sourced from a range of content partners worldwide.



Fran Jones, Commercial Director of Brentford FC, said: "At Brentford FC, a forward-thinking approach and innovation are a part of our DNA. We're pleased to be partnering with SmartFrame, who align so well with us on these values. Our partnership will give us access to their advanced technology for documenting and sharing our moments both on and off the field. We look forward to collaborating with SmartFrame and transforming the way we present and licence the club's imagery going forward."

James Prosser, Global Sports Director of SmartFrame Technologies, said: "It gives me great pleasure to welcome Brentford FC to the SmartFrame family. We have already built a strong rapport with the club's commercial team over the past few months, and their positivity and openness have made it clear that we share many common values. As more high-profile organizations join us, we move closer to our goal of revolutionizing online image publishing and commercialization."

Brentford Football Club

Formed in 1889, Brentford Football Club is a bit different to other Premier League football clubs. Working innovatively is an important part of how the club conducts itself.

We put our fans first, we are a true community club and while we are financially sustainable, we are not afraid to take calculated risks. We take huge pride in our environment and culture within the club which focuses on development, inclusion and not being afraid to think differently.

Being progressive, humble and respectful while sticking together as one team across the club guides how we work and the decisions we make each day.

SmartFrame Technologies

Founded in 2015, SmartFrame Technologies is a London-based technology provider whose image-streaming platform redefines the standard for online image publishing.

It unites sports brands and other content owners with publishers, advertisers, and online audiences, and ensures that images are delivered in the highest quality with maximum security, clear provenance, and detailed analytics.

Furthermore, through its contextual ad tech component, brands can reach audiences with high-impact, contextually targeted, in-image advertising and sponsorship placements in a way that recognizes the interests of its viewers and simultaneously complies with global privacy regulations.

