Spineart and eCential Robotics announce FDA clearance of PERLA App for use with Op.nTM robotic navigation platform

Spineart and eCential Roboticsannounce FDA clearance of PERLA® App for use with Op.nTM robotic navigation platform

Dallas, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, March 13, 2025 - Spineart, a fast-growing company in spine surgery innovation, and eCential Robotics, an expert company in surgical robotics, proudly announce the 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Spineart PERLA® TL application (PERLA® App) for use with the new eCential Robotics Op.nTM robotic navigation platform.

This clearance marks a significant milestone in advancing robotic-assisted spine surgery and demonstrating new ways to innovate by combining Spineart's and eCential Robotics' expertise. The newly approved PERLA® App, which further integrates the Spineart PERLA® TL Open and MIS screw systems with the eCential Op.nTM platform, offers a Spineart navigation-specific interface and dedicated Spineart navigated instruments, aiming to enhance surgical precision and procedural workflow. Additionally, by expanding the range of 3D C-arms compatible with the system, Spineart and eCential underscore their ability to provide cutting-edge solutions while optimizing available resources at medical facilities through modular solutions.

"We are excited to announce the 510(k) clearance for our first PERLA® App on the eCential Op.nTM platform. This underscores our commitment to delivering advanced procedural solutions to spine surgeons, ultimately benefiting their patients. Our partnership with eCential Robotics in surgical and robotic navigation has empowered us to pursue an innovative approach that enhances precision and workflow efficiency in the operating room while utilizing our implants and instruments for spine surgery." said Jerome Trividic, CEO of Spineart.

"This 510(k) clearance shows our dedication to innovation and increasing the capabilities and modularity of our Op.nTM platform for surgical and robotic navigation," said Clement Vidal, CEO of eCential Robotics. "By combining our partner Spineart's spine systems with our expertise in advanced robotic navigation, we are bringing a transformative solution to the operating room, benefiting both surgeons and patients while optimizing cost for medical facilities."

Building on this successful collaboration, Spineart and eCential Robotics will continue to join forces to drive further innovation on the Op.nTM platform.

About Spineart

Spineart is a global fast-growing company in spine surgery innovation, dedicated to accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies for surgeons and hospitals worldwide for the benefit of their patients. Renowned for its commitment to Quality, Innovation, and Simplicity, Spineart continues to push the boundaries of spinal surgery with its comprehensive portfolio of procedural solutions and digital technologies. Spineart was awarded the "Prix de l'Economie Genevoise 2022" for its contribution to technological and scientific innovations, commercial activities, job creations and ESG principles.

Please visit www.spineart.com and follow on LinkedIn. For media inquiries or further information, please contact press@spineart.com



About eCential Robotics

Founded by Stéphane Lavallée and part of the Grenoble Haventure network, eCential Robotics is a French and US-based company specializing in surgical robotics. Powered by a unique OPEN ecosystem fueled by APPS, it has developed an implant-agnostic, modular multi-technology, and scalable robotic and navigation platform aiming to increase robotic capabilities, decentralize innovation through third-party development, and give surgeons and hospitals maximal control over their clinical, technological, and capital investment strategy. With over 100 patents and seven trademarks, and thanks to multiple partnerships established with implant manufacturers, tech companies, research labs, and surgeons, eCential Robotics is positioned as a leader in the fast-growing surgical robotics market and aspires to become the world leader in open robotic platforms.

Please visit www.ecential-robotics.com and follow us on LinkedIn (eCential Robotics).