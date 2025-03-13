Instructure - Makers of Canvas LMS: SUNET and Canvas LMS strengthen partnership to support higher education across Sweden

Over 32 higher education institutions to increase local and global collaboration and flexible learning experiences with Canvas

LONDON, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning technology ecosystem and maker of Canvas LMS , announces that SUNET (Swedish University Computer Network) has once again chosen Canvas during a procurement process, reaffirming its trust in the platform for a second consecutive term - following an initial 8-year partnership - to provide an open, modern and flexible learning management system to its members across the country.

SUNET provides IT infrastructure and digital tools to support Sweden's higher educational institutions and facilitate seamless collaboration, research and integration nationwide and with international academic initiatives.

Minette Henriksson, Coordinator of Educational Services, SUNET said:

"The Swedish higher education institutions wanted an open, modern and flexible learning platform that facilitates collaboration and can be adapted to individual higher education institutions and teachers' needs."

"For SUNET, it is important to be able to add value to our service by enabling collaboration in the sector where an active community contributes to innovation and exchange of experience. We believe that Canvas LMS facilitates and provides the opportunity to share content, materials, layout and structure between our institutions in a good and flexible way."

Over the last two years, SUNET conducted a procurement process for their LMS service and selected Instructure as the supplier, choosing Canvas LMS over numerous other providers.

Daniel Hill, Managing Director for EMEA, Instructure, said:

"By integrating Canvas into their services, SUNET is advancing equitable access to high-quality education in Sweden and enabling universities to deliver modern, flexible teaching and learning experiences to all learners while remaining globally competitive.

Beyond the technology we provide, we're incredibly excited by the genuine collaboration and community in Sweden, and we are committed to further investing in this relationship over the next 12 years."

SUNET is a part of the Swedish Research Council and represents Sweden in NORDUnet, which is a cooperation between the Nordic National Research and Education Networks (NREN), in Norway (SIKT), Denmark (DeiC), Finland (CSC/Funet), Iceland (RHnet) and Sweden (SUNET).

