Highlights

Surface trench CT051 at the Machichie Main gold deposit at Cuiú Cuiú returned 20m @ 3.6 g/t gold including 4m @ 15.7 g/t gold in gold-in-oxide material at surface. The mineralized interval within the trench is open to the north and south. These results confirm the presence of significant higher-grade mineralization within the near surface gold-in-oxide material at the Machichie Main deposit

Surface trench CT052, developed 150m west of trench CT051 also returned 7m @ 0.8 g/t gold. The mineralized interval is again open to the north and south

RC drill results from Machichie Main include;



4m @ 3.9 g/t gold from 36m depth including 1m @ 10.6 g/t gold in RC497 4m @ 3.1 g/t gold from 41m depth including 1m @ 10.6 g/t gold in RC496 7m @ 1.5 g/t gold from 64m depth in RC494 7m @ 1.2 g/t gold from 78m depth in RC495 1m @ 9.9 g/t gold from 26m depth and 1m @ 7.3 g/t gold from 37m depth in RC503 All of these intercepts were in fresh rock intrusive material below the near surface gold-in-oxide material



Results thus far from the trenches and initial drill holes confirm continuity and grade of the Machichie mineralization along strike and at depth

Samples from the trenches are in the process of metallurgical testing to characterize the Machichie oxide zone

Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO commented, "The current drilling and trenching program at Machichie Main is aimed primarily at upgrading the Inferred resource base within the near-surface gold-in-oxide zone to Indicated resources. These results confirm the presence of significant grades, both within the near-surface gold in-oxide material which comprises mineralized blanket sediments and saprolite (weathered bedrock), as well as the underlying fresh primary intrusive material at Machichie Main. The trench results in particular are significant because they confirm the presence of excellent grades within gold-in-oxide material at surface. This bodes very well for our efforts to upgrade the Inferred resources at Machichie Main as we work towards updating the results from the PFS study on an initial heap leach starter operation previously released in October 2024."

Machichie Main Trench and Drill Results

The Machichie Main zone is an E-W trending zone of gold mineralization which is located 500m north of the MG gold deposit (Figure 1). As with the MG and Central gold deposits, the zone of primary mineralization within intrusive rocks is overlain by an extensive weathered layer consisting of near-surface sediments and underlying saprolite (weathered intrusive rock). Both types of material are considered gold-in-oxide material. A preliminary Inferred resource estimate of 3.73Mt @ 0.5 g/t gold was calculated for the gold-in oxide material only at Machichie Main and was released in October 2024 (see press release October 21, 2024).

Figure 1: Map showing location of known gold-in-oxide blankets with resources; Central, MG, PDM and Machichie Main. The recently identified Jerimum Cima gold-in-oxide blanket is also shown but as yet has no resources. Machichie Main is located just 500m north of the MG gold deposit and 3.5km NW of the MG gold deposit.



* Only Indicated resources at Central and MG were considered in the PFS released on 21st October 2024. The main exploration targets (yellow dots) and distribution of historic placer gold workings (pale yellow outlines) are also shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/244431_967a919a8453aba2_002full.jpg

The main objective of the current program is to upgrade a significant portion of the current Inferred resources to Indicated status so they can be included in the mine plan for the heap-leach starter operation. The current program of drilling and trenching is also aimed at shedding light on the underlying primary mineralized zone in the intrusive rocks and collecting additional material for a series of metallurgical column-leach tests.

Four trenches have been developed recently at Machichie Main to obtain samples for metallurgical testing and further define mineralization in the oxide zone. Results have been received on 2 (CT051 and CT052) of the 4 trenches to date. Trench CT051 was excavated over the central part of the Machichie Main gold deposit, over an interval of 20m and returned 20m @ 3.6 g/t gold including 4m @ 15.7 g/t gold in weathered gold-in-oxide saprolite material (Figures 2 and 3). Mineralization is open to the north and south.

The mineralized zone cut in trench CT051 is almost certainly the same mineralized zone cut at depth in drill holes DDH279 (16.6m @ 1.9 g/t gold including 1m @ 29.7 g/t gold), DDH300 (15.7m @ 1.6 g/t gold) and DDH301 (12.2m @ 1.4 g/t gold) (Figure 3).

Trench CT052 was excavated 150m west of trench CT051 and returned 7m @ 0.8 g/t gold (Figure 2). The mineralized interval is again open to the north and south.

These results confirm the presence of significant high-grade gold mineralization within gold-in-oxide material at Machichie Main and bode well for the possible inclusion of additional Indicated resources from Machichie Main into an updated mine plan for the heap leach starter operation at Cuiu Cuiu. Results are currently pending from two additional trenches at Machichie Main CT053 and CT054.

Results were received on 8 RC drill holes (RC494 to RC498, RC500 to RC501 and RC503) at Machichie Main which were all drilled on the margins of the gold-in-oxide zone to determine the extent of the near-surface mineralization. All of the holes intersected multiple zones of mineralization (Table 1, Figure 2).

Several of the holes cut significant intercepts within the gold-in-oxide material, e.g. 10m @ 0.42 g/t gold from surface in RC497. However, a number of excellent results were returned from the underlying primary intrusive material including 4m @ 3.9 g/t gold including 1m @ 10.6 g/t gold in RC497 and 4m @ 3.1 g/t gold including 1m @ 10.6 g/t gold in RC496. Other notable results included 7m @ 1.5 g/t gold from RC494, 7m @ 1.2 g/t gold from RC495, and 1m @ 9.9 g/t gold and 1m @ 7.3 g/t gold from RC503.

Holes RC496 and RC497 were drilled 50m apart and intersected the same mineralized zone along strike with similar grades and thicknesses. Similarly, the mineralization intersected in holes RC494 and RC495 is the same zone again returning similar grades and thicknesses along strike. Thus far the infill drilling at Machichie has confirmed continuity of grade and thicknesses along strike and at depth into the primary intrusive, affirming potential to upgrade the Inferred resources.

RC drilling with 2 rigs continues with results pending on an additional 38 holes.

Figure 2: Map showing the Machichie Main gold deposit and recent trench and significant RC drilling results reported here. Section line A-A' is shown in Figure 3. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/244431_967a919a8453aba2_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Map showing section A - A' (see figure 2 for section location) through the Machichie Main gold deposit and recent trench results from CT051 which returned 20m @ 3.6 g/t gold including 4m @ 15.7 g/t gold.

Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/244431_967a919a8453aba2_004full.jpg

Drill Weathering



From to Width Grade Hole #





m m m g/t gold RC0494 Saprolite



0.0 6.0 6.0 0.25

Fresh Rock



24.0 27.0 3.0 0.96







41.0 42.0 1.0 0.44







45.0 50.0 5.0 0.32







64.0 71.0 7.0 1.53







74.0 75.0 1.0 0.62







79.0 81.0 2.0 0.26



EOH 81.0







RC0495 Blanket



0.0 3.0 3.0 0.36

Fresh Rock



27.0 28.0 1.0 0.42







38.0 40.0 2.0 0.75







46.0 47.0 1.0 0.36







62.0 63.0 1.0 0.57







70.0 72.0 2.0 0.68







78.0 85.0 7.0 1.24



EOH 90.0







RC0496 Blanket



0.0 10.0 10.0 0.20

Fresh Rock



41.0 45.0 4.0 3.08





incl. 42.0 43.0 1.0 10.64







53.0 54.0 1.0 0.88







69.0 70.0 1.0 0.33







74.0 82.0 8.0 0.85



EOH 82.0







RC0497 Blanket



0.0 10.0 10.0 0.42

Blanket/Saprolite



18.0 20.0 2.0 0.63

Fresh Rock



29.0 31.0 2.0 0.91







36.0 40.0 4.0 3.93





incl. 39.0 40.0 1.0 10.55



EOH 60.0







RC0498 Blanket



0.0 2.0 2.0 0.7





EOH 50.0





RC0500 Fresh Rock



28.0 29.0 1.0 2.49







114.0 118.0 4.0 0.96





incl. 116.0 117.0 1.0 2.23



EOH 130.0







RC0501 Blanket



0.0 7.0 7.0 0.28

Fresh Rock



30.0 31.0 1.0 0.21







45.0 53.0 8.0 0.30



EOH 70.0







RC0503 Blanket



1.0 7.0 7.0 0.25







11.0 13.0 2.0 0.21

Fresh Rock



26.0 27.0 1.0 9.91





incl. 35.0 36.0 1.0 1.01







35.0 39.0 4.0 2.20





incl. 37.0 38.0 1.0 7.28



EOH 80.0









Table 1: Drill results from RC drill holes RC494 to RC498, RC500 to RC501 and RC503 all drilled at the Machichie Main target

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 11.11Mt @ 0.48 g/t gold (171,883oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 12.22Mt @ 0.39 g/t gold (151,608oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated 12th October 2022.The resource estimate for the oxide material is based on an NI 43-101 technical report dated 21st October 2024.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer gold workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

Notes

Gold analysis has been conducted by SGS method FAA505 (fire assay of 50g charge), with higher grade samples checked by FAA525. Analytical quality is monitored by certified references and blanks. Until dispatch, samples are stored under the supervision the Company's exploration office. The samples are couriered to the assay laboratory using a commercial contractor. Pulps are returned to the Company and archived. Drill holes results are quoted as down-hole length weighted intersections.

