Nepra Foods Applies to Upgrade to OTCQB Venture Market

Allergen-Free Innovator Seeks Enhanced Visibility and Investor Access with NPRFF Symbol

Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTC PINK:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company"), a specialty food company delivering innovative, allergen-free, and gluten-free ingredient technologies, is pleased to announce it has applied to upgrade its U.S. listing from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol NPRFF. This move reflects Nepra's commitment to enhancing transparency, liquidity, and accessibility for its growing investor base.

The OTCQB, recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a public market, requires stringent reporting and compliance standards. Nepra's application follows a period of strategic progress, including the recent appointment of industry pioneer Mark Retzloff as Chairman of the Board, signaling the Company's intent to accelerate growth in the allergen-free food sector.

A Step Forward for Investors

"The OTCQB upgrade application is a key milestone for Nepra as we work to broaden our reach and strengthen investor confidence," said Billy Hogan, CEO of Nepra Foods. "This move aligns with our mission to deliver value-not just through our innovative ingredients, but also by ensuring greater visibility and trading convenience for our shareholders."

Pending approval, the OTCQB listing will provide:

Enhanced Liquidity: Improved trading efficiency for U.S. investors, mirroring benefits seen in Nepra's prior OTCQB tenure in 2022.

Increased Transparency: Adherence to higher disclosure standards, offering clearer insights into Nepra's operations and growth.

Broader Access: Expanded opportunities for non-Canadian investors to engage with Nepra's vision of nutritious, allergen-free foods.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is a vertically integrated innovator crafting allergen-free, plant-based ingredients from its Centennial, Colorado facility. With over a century of combined expertise, Nepra supports global food manufacturers with proprietary formulations and technical know-how, making healthy eating accessible to all. Visit www.neprafoods.com for more.

Investor Contact:

William Hogan, CEO

Toll-Free: 844-566-1917

Email: investors@neprafoods.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, including statements about the OTCQB application, its approval, and anticipated benefits. These reflect management's current expectations but are subject to risks, uncertainties, and regulatory approval that may affect actual outcomes. See Nepra's SEDAR+ filings at www.sedarplus.ca for details.

