Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of geophysical programs on three of its 100% owned Eastern Athabasca Basin uranium projects as part of its targeted exploration strategies to continue advancing its uranium portfolio in the Athabasca Basin region towards discovery.

The Company has received positive results from two high-resolution ground gravity surveys on the Atlantic and Rocas projects and an airborne time domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") survey on the Corvo project. High-priority exploration targets are being refined for each project based on prospective survey results and historical exploration data. Standard Uranium has continued delivering on its project generator model through expansion of landholdings and advancement of early-stage projects through geophysical surveys executed this winter, providing excellent turn-key opportunities for potential partners.

Highlights

Integrative Exploration Strategy: The geophysical surveys provide new data layers to characterize lithological variations and identify potential alteration signatures, in addition to further refining the structural architecture and known basement conductors related to uranium mineralization on the projects.

New Uranium Targets: The ground gravity grids completed on the early-stage Rocas and Atlantic projects and airborne TDEM survey covering the Corvo project have provided key geological information outlining high-priority exploration targets for high-grade * uranium.

Third-Party Data Analysis: Third-party processing of Atlantic and Rocas gravity data via Convolutions Geoscience aids in pinpointing high-priority drill targets comprising potential alteration signatures corresponding to complex structural trends.

Expanded Landholdings: The Company added nearly 45,000 acres of prospective land to its portfolio in 2024 through project expansion and staking, increasing exposure to the eastern Athabasca uranium district, providing additional joint venture and land deal opportunities.

"The discovery potential on our Eastern Athabasca projects continues to expand through meaningful exploration, and the results of the recent geophysical programs have bolstered our targeting strategy in this exciting district," said Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration for the Company. "With these newly acquired layers of geoscience in our targeting toolbox, our technical team and I are eager to get these projects optioned and begin testing multiple exciting new target areas."

Figure 1. Overview of the eastern Athabasca Basin region highlighting Standard Uranium's projects under option and available for joint venture.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10633/244386_2621a85884b6ba0d_002full.jpg

Standard Uranium holds more than 233,000 acres of prime exploration real estate across the prolific Athabasca Basin region, which hosts the highest-grade uranium deposits on the planet. The Company boasts an attractive portfolio of uranium exploration projects which are available for joint venturing, ranging from early-stage to drill-ready projects throughout the Athabasca region. Importantly, these are "turn-key opportunities" with permits in hand, First Nations agreements signed, vendors secured, and with highly prospective uranium targets. The Company is actively seeking new joint venture partners on these projects.

Rocas & Atlantic Projects - Ground Gravity Survey

MWH Geo-Surveys (Canada) Ltd. completed high-resolution ground gravity surveys along known conductive exploration trends on the Rocas project and spanning the central claims of the Atlantic project. The surveys are designed to aid in the identification of potential zones of hydrothermal alteration of host rocks associated with uranium mineralization events.

The gravity surveys across the conductive structural corridors will improve definition of drill targets for future exploration programs. Convolutions Geoscience have completed detailed inversion and 3D modeling, which will provide additional vectoring layers for future drill programs. Value-added products include 3D density inversions, depth slices, modeling interpretation, and expert recommendations.

Four new drill target zones have been identified on the Rocas project, outlined via the confluence of low gravity anomalies, historical surface mineralization, lakebed geochemical anomalies, EM conductors, and crosscutting fault zones.

Corvo Project - TDEM Survey

Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. in partnership with New Resolution Geophysics carried out a helicopter-borne Xcite time domain electromagnetic and total field magnetic survey over the Corvo project. The survey totalled approximately 1,380 line-kms with a traverse line spacing of 100 m and tie-line spacing of 1,000 m. The Xcite is an advanced TDEM system capable of mapping subtle conductive units through a variety of geologic environments.

The airborne TDEM survey outlines several kilometers of conductive anomalies and magnetic features in bedrock, effectively enhancing the resolution of the conductive trends on the project. The magnetic survey contributes to definition of potential fault systems and structural trends not previously identified across the project related to historical uranium showings at surface and in historical drill holes.

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U3O8 to be "high-grade".

**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) to be "anomalous".

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects.

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 233,455 acres (94,476 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 42,384 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations; timing of the Company's exploration programs; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: that the transaction with the Optionee will proceed as planned; the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

