Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) are emerging as essential tools, enabling consumers to navigate grid complexities, optimize energy usage, and contribute to a more resilient and low-carbon grid. As the global energy landscape shifts towards an electrified future driven by renewables, aligning electricity demand with renewable supply has become increasingly critical. The rapid growth of solar photovoltaic installations is reshaping electricity generation, resulting in increased volatility in power pricing and significant challenges in maintaining grid stability, particularly on sunny days. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...