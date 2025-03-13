Valona Intelligence: Valona's Third-Generation AI Assistant VAL 3.0 Turns Market Insights into Competitive Advantage for Global Enterprises

HELSINKI, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latest evolution of Valona AI Research Assistant combines premium market and competitive insights with enterprise data, delivering real-time structured analysis crucial for navigating today's volatile global business environment.

Valona Intelligence, the global #1 platform for competitive and market intelligence, today announced the launch of VAL 3.0, the latest iteration of its AI-powered Research Assistant. Unlike generic AI assistants, VAL integrates both external and internal data sources for the first time, enabling users to independently conduct rapid market research, verify signals, and be confident that they are making decisions based on the most current, reliable data available.

Today, market shifts and competitive threats emerge faster than ever. Valona's research assistant empowers decision-making in minutes rather than months by eliminating information silos and research bottlenecks that often slow enterprise responsiveness. When market signals reach more eyes across an organization, nothing critical gets missed-allowing companies to make decisive first moves while competitors are still considering theirs.

"VAL 3.0 is here by popular demand," says Stuart Reynish, Chief Product Officer of Valona.

"The consistent feedback from our customers is clear: this kind of intelligence power should be in everyone's hands. With our third generation AI assistant, we're not just enhancing our AI capabilities; we're removing information bottlenecks and giving everyone access to independent research and analysis tools.

Enterprise leaders face two critical challenges today: they're drowning in data while simultaneously missing crucial insights trapped in organizational silos. VAL bridges this gap by combining companies' internal data sources - including previous research, field intelligence, and proprietary reports -with external market and competitive insights."

Enabling Organizations to Lead with Confidence

This new approach transforms how organizations understand their industry landscape, allowing them to navigate market shifts and competitive moves quickly and confidently. VAL 3.0 helps users instantly connect dots across markets, validate assumptions against reliable sources, and turn raw data into strategic recommendations with proposed actions - all without waiting for analyst intermediaries.

By creating structured insights on demand from internal and external data, VAL 3.0 provides the complete picture necessary for confident leadership and decision-making in particularly challenging business environments. Decision cycles that once took weeks now happen in moments, with the confidence that comes from AI-powered intelligence.

Valona has been recognized as a Forrester Wave Leader for Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms for two consecutive years (2023-2024). The company has recently added FICO, Röchling, and B. Braun as their latest customers. This expanding adoption across diverse industries underscores the critical momentum for real-time, AI-powered global market intelligence as global enterprises seek to transform foresight into market leadership.

Why VAL 3.0 Stands Apart: Key Capabilities

360 Intelligence : VAL 3.0 responses incorporate both external market insights and the organization's internal content, eliminating silos that traditionally hinder timely decision-making in enterprise settings.

: VAL 3.0 responses incorporate both external market insights and the organization's internal content, eliminating silos that traditionally hinder timely decision-making in enterprise settings. AI-Powered Analysis : VAL 3.0 enables rapid research and analysis by answering questions and providing structured responses using established frameworks like SWOT or Porter's Five Forces, giving users tools to explore and compare strategic options.

: VAL 3.0 enables rapid research and analysis by answering questions and providing structured responses using established frameworks like SWOT or Porter's Five Forces, giving users tools to explore and compare strategic options. Global Intelligence Coverage : VAL 3.0 gives users direct access to real-time insights from the Valona Insights Engine, which harvests, translates, summarizes and validates information from more than 200,000 sources spanning over 115 languages.

: VAL 3.0 gives users direct access to real-time insights from the Valona Insights Engine, which harvests, translates, summarizes and validates information from more than 200,000 sources spanning over 115 languages. Enterprise-Ready Platform: The Valona platform enables effective distribution of VAL 3.0 insights and offers customizable user permissions, scalability, and enterprise-grade security and compliance required by large global organizations.

Media contact:

Kati Tammisto

CMO

kati.tammisto@valonaintelligence.com

+358 40 7757162

About Valona Intelligence:

Valona Intelligence is the leading provider of market and competitive intelligence solutions for global enterprises. By combining advanced AI technology with expert analysis, Valona transforms data from 200,000+ global sources and industry-specific datasets across 115+ languages into strategic insights that drive bold, decisive action.

Since 1999, Valona has empowered Fortune 500 companies to anticipate market shifts, identify emerging opportunities, enhance product development, navigate supply chain challenges, and outpace competitors. Our platform serves 350,000+ daily users at companies like Goodyear, HSBC, Bosch, Philips, and Cintas, providing the critical intelligence needed to lead in rapidly changing markets.

Learn more: valonaintelligence.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549045/5210710/Valona_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valonas-third-generation-ai-assistant-val-3-0-turns-market-insights-into-competitive-advantage-for-global-enterprises-302399073.html