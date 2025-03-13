DFRobot Launches UNIHIKER K10: K12 AI Educational Tool with Image Detection, Voice Recognition & TinyML

SHANGHAI, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DFRobot EDU Team officially unveils the UNIHIKER K10, an AI learning tool designed for K12 education. This all-in-one device features a camera, microphone, multiple sensors, edge connectors, gravity IO interfaces, and a 2.8-inch interactive screen, offering students a hands-on experience that spans image detection, voice recognition, and machine learning-all without the need for external accessories. This tool promotes practicality and innovation in AI education for both computer science teachers and students.

Key features of UNIHIKER K10

Pre-Installed with 4 Types of Vision AI Models

The UNIHIKER K10 comes pre-installed with four powerful vision AI models: Face Detection, Cat/Dog Detection, QR Code Recognition, and Motion Detection. The integrated 2MP camera, combined with these models, allows users to quickly start exploring AI applications.

Supports Offline Speech Recognition

Equipped with a built-in microphone and pre-installed voice models, the UNIHIKER K10 supports offline speech recognition. This enables users to create voice-activated applications, such as custom voice commands and interactive AI systems, without requiring an internet connection.

Unlock Custom AI Solutions with TinyML

The UNIHIKER K10 supports TinyML, allowing users to train their own custom vision and sensor models. By developing personalized AI models for specific tasks, users can explore deeper AI applications and tailor the device's functionality to their unique project needs. Whether working with image recognition, sensor data, or other AI-based tasks, the K10 offers flexibility that enables users to push the boundaries of the device's capabilities.

Combine BT & Wi-Fi with AI to Create More Possibilities

By combining Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 2.4G with onboard AI functionality, the UNIHIKER K10 offers extensive connectivity options for creating more interactive and data-driven applications. Whether building IoT systems, remote control applications, or data transmission projects, the UNIHIKER K10 provides seamless integration of AI with wireless communication protocols.

Support the Internet of Things

The UNIHIKER K10 is designed with IoT applications in mind. It supports long-term data collection and remote monitoring, making it ideal for projects that require continuous data recording and analysis. With its rich set of sensors (temperature, humidity, light, accelerometer) and connectivity options (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), users can easily integrate the UNIHIKER K10 into IoT ecosystems for real-time monitoring, remote device control, and data-driven applications.

Built-in 2.8-inch Color Screen for Data Visualization

The UNIHIKER K10 features a 2.8-inch color screen that enables users to visualize real-time data from sensors, AI models, and projects. This screen is ideal for displaying sensor readings, AI outputs, and project results directly on the device, providing immediate feedback.

Rich Interfaces and High Expandability

With an array of I/O ports, including USB Type-C, MicroSD, Gravity 3pin/4pin, and edge connectors, the UNIHIKER K10 offers rich expandability for connecting additional sensors, actuators, and accessories.

Support Graphical and MicroPython Programming

The UNIHIKER K10 supports both graphical programming and MicroPython, catering to users at different skill levels. It is also compatible with Mind+, a drag-and-drop programming tool that simplifies coding with blocks. The graphical programming interface allows beginners to quickly build projects without needing to write code, while MicroPython offers a more advanced programming environment for experienced developers.

The price of this product is $28.90. For more detailed information about this product or to purchase it, you can visit the official DFRobot website.

