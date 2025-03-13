Aehr Test Systems: Aehr Secures Initial $4.7 Million in Follow-On Production Orders for FOX-CP Systems from Leading Advanced Storage Device Manufacturer

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced it has received initial follow-on production orders totaling approximately $4.7 million from a major storage device supplier. The orders include multiple FOX-CPTM systems and proprietary WaferPakTM Contactors, which will be used for 100% test and burn-in of production devices in a new high-volume advanced storage application for the artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise and data center market. The FOX-CP systems and WaferPak Contactors are scheduled to ship within the next three to four months.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, "We are thrilled to receive these initial follow-on orders for multiple FOX-CP production systems and WaferPaks to support the global rollout and ramp-up of a new high-volume advanced storage application. This lead customer, who first engaged with us in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, initially purchased our FOX-CP test and reliability verification solution to support testing and early-stage qualification of this new enterprise and data center-focused product. Since then, we have closely collaborated with them as they worked to qualify their products with end customers and integrated our FOX-CP into production.

"In addition to these orders, the customer has indicated plans to purchase additional FOX-CP production systems in our fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, positioning them as a potential 10 percent revenue contributor for Aehr going forward.

"We see the data storage market as a significant growth opportunity for our systems, where these end markets and customers require exceptional quality and long-term reliability before being assembled into final packages or systems. Our FOX platform wafer level test and burn-in solutions are uniquely suited to address these needs. The rapid adoption of AI-driven applications is driving unprecedented levels of data creation, fueling demand for scalable, cost-efficient storage solutions. According to Market Research Future, the hard disk market is projected to grow from $62.4 billion in 2024 to over $100 billion by 2032.

"Our FOX-CP system enables the parallel testing of thousands of die in a single touchdown, significantly reducing test costs and screening out early failures in logic, memory, and photonic die before they are integrated into final packages. This unique capability expands our reach into the data storage market, further building on Aehr's leadership in comprehensive test and burn-in solutions across power, AI, storage, and photonics applications that run from wafer level to package part test."

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, advanced AI processors, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for Artificial Intelligence (AI) semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turn-key provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr's new and existing customers; Aehr's ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, as well as Aehr's beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing, including the growth of the markets referred to herein; Aehr's ability to integrate Incal efficiently; the timing and extent to which the acquisition is accretive; the closing of the acquisition; and the growth of the markets referred to herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr's recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

