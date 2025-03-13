SWK Holdings Corp.: SWK Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SWK Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SWKH) ("SWK" or the "Company"), a life science-focused specialty finance company catering to small- and mid-sized commercial-stage companies, today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its corporate and financial results on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 10:00am ET.

The dial-in for the conference call is (888)-506-0062 or (973)-528-0011 for international callers. The participant code is 698628. A live webcast can also be accessed through the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3029/52109.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the SWK Holdings website shortly following the call.

About SWK Holdings Corporation

SWK Holdings Corporation is a life science focused specialty finance company partnering with small- and mid-sized commercial-stage healthcare companies. SWK provides non-dilutive financing to fuel the development and commercialization of lifesaving and life-enhancing medical technologies and products. SWK's unique financing structures provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for all SWK stakeholders. SWK's solutions include structured debt, traditional royalty monetization, synthetic royalty transactions, and asset purchases typically ranging in size from $5.0 million to $25.0 million. SWK also owns Enteris BioPharma, a clinical development and manufacturing organization providing development services to pharmaceutical partners as well as innovative formulation solutions built around its proprietary oral drug delivery technologies. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect SWK's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in SWK's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect the Company's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations and Media

Susan Xu

investorrelations@swkhold.com

778-323-0959

SOURCE: SWK Holdings Corp.

