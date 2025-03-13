Trip Drinks: Gen Z Favourite & Tiktok Sensation TRIP, the Calming Beverages Pioneer, is 6th Largest UK Carbonated Drinks Business

With 60% of Gen Z no longer drinking alcohol[1] and brands like TRIP and Guinness 0.0% skyrocketing on social media, the shift towards alc-alternative products shows no signs of slowing..

LONDON, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIP, the global leader in calming beverages, continues its rapid ascent, securing its position as the 6th largest carbonated drinks company in the UK as of January 2025[2]. TRIP is also the UK's largest privately owned carbonated drinks business[3], reinforcing its dominance in the functional drinks category. Maintaining these growth rates, TRIP is set to overtake Sprite and 7UP in value sales by 2026.[4]In a recent Alantra study, TRIP was revealed to be the fastest-growing food or drinks brand of the last 16 years, a testament to its skyrocketing demand. Of the top 10 flavoured drink manufacturers and the top 10 No&Lo brands, TRIP is the only female-founded brand.

TRIP's popularity among Gen Z continues to explode, fuelled by tens of millions of views on TikTok, with TRIP dominating sales on the platform as the #1 best-selling drink[5]. With 60% of Gen Z not drinking alcohol[6], it's clear that these consumers are switching to TRIP as a new way to unwind. With brands TRIP and Guinness gaining viral popularity on TikTok, retail sales are mirroring this growth. Viewing TRIP amongst the No&Lo category, it would be the #2 brand overall, behind only Guinness 0.0% and ahead of Heineken.[7]

In another milestone achievement, TRIP is the only drinks brand stocked across all of the UK's leading 12 national retailers (Sainsbury's, Waitrose, M&S, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Boots, Superdrug, Ocado, Co-Op, Holland & Barrett and SPAR) - something that even Coca Cola, Pepsi and Red Bull cannot claim.

TRIP Founder Olivia Ferdi says, "TRIP's mission is to help a billion people find calm, through uniquely delicious and authentically functional drinks. It's incredible to see that our community has grown so much and that their support has seen TRIP reach new heights. Since we launched in 2019, we've gone from being the 600th biggest soft drink company, to the 6th and we know this is only the very start of our journey."

TRIP also boasts an impressive list of celebrity backers and ambassadors, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's fund EQS, Ashley Graham, Millie Mackintosh, Estee Lalonde, Kori Sampson, Roman Kemp, Georgia Toffolo, Sophie Haboo, Grace Beverley and Paul Wesley amongst many others, further amplifying its cultural impact and widespread appeal.

