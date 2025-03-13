Greene Concepts Inc.: Consumers Win as Greene Concepts Positions BE WATER for Maximum Visibility and Convenience

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) proudly announces that the Company continues to actively work on a continuous basis to improve the shelf placement of the company's flagship BE WATER brand at all instore retail locations. The Company works with retailers of all sizes, be it a small individually owned retailer to retail giants such as Walmart. These efforts aim to ensure and enhance visibility of BE WATER in order to drive consumer purchases by positioning BE WATER at eye level and waist level for optimal exposure.

Greene Concepts regularly collaborates with retailers to maximize BE WATER's retail performance by implementing creative strategies to boost sales. Potential enhancements include:

Optimized Planogram Placement - Adjusting shelf layouts to ensure BE WATER appears at eye level, in high-traffic beverage aisles, and with increased shelf space.

Strategic Secondary Placement - Expanding visibility through endcap displays, checkout lane coolers, and cross-merchandising with fitness products, protein bars, or electrolyte supplements to encourage impulse purchases.

Enhanced Marketing Visibility - Featuring BE WATER in in-store signage, shelf talkers, digital promotions, targeted ads, and product sampling events.

Seasonal & Promotional Integration - Incorporating BE WATER into seasonal campaigns, including back-to-school, summer, holiday, and wellness promotions.

Alignment With Sustainability Initiatives - Showcasing BE WATER's commitment to sustainable water sourcing, recyclable packaging, and eco-friendly branding to align with retailer's environmental goals.

Expanded Digital & In-Store Integration - Increasing BE WATER's presence on both in brick and mortar retailers and retailers' online shopping portals, in addition to encouraging customer reviews to enhance both online and in-store visibility.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "Walmart, Camping World and all our other retail partners have been fantastic business partners, and we appreciate Anderson Merchandisers' support in tracking sales and optimizing inventory for higher sell-through. We're thrilled that our retail partners including Walmart readily seek input on strategies to further boost BE WATER sales and drive repeat purchases."

Mr. Greene adds, "As we continue expanding our distribution footprint (see: January 10, 2025, press release), our retail partners' support in improving consumer awareness and demand is invaluable. Walmart and Camping World, both of whom are merchandising experts, are standout retailers and we greatly appreciate the working relationships we have with them and all the other great retailers. We are confident we will further strengthen BE WATER's market position. With rising sales volume, we are positioning ourselves for even greater opportunities ahead."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

