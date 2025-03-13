HootRecruit Launches Revolutionary AI Talent Sourcing Agent to Transform Recruitment

New AI Talent Sourcing Agent Instantly Screens 750 Million Professional Profiles to Deliver Qualified Candidates to Overwhelmed Recruiters

HootRecruit, the innovative talent sourcing software platform, today announced the launch of its new AI Talent Sourcing Agent, a cutting-edge feature designed to transform how recruiters connect with qualified candidates.

The new AI-powered tool leverages HootRecruit's access to over 750 million professional profiles combined with proprietary matching technology to deliver immediate results for recruiters seeking the right talent.

"Our new AI Talent Sourcing Agent represents a significant advancement in recruiting technology," said David Windley, CEO and Executive Chairman of HootRecruit. "By leveraging advanced AI technologies, we're helping recruiters find the right candidates in minutes rather than days."

The AI Talent Sourcing Agent addresses key pain points in traditional sourcing processes by:

Providing instant access to qualified candidates based on simple search inputs

Automating screening processes using advanced AI matching algorithms

Creating seamless outreach sequences to engage candidates effectively

Reducing time-to-hire by eliminating manual sourcing tasks

"Time is a recruiter's most valuable asset," said Sean Kelley at HootRecruit. "Currently, recruiters are overwhelmed with thousands of irrelevant 'easy apply' applications. With our new AI Talent Sourcing Agent, we're not just saving time - we're helping recruiters focus on what they do best: building meaningful connections with the right candidates."

This launch comes at a critical time for the recruitment industry, as 76% of hiring staff cite attracting quality candidates as their biggest challenge. HootRecruit's solution addresses this need by making high-quality candidate sourcing accessible, efficient, and affordable.

Jeff Diana of HootRecruit, added, "Our platform enhances recruiters' abilities rather than replacing them. We've developed this AI agent to be a powerful tool that complements and elevates their skills, allowing them to dedicate more time to building relationships while we handle the search."

The AI Talent Sourcing Agent is available immediately, with HootRecruit offering a free 15-day trial and complimentary search for the first role.

HootRecruit is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform that helps recruiters and hiring managers quickly find ideal candidates. Founded in 2023 by industry veterans, the company combines recruiting expertise with innovative technology to provide access to 750 million profiles through proprietary AI matching technology. HootRecruit's mission is to make high-quality candidate sourcing accessible, efficient, and affordable, enabling recruitment professionals to transform their hiring process.

