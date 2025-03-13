Ask Sage, Inc.: Ask Sage Receives FedRAMP High Authorization

Government agencies and Defense Industrial Base can now deliver and deploy market-leading AI technologies at the highest level of security and compliance

Ask Sage, Inc., the leading Generative AI platform for government and commercial sectors, today announced it has received FedRAMP High authorization. This is a critical milestone reflecting Ask Sage's commitment to advancing secure, compliant Gen AI adoption by government agencies and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

Ask Sage has already experienced incredible traction for its Gen AI platform, with 14,000 government teams across 27 agencies, 2,500 companies and over 30,000 users across the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

The FedRAMP High authorization unlocks the technology's full potential, as federal, state and local agencies can deploy Gen AI with full confidence that their most sensitive and unclassified data is protected by the highest security standards, while the roughly 400,000 industrial base companies can immediately leverage Ask Sage and bundle it into their existing offerings and contracts.

"FedRAMP High authorization represents a milestone achievement for Ask Sage and a transformative opportunity for government agencies to dramatically expand Gen AI adoption and use cases securely," said Nicolas Chaillan, founder of Ask Sage and former Chief Software Officer for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. "At the same time, this authorization further removes barriers to deploying advanced technologies, as government contractors can access Generative AI at the pace of relevance to increase their velocity by up to 35 times."

FedRAMP High Authorization is the highest level of security certification within the FedRAMP program that ensures government agencies and contractors meet the strict security standards and requirements established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This authorization allows Ask Sage to support a broader range of mission-critical functions across defense, intelligence, and federal agency operations, delivering a scalable Gen AI platform that enables:

Exclusive Secure and Authorized Generative AI Platform: Ask Sage is the only Gen AI platform to achieve FedRAMP High authorization, which now provides Ask Sage customers with unparalleled security and compliance while using AI.

Rapid Deployment Without ATO Barriers: Government agencies and contractors can securely deploy Ask Sage quickly without having to invest resources and manpower in a time-consuming Authority to Operate process from scratch, significantly reducing AI barriers to adoption.

Handling Unclassified Data at Scale: Ask Sage securely processes all types of unclassified data, including Personal Identifiable Information, Protected Health Information, and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), unlocking extensive new use cases for federal applications.

Immediate Compliance for Government Agencies and Contractors: Ask Sage meets all agency and contractor security requirements from day one, offering a straightforward, push-button solution for fast deployment and compliance.

To learn more about Ask Sage's position as a premier AI platform that helps government agencies and contractors accelerate mission success through trusted technology, visit www.asksage.ai.

