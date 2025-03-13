24.7 meters grading 0.5 g/t Au including 2.9 meters grading 1.9 g/t Au

2025 Exploration Budget - US $5,000,000

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final assay results for core hole SW24-007, at the Swift gold project ("Swift" or "Project"), currently being operated under an exploration earn-in agreement with Nevada Gold Mines ("NGM") (Figure 1). NGM has spent a total of US $10,078,008 in qualifying work expenditures through December 31, 2024, and has approved a 2025 exploration budget of US $5,000,000.

Drillhole SW24-007 was the second of two deep core holes completed in the 2024 program and was drilled to a total depth of 1,071.1 meters ("m"). The hole was drilled approximately 1.3 kilometers ("km") to the southwest of and down-dip of hole SW24-006, which returned the highest-grade intercept in project history including 1.1m grading 10.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") within 2.7m grading 7.0 g/t Au starting at 676.3m downhole (see November 7, 2024 PR HERE). Hole SW24-007 intersected several thick, continuous intercepts of low-grade gold including a highlight intercept of 2.9m grading 1.9 g/t Au within 24.7m grading 0.5 g/t Au starting at 963.0m downhole (Figure 2).

Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President, CEO & Director commented, "Today's results continue to demonstrate the potential scale of the gold system at Swift. Hole 7 represents one of the best consolidated gram.meter intercepts drilled on the property to-date and now brackets the southern margin of a 4 square kilometer gold footprint at the Southwest Swift target."

Mr. Peters continues, "We are very encouraged by the scale of the gold system at Swift and our partners at NGM have approved an expanded drill program for 2025 as we continue vectoring towards the interpreted core of a higher-grade system."

SW24-007 Highlights

SW24-007 was designed to test favourable carbonate host rocks (Lower Plate) at the projected intersection of a north-south trending fault corridor with the southwest projection of the Mill Creek thrust fault, a significant structural control and conduit for gold mineralization at Swift (Figure 2).

A significant portion of the targeted Roberts Mtn. and all of the Mill Creek formation host rocks were offset by a north-south fault corridor (Figure 2), which was intersected farther east than projected. However, drilling still intersected several notable mineralized zones in the Upper and Lower Plate (carbonate host rocks) and further highlights the strength of the hydrothermal gold system at Swift.

Upper Plate intercepts include: 1.4 m grading 1.0 g/t Au within 30.2 m grading 0.4 g/t Au starting at 651.7m downhole and 1.3 m grading 1.0 g/t Au within 10.4 m grading 0.3 g/t Au starting at 714.2m downhole

starting at 651.7m downhole and starting at 714.2m downhole Lower Plate intercepts include: 2.4 m grading 1.2 g/t Au within 8.9 m grading 0.5 g/t starting at 908.8m downhole and 2.9m grading 1.9 g/t Au within 24.7 m grading 0.5g/t starting at 957.7m downhole (Figure 2)

For a complete table of Swift assay results click HERE.

NGM has incurred a total of US $10,078,008 in qualifying work expenditures at the Project through December 31, 2024, and must spend a minimum of US $20,000,000 in qualifying work expenditures by December 31, 2026, to earn an initial 60% interest in the Project (see September 22, 2021 press release HERE).

2025 Exploration Budget

NGM has approved a 2025 exploration budget totaling US $5,000,000 to drill up to five deep core holes at Swift Drilling will test down-dip and along strike of the known mineralized corridor at Southwest Swift to vector towards the interpreted core of a higher-grade gold zone

to drill up to five deep core holes at Swift Drilling is expected to begin as early as late Q2 with start dates highly dependent on the pending approval of an amended Bureau of Land Management drill permit

Swift Earn-In Terms

NGM retains the right to earn an initial 60% interest in the Swift project (see September 22, 2021 press release HERE) over an initial five year term by incurring a minimum of US $20.0 million in qualifying work expenditures. NGM retains the option to increase its interest up to 70% by incurring an additional US$10.0 million in qualifying work expenditures before December 31, 2029. Within 90 days of a joint venture decision to proceed with development and construction of a mine and/or related processing facilities on Swift, NGM will have a one-time option to elect to provide, or arrange for third-party, financing of Ridgeline's portion of debt financing required for the development in consideration, in either case, for an additional 5% interest in the project for a total of 75% (or 65% if the second option was not exercised).

QAQC Procedures

Samples are submitted to ALS Minerals, Elko Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of Nevada Gold Mines. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using Au-AA23 (Au; 30 g fire assay) and ME-MS61 (48 element Suite; 0.25 g 4-acid digestion/ICP- MS) methods. ALS also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Nevada Gold Mines QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed internally by Nevada Gold Mines technical personnel.

Technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by, Michael T. Harp, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Harp is a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 200 km2 exploration portfolio across seven projects in Nevada, USA. The Company is a hybrid explorer with a mix of 100%-owned exploration assets (Big Blue, Atlas, Bell Creek & Coyote) as well as two earn-in exploration agreements with Nevada Gold Mines at its Swift and Black Ridge projects and a third earn-in with South32 at its Selena project. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.ridgelineminerals.com.

