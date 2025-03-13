Scientists in China have simulated a system that combines liquid-based direct air capture with diabatic compressed air energy storage, for the benefit of both processes. Exploring its economic feasibility, they found the system could achieve a levelized cost of energy of $0. 53/kWh and a levelized cost of CO2 captured from air of $259/tCO2. A research group led by China's East China University of Science and Technology and Tongji University has proposed a new system integrating liquid-based direct air capture (L-DAC) with diabatic compressed air energy storage (D-CAES). "Previous studies focused ...

