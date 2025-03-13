Dario Vitale Appointed Versace's Chief Creative Officer

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, and Versace announced today that Chief Creative Officer Donatella Versace will assume the role of Chief Brand Ambassador effective April 1, 2025. In her new role as Chief Brand Ambassador, Ms. Versace will dedicate herself to the support of Versace's philanthropic and charitable endeavours and will remain an advocate for the brand globally.

Versace also announced that Dario Vitale has been appointed Chief Creative Officer effective April 1, 2025. Mr. Vitale joins Versace from Miu Miu where he was formerly the Design and Image Director.

John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings said, "Today's announcements were part of a thoughtful succession plan for Versace. Since 1997, Donatella has led the creative vision for the House of Versace and played an integral role in the company's global success. Donatella will be assuming the role of Chief Brand Ambassador and will continue to champion the Versace brand and its values." Mr. Idol continued, "We are excited to announce that Dario Vitale will be joining the House of Versace as its new Chief Creative Officer. He is a strong design leader, and we are confident that his talent and vision will be instrumental to Versace's future growth."

Donatella Versace said, "Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me. I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes. I want to thank my incredible design team and all the employees at Versace that I have had the privilege of working with for over three decades. It has been the greatest honor of my life to carry on my brother Gianni's legacy. He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity. In my new role as Chief Brand Ambassador, I will remain Versace's most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart."

Dario Vitale said, "I am truly honored to join Versace as the Chief Creative Officer and to be a part of this special and powerful fashion luxury House created by Gianni and Donatella. The House of Versace has a unique heritage that has spanned decades and has shaped the history of fashion. I want to express my sincere thank you to Donatella for her trust in me, and for her tireless dedication to the extraordinary brand that Versace is today. It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise and dedication."

Emmanuel Gintzburger, CEO of Versace said, "Versace is what it is today because of Donatella Versace and the passion she has brought to her role every day for nearly thirty years. The universal values she stands for and her love for uncompromised creativity anchored Versace far beyond a brand or a company. Working alongside her has been an incredible privilege and pleasure. I am confident in the company and where it stands today, as we are well-prepared for the organization to write this new chapter for the house. Dario Vitale is a rare talent, who deeply respects the essence and values of Versace and clearly understands its growth potential. We are convinced that his experience and vision will bring a new perspective to the brand. I am excited to welcome him in the coming weeks and embark on a new and ambitious journey for Versace."

About Capri Holdings

Capri Holdings is a global fashion luxury group consisting of iconic, founder-led brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Our commitment to glamorous style and craftsmanship is at the heart of each of our luxury brands. We have built our reputation on designing exceptional, innovative products that cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories. Our strength lies in the unique DNA and heritage of each of our brands, the diversity and passion of our people and our dedication to the clients and communities we serve. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

About Versace

Versace is one of the most recognizable names in the world. The luxury House immediately became a leader in fashion and culture following its founding in 1978.

Versace's energy comes from its clash of irreverent references. The tension between classical and contemporary; Italian tradition with the latest innovation; rock music with royalty; myth with today's celebrity stardom. This unique formula shapes a creative culture that is expressed through now iconic designs, world-leading imagery, true fashion moments, and a heritage of innovative Italian artisanship. The Versace name is identified with a lifestyle and attitude that celebrates uniqueness and the power of a person who feels the ultimate freedom to be themself.

The Versace lifestyle includes women's, men's, and children's ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories, Atelier Versace haute couture, eyewear, fragrances, watches, Palazzo Versace hotels and Versace Home homeware. Versace has a network of 230 owned boutiques and over 400 licensed stores worldwide.

