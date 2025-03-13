Former Volocopter Chief Test Pilot, with over 28 years flight test experience, joins Vertical

Vertical now among the few eVTOL companies in the world with multiple test pilots to have flown full-scale eVTOLs

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Vertical advances its piloted flight test programme and begins assembly of a third full-scale prototype to increase flight test capabilities

Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, is today announcing the appointment of Paul Stone as a Test Pilot. His arrival makes Vertical one of the very few eVTOL companies in the world to have two test pilots with experience flying full-scale, piloted eVTOL aircraft.

Former Volocopter Chief Test Pilot, Paul Stone, with over 28 years flight test experience, joins Vertical Aerospace (Photo: Business Wire)

With over 28 years of experience in experimental, development, certification, and production test flying, including 20 years in the Royal Navy, Paul has accumulated over 4,800 flight hours across more than 200 aircraft types. Most recently he was Chief Test Pilot at Volocopter, flying both their concept demonstrator and full-scale eVTOL Volocity prototype for the last 3 years.

He joins Vertical's Chief Test Pilot Simon Davies and test pilot Tim Eldridge.

Paul's expertise includes over 15 years of test experience on all marks of Harrier along with pioneering research on Short/Vertical Take-Off and Landing (SVTOL/VTOL) digital flight control systems, contributing to the Vectored-thrust Aircraft Advanced Control (VAAC) Harrier and the Boeing X-32 Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) concept demonstrator. He has also worked on control law development for NASA and Boeing, refining the software that governs aircraft stability and manoeuvrability.

Paul also has extensive private defence sector flight test experience, including at BAE Systems where he served as Typhoon Future Capability Director, Director of Flight Operations, and Chief Test Pilot for Combat Aircraft, leading critical flight test programmes.

Paul Stone, Vertical Test Pilot, said: "I have been passionate about testing cutting-edge aircraft throughout my career, and Vertical is at the leading edge of electric aviation. With the VX4's progress and the team's world-class expertise, I'm excited to be part of the journey to certify and commercialise the VX4."

Stuart Simpson, CEO at Vertical Aerospace, said: "Paul joining Vertical underscores the incredible progress we're making with our piloted flight test programme and sector leading aircraft. A test team with two eVTOL experienced pilots puts us in an elite group worldwide. I look forward to seeing Paul take to the skies in our full-scale prototype as we progress our piloted test programme, which sets our progress apart in the sector."

Vertical recently completed piloted thrustborne testing for its VX4 prototype and continues to work with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to expand its flight envelope ahead of wingborne flight which it believes would be a world-first with this aircraft type.

Paul's appointment follows Vertical's recent FY24 earnings announcement, which included that the assembly of the third full-scale VX4 prototype has begun at GKN Aerospace's Global Technology Centre.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner and quieter way to travel. Vertical's VX4 is a piloted, four passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical combines partnering with leading aerospace companies, including GKN, Honeywell and Leonardo, with developing its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of the VX4, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Japan Airlines, GOL and Bristow. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, the epicentre of the UK's aerospace industry, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top tier automotive and aerospace companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM and Leonardo. Together they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Mr. Stone's impact on Vertical and its flight test programme, the design and manufacture of the VX4, the features and capabilities of the VX4, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including the building and testing of our prototype aircrafts on timelines projected, completion of the piloted test programme phases, selection of suppliers, certification and the commercialization of the VX4 and our ability to achieve regulatory certification of our aircraft product on any particular timeline or at all, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 11, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

