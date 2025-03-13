TEDSports Indianapolis: TED Announces Inaugural TEDSports Event in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TED announces the first-ever sports-focused event TEDSports, set to take place Sep 9 - Sep 11, 2025, at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN. Held in collaboration with TED, the event is curated and organized by Indiana Sports Corp, and Next Practice Partners and promises to host the world's boldest thinkers and changemakers to share ideas that encapsulate the past, present and future of sports.

TEDSports Indianapolis will include main stage TED Talks, interactive workshops, Discovery Sessions, panels, curated dinners and experiences that spark conversation and inspire attendees to impact the world through sports.

"Sports have always been about more than physical excellence - they embody strategy, innovation, and human potential," said Monique Ruff-Bell, Chief Program & Strategy Officer, TED. "This inaugural event in Indianapolis will explore the powerful intersection of athletics, science, technology, and social impact, bringing together thought leaders who are revolutionizing how we think about sports and sparking conversations that extend far beyond the playing field into our daily lives. We're excited to add this important new platform and meaningful conversations to the TED ecosystem."

The event, themed Game Changers, is co-chaired by Patrick Talty, President Indiana Sports Corp, and Neelay Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Next Practice Partners. Event registration and the first wave of speakers will launch on April 1, 2025 on www.TEDSports-Indianapolis.ted.com.

About TED

TED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge - without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.

TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future. View a full list of TED's many programs and initiatives.

