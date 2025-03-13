China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou): Countdown to CIFF Guangzhou 2025: A Global Showcase of Design Innovation and Industry Collaboration

GUANGZHOU, China, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 55th edition of the China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) (CIFF Guangzhou 2025 is set to take place in two phases at the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou, running from March 18-21 and March 28-31, 2025.

The CIFF 2025 will utilize 90 exhibition halls, covering an impressive 850,000 square meters, and will feature over 4,700 brands. It stands as the largest home furnishing exhibition globally, showcasing a comprehensive range of products and specialized expertise. The fair will host three major brand exhibitions: Home Furniture, Office and Commercial Space, as well as the CIFM/interzum guangzhou, focusing on vertical segments to enrich content and drive industry development. Notably, international participation is on the rise, with 514 overseas brands, an increase of 25.7% compared to previous editions. During the fair, 12 thematic design exhibitions, including the East Design Show, CMF Trends LAB,Green East, and more, will be presented to a global audience.

The Home Furniture, from March 18-21, will emphasize international exchanges and design innovation. The CIFF Contemporary Design Fair will feature over 120 design brands from around the world. The International Pavilion will highlight renowned furniture brands from Italy, Singapore, the United States, Malaysia, Turkey and more. Quality brands worldwide will also present trends in smart sleep, high-quality sofas as well as living and dining spaces. Additionally, the exhibition will create Asia's largest outdoor furniture fair and home decor & home textiles showcase, emphasizing its international scope and diverse offerings.

From March 28-31, the Office and Commercial Space will serve as a global benchmark platform, focusing on low-carbon design for various office and commercial spaces. Concurrently, the CIFM/interzum guangzhou will showcase a full-chain ecological layout of production equipment, hardware accessories, and furniture materials, with three major upgrades in lineup, foresight, and interpretation.

Focusing on consumer interests such as intelligence, aging, and sustainability, the fair will host various thematic activities and trend reports to foster high-quality development in the home furnishing industry, establishing a high ground for industrial innovation and thought leadership.

Furthermore, initiatives will launch to offer business opportunities through integrated online and offline services, diverse matchmaking activities, and a comprehensive media strategy to enhance trade exchanges and brand influence.

To have unparalleled access to the latest innovations and trends of the entire industry chain, visit https://www.ciff-gz.com/en/visitors/pre-register to register as a visitor.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641050/Weixin_Image_20250313163635.jpg

