India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has ruled that solar cells made with imported diffused silicon wafers, known as "blue wafers," do not qualify for government programs requiring domestically manufactured PV cells. From pv magazine India India's MNRE clarified that solar cells made with imported diffused silicon wafers, commonly known as "blue wafers," do not meet the domestic manufacturing requirements for government schemes that mandate the use of locally produced PV cells. State programs like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, PM KUSUM, and CPSU Phase II require modules to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...