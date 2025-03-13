New capabilities allow companies to build and automate data-driven workflows, diminishing reliance on fragmented SaaS tools

SaaS overload has become a significant obstacle for businesses, leading to fragmented workflows, inefficient processes, and increased costs. Sigma, the industry-leading analytics platform with unique cloud data platform writeback capabilities, today unveiled its innovative Data Apps-powerful no-code tools that enable businesses to build and automate custom, data-driven applications directly on their cloud data platforms.This launch extends Sigma's platform beyond business intelligence to help companies streamline workflows, reduce software costs, and put data at the center of critical business decisions.

"Organizations today are trapped in an endless cycle of disconnected software and manual processes," said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma. "We've removed the clutter. Sigma Data Apps simplify how teams work, giving them direct access to live data and workflows they need to get things done quickly and efficiently."

Sigma's Data Apps enable teams to create purpose-built applications that combine analytics, data collection, and workflow automation without specialized development skills. With Sigma's spreadsheet-like interface, writeback, app layouts, and actions framework, organizations can build applications for key business functions like financial planning, sales forecasting, and operations management. Furthermore, these capabilities are available in Sigma's industry-leading embed capabilities, which means companies can collect and automate experience for their partners and customers as well.

As part of the launch, Sigma is holding a one-day virtual Data Apps Conference on Thursday, March 13 showcasing how top companies are unifying their tech stacks, cutting SaaS costs, and automating tasks with custom data apps powered by their cloud data platform. Conference attendees will hear from Blackstone, DoorDash, Conagra, Snowflake, and other top companies about how they used Sigma to ditch outdated tools in favor of custom-built apps for finance, sales, and more. Today, Sigma is also announcing a new Data Apps library featuring 'how to' guides to help organizations start building their own data apps.

"Using insights from real customers and understanding their unique business needs, we went beyond what traditional business intelligence tools offer. This launch extends Sigma's platform to help companies reduce software costs, streamline workflows, and put data at the center of critical business decisions," said Rob Woollen, Sigma's Co-founder and CTO. "Data teams get the governance and scale they require, while business teams gain powerful, flexible tools that fit their workflows-without forcing them to adapt to rigid software constraints."

Data Apps are available to all Sigma customers. Learn more about Data Apps here.

About Sigma

Sigma redefines business intelligence and data apps by enabling analysis and workflow automation using billions of records through an intuitive spreadsheet interface and transformative AI features. Sigma eliminates data movement while providing powerful writeback capabilities to the cloud data platform to unify business data and context. Organizations of all sizes use Sigma to make better decisions faster.

