Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) headquartered in the United States and a part of JSR Life Sciences and Japan-based JSR Corporation, has appointed John Gu as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Following his tenure as interim CEO and his role as Chief Operating Officer (COO), John Gu is recognized as an esteemed leader with broad business acumen and extensive experience in digital strategy, business transformation, and genomic data analysis. His unparalleled experience is particularly relevant in streamlining AI-driven approaches to advance drug discovery and development processes, marking him as a remarkable asset in steering Crown Bioscience to the forefront of biotechnological innovation.

"Gu's global perspective and commitment to collaboration and excellence have laid a strong foundation for visionary leadership," said Tim Lowery, President of JSR Life Sciences, Crown Bioscience's parent company. "His pivotal role will undoubtedly advance our mission to positively impact global patient health while steering the company towards greater success."

Gu joined Crown Bioscience in 2020 as Chief Operating Officer after holding leadership roles at companies including Genuity Science (formerly WuXi Nextcode), Silver Sand Technologies, and Baidu. His impactful strategies in the advancement of global technology platforms and operations and client services have equipped him well for this leadership position.

"I am motivated by the shared vision and capabilities that form the backbone at Crown Bioscience," said Gu. "Our collective efforts aim to set new benchmarks in oncology drug discovery, and enhance patient outcomes globally."

As CEO (and continuing as COO), Gu will focus on growth by expanding the company's offerings and global presence, enhancing operational efficiency, and strengthening partnerships to foster innovation. Under Gu's leadership, Crown Bioscience is poised to significantly enhance its contributions to global human health, reinforcing its reputation for delivering an industry-leading portfolio of services and platforms that address the complex needs of its clients. For additional details about Crown Bioscience's leadership, please click here.

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to advancing human health by partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies that drive drug discovery and development in oncology and immuno-oncology. We provide a range of integrated solutions, which include preclinical research services, translational platforms, and clinical trial support. Our offer includes the world's largest commercially available patient-derived xenograft (PDX) collection and over 600 tumor organoid models using Hubrecht Organoid Technology, covering 22 cancer indications. Our expertise extends across a diverse portfolio of platforms and services that utilize in vivo, in vitro, ex vivo, and in silico methods, along with advanced laboratory services that span the entire drug development timeline. Additionally, we maintain an extensive biobank of liquid and human biospecimens, complete with clinical histories. Operating from 11 facilities in the US, Europe, and APAC-including laboratories accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-we ensure the highest standards of quality and reliability in our research environments. For more information, please visit www.crownbio.com.

