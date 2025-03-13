Bridgeline Digital: Groove Commerce Partners with Bridgeline to Bring AI-Powered Search Functionality to B2B eCommerce Merchants

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announces its partnership with Groove Commerce, a leading B2B eCommerce agency specializing in eCommerce marketing, web design, and development, to leverage Bridgeline's HawkSearch AI technology to enhance customer engagement and drive sales for B2B eCommerce merchants.

HawkSearch is a recognized leader in site search technology whose solutions help customers find the exact products they are looking for. Groove Commerce will partner with HawkSearch to expand its offerings for B2B eCommerce merchants to include AI-powered search technology.

Groove Commerce brings over 17 years of experience in eCommerce design, development, and marketing. The partnership gives users of BigCommerce, Shopify, and other eCommerce Platforms easy access to HawkSearch AI-powered search.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, stated, "Our partnership with Groove Commerce is a crucial component in our strategy to broaden our market presence and enhance technological accessibility for our customers. We are committed to delivering a superior search solution that meets the evolving needs of online shoppers."

Ethan Giffin, CEO & Founder at Groove Commerce, remarked, "By integrating HawkSearch, we enhance our ability to bring the best search experience to consumers, aligning with our dedication to always keeping the human experience at the center of every digital solution we build. Together, we are set to deliver intuitive search results to improve the shopping process for our clients' customers."

About Groove Commerce

Groove Commerce is a full-service eCommerce agency based in Baltimore, Maryland. Founded in 2007, Groove Commerce has been delivering innovative eCommerce marketing, web design, and development services for over 17 years. To learn more, please visit https://www.groovecommerce.com/ .

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com .

