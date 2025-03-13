Annual recognition honors organizations committed to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance and governance programs

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it has been recognized for the second straight year as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. nVent is proud of this global recognition honoring its ongoing commitment to business integrity through world-class ethics, compliance and governance practices.

nVent's Win Right values, including Absolute Integrity, guide the company in everything it does. nVent's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics provides specific guidance for employees' interactions with customers, partners, suppliers, global communities, investors and each other. This commitment, reflected in the everyday actions of nVent's 10,000+ global employees, was recognized by Ethisphere, which honors the top performing companies assessed using its rigorous ethics evaluation framework each year.

"Being recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the second year in a row is an honor. Absolute Integrity is one of our core values and defines how we interact with all our stakeholders at nVent," said nVent Chair and CEO Beth Wozniak. "Making ethical choices builds trust and transparency, strengthening our business as we help the world transform for an electrified future. I'd like to thank all our employees for their commitment to living our values every day. It is because of this that we have received this outstanding recognition."

"Congratulations to nVent for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program and culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

