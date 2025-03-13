The digital marketing agency has managed to boost visibility and revenue for the Maui-based stone distributor in just six months through SEO, website optimization, and online ads

Award-winning digital marketing agency SEO Brand is proud to release the latest results of its campaign to transform visibility, revenue, and overall business growth for Stone Source Hawaii, a well-established stone supplier in Maui.

SEO Brand Puts Stone Source Hawaii on Track for 15% Annual Revenue Growth

Stone Source Hawaii reached out to SEO Brand in August 2024 regarding a number of challenges impacting their ambitious goals of increasing revenue by 15% and eventually doubling business and purchasing a warehouse. Despite decades of experience in the stone supply industry, the business was struggling with visibility in their local market, with limited marketing efforts proving to be a major obstacle to attracting new customers.

With the design and execution of a comprehensive digital strategy that included search engine optimization (SEO), custom website redesign, and targeted advertising through Google Ads, SEO Brand positioned Stone Source Hawaii in the number one spot on Google for key search teams - and put the stone supplier on track to reach its goal of a 15% increase in annual revenue. Stone Source Hawaii also saw a significant increase in web traffic and visits to its physical storefront in Lahaina.

The strategy that SEO Brand created on Stone Source Hawaii's behalf included:

Custom website redesign with user-friendly navigation and a high-quality product gallery

Search engine optimization, including a complete SEO audit, keyword research, competitor analysis, content optimization, and technical improvements

Launch and optimization of targeted Google Ads campaigns

In order to reach the highest quality leads, SEO Brand focused on geo-targeted Maui residents and high-intent customers with Stone Source Hawaii's organic and paid outreach efforts. SEO Brand then monitored and optimized the campaigns on a continuous basis to maximize conversions and enhance Stone Source Hawaii's marketing ROI. In just six months of partnering with SEO Brand, Stone Source Hawaii:

Increased organic traffic by 360%

Achieved first-page rankings for key search terms

Doubled phone inquiries and in-store foot traffic

Got on track to meet their 15% revenue increase goal

Both SEO Brand and Stone Source Hawaii were pleased with the effectiveness of the strategy, and the brands look forward to future collaboration.

"They take a lot of pride in their work and make you feel like they're an extension of your company," said Mattias Thompson, General Manager of Stone Source Hawaii. "If you are between SEO Brand and another company, be confident that SEO Brand will go above and beyond."

Righardt Niemand, Account Manager with SEO Brand, said, "It's been amazing to see Stone Source Hawaii's growth in just six months. With strategic SEO, a website revamp, and targeted ads, we've boosted visibility and doubled in-store visits. We're excited to keep building on this momentum!"

SEO Brand is currently accepting new clients in a wide range of industries, including home design and architecture, healthcare, finance, and retail. Businesses that would like to learn more are encouraged to contact SEO Brand directly for a free proposal.

About Stone Source Hawaii

Stone Source Hawaii is a leading supplier of natural and engineered stone based out of Lahaina, Hawaii. The family-owned and operated business has more than 35 years of experience in the sourcing and installation of premium stone slabs, providing home- and business-owners with an extensive inventory of products and a stress-free process for bringing stone projects to life both indoors and out. For more information, visit www.stonesourcehawaii.com .

About SEO Brand

SEO Brand is an award-winning digital marketing agency that has helped North American businesses build their brand online for more than two decades. The South Florida-based agency, which runs offices nationwide, provides full-service digital marketing packages to business clients with services that include, but are not limited to, search engine optimization (SEO), custom web design and development, paid ad management, and analytics. For more information, visit www.seobrand.com .

