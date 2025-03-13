Cognitus' CLM Solution Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status

Setting a New Standard for Secure, AI-Driven Contract Management

Cognitus proudly announces that LambdaX - its AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution and part of its SAP-endorsed Industry Solution for Government Contractors - has achieved FedRAMP Ready status. This milestone further solidifies its position as a highly secure, compliance-driven platform tailored for federal agencies and regulated industries looking to streamline contract management.

FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) is a U.S. government-wide initiative that standardizes security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. This saves time and reduces cost in the federal IT landscape. By achieving FedRAMP Ready status, Cognitus' CLM solution aligns with these benefits. Being officially listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace validates that Cognitus' CLM solution meets stringent security requirements, enabling agencies to deploy with confidence, knowing their contract management processes are safeguarded by rigorous security and compliance standards.

"This achievement underscores Cognitus' dedication to providing highly secure, scalable, and intelligent solutions that empower government agencies to innovate with confidence" said Rahul Lamba, VP of Cloud Solutions, Cognitus. "With our fully integrated, AI-driven CLM solution being FedRAMP Ready, federal agencies can ensure seamless compliance across all contract processes."

Cognitus' CLM solution goes beyond standard contract management-leveraging a Private-AI model to protect sensitive data and connecting natively with SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and 100+ applications to enable smooth operations across enterprise ecosystems. The AI-native insights allow proactive risk monitoring and real-time intelligence for smarter decision making and the no-code workflows enable 3x faster deployment. It also enhances contract execution speed while tracking risks with features like redlining, built-in governance tools, and a customizable UI for regulated workflows.

"The FedRAMP landscape is constantly evolving, with heightened security requirements and increasing compliance complexities for government contractors," said Nitin Khanna, Managing Director of Regulated Industries at Cognitus. "We are proud to offer a secure, fully integrated, cloud-compliant CLM platform that not only accelerates time-to-value for government agencies but ensures seamless, FedRAMP-compliant operations. By balancing the need for transparency while protecting sensitive information for federal contractors, we are empowering them to focus on mission-critical objectives with confidence."

With FedRAMP Ready status achieved, Cognitus is now focused on advancing toward full FedRAMP Authorization, enabling broader adoption by federal agencies. Cognitus' teams are committed to ongoing security monitoring, compliance reporting, and continuous enhancements to ensure its CLM solution meets evolving federal security standards. By strengthening its cloud security framework, Cognitus aims to expand its presence in highly regulated markets and provide government agencies with a seamless, AI-driven contract management experience.

About Cognitus

Cognituscombines deep expertise with a passion for innovation to help businesses thrive in today's dynamic market with cutting-edge cloud capabilities. The company's SAP-endorsed solution and AI-powered products for contract lifecycle management, regulatory compliance, data migration, and real-time billing continue to empower its clients across diverse industries to adapt to market changes. As an SAP Gold Partner and Co-Innovation Partner, Cognitus rapidly implements SAP S/4HANA, RISE with SAP, and GROW with SAP leveraging the latest SAP technologies, tools, and resources, helping clients gain a competitive edge.

SOURCE: Cognitus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire