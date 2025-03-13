Pergola Depot Launches New LITE Pergola Kits - Affordable, DIY, and Built to Last

Expertly designed and hand-crafted in the USA, introducing the company's newest outdoor living pergola kit product line - LITE Pergola Kits

Pergola Depot has added a new pergola product line to its outdoor living structure offerings, giving customers even more cost-effective options to add high quality pergolas to their outdoor spaces.Pergola Depot's LITE Pergola Kits provide homeowners and businesses with an affordable, lightweight, yet durable outdoor pergola solution. These DIY-friendly pergolas ship nationwide, offering custom sizing, premium cedar or pressure-treated pine options, and wind resistance up to 175 MPH. Unlike many big-box store pergolas, Pergola Depot LITE Pergola Kits are engineered to withstand high winds, made to order in the USA using top-quality, solid wood lumber and stainless steel hardware. Built in kit form for the ultimate DIY project or professional installation, the Big Kahuna LITE, Sombrero LITE, and Melbourne LITE pergolas include all the components needed to create or enhance backyards and commercial spaces alike. Lumber is pre-cut, pre-drilled, and ready to assemble with easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions.

Pergola Depot Big Kahuna LITE Pergola Kit

Customers can choose from high-quality Western Red Rough Sawn Cedar and Pressure Treated Southern Yellow Pine. Pergola Depot LITE Pergola Kits include shipping to destinations throughout the contiguous United States and are backed by our award-winning customer service.

What makes the LITE Pergola series different than a normal pergola, is the affordability and quality in a DIY pergola kit. The LITE Pergola series base price starts at $2,640 for the standard full size Melbourne LITE pergola kit. Pre-configured sizes up to 16 feet and custom sizes available upon request. All Big Kahuna LITE, Sombrero LITE, and Melbourne LITE Pergola Kits are professionally engineered to withstand winds of up to 175 MPH and configured for easy assembly and installation.

"We're pleased to offer another affordably priced pergola that is engineer stamped - ensuring durability at an affordable price that many DIYers can assemble themselves."-Brion Umidi, CEO of Pergola Depot.

Awarded Best of Houzz for Customer Service, Pergola Depot pairs pergolas that are a cut above with top-notch customer service. The new Pergola Depot LITE Pergola Kit collection is available now.

